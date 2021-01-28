I love the scene in “The Office” when Michael insists on following GPS directions against Dwight’s objections. Michael says GPS is telling him to turn. But Dwight says no, there’s a lake! You can’t turn! Seconds later, they’re standing next to the lake, soaked, with Michael’s company car submerged.
“The Office” was like a family friend over the past year, especially during the long spring and summer months. It was so nice to laugh so hard with my son, who couldn’t get enough of the silliness. I hate that the series was pulled from Netflix.
Anyway, I was thinking about GPS this past weekend and remembered that funny scene from the great comedy series. GPS is one of those technologies that is underneath so much of our lives but often forgotten until it seems nonsensical in some way, like, wait, the robot lady wants me to turn there, into the lake?
I’ve never driven into a lake, but I’ve followed the robot-like voice to the wrong locale more than I care to admit. And when I tried using GPS in downtown Atlanta, the robot lady seemed more confused than me, telling me one thing, then seemingly the opposite in rapid-fire manner. I just turned it off.
My wife says I’m spatially challenged, and I can’t argue with her. I find that when I’m driving, channel one in my brain is focused on other traffic. I’m always watching other vehicles to see if I’m about to encounter someone drunk or crazy, someone who doesn’t respect the centerline, someone about to pull out in front of me. But on channel two, my mind is engaged in some kind of inner conversation, or maybe some familiar-looking field hurls a baseball or golf memory into view from the deep weeds inside my brain. Or, maybe I’m hearing a tune and paying attention to the bass, or listening to a podcast.
What I’m usually not doing is this: thinking about one site in relation to another, thinking about this turn or that turn and cataloguing what leads to what. This is both a mental lacking and a mental luxury in my head. When I need to find a place, I know GPS can generally do this work for me. And because I enjoy thinking about stuff, I usually give up too much mentally in terms of directional awareness. This was actually true before the Internet. I kept maps in my car, and unlike the stereotype about men, I was quick to stop and ask directions. In some ways, there’s a trade-off we make in our brains without realizing it. I spend quite a lot of time lost in my own thoughts, which has some benefits. It’s hard to be creative without this. But time spent in this way can diminish you in more practical matters, like developing a keen sense of direction.
Think about how incredible many animals are in a directional sense. Humans are surely the top species in intelligence. But directional intelligence? Hmm, I doubt it. So many animals use all of their senses to navigate their world. They know more smells and can pick up on sounds we don’t hear. So they form directional connections over terrain that we don’t. These abilities have evolved for millennia. In the wild, directional awareness equals survival.
Though human collective know-how has skyrocketed over the past several hundred years, I seriously doubt that our brains are individually superior to our ancient ancestors. There have just been a lot of trade-offs as society has become more complex. So many things are handled for us through increasingly specialized tasks that we’ve been able to eliminate old hardships and focus on our own specials tasks. I bet the humans of 10,000 years ago could put us to shame directionally. They didn’t just have to think about a roadless path from point A to point B; they had to be cognizant of all the dangers along the way. Their directional sense was emotionally charged with life and death. They had to remember their way or die.
GPS is the other end of the rope of this old, human sensibility. There is so much mental work that can be done for us these days. This is not a totally bad thing. I don’t have the time or mental bandwidth to learn how to repair a bad heart. I’m glad someone else does. Old societies had nothing of the sort. I prefer to live in an age with such helpful knowledge.
But I also recognize the tradeoff in being a society of specialists, not generalists. I think GPS is a great illustrator of one such trade-off. We have someone (not a real someone, just a voice) telling us from space to turn left to get to our friend’s party or to a doctor’s office. If we get mixed up leaving, we can get directions out of the area and back to familiar roads.
I have a friend who refuses to use GPS. And I respect that. It just feels wrong to him, this asking of directions from the sky, the Siri voice speaking knowledge bounced from a satellite.
And just think of that, too — the satellites.
Modern society and all of our “smart” technologies are stacked on top of our orbiting machinery, basically these space computers directing lives, literally, from a God’s eye view.
When I ponder this, I think: we need to build backups for these machines. And we also need contingencies for when they fail, because they will surely fail, by solar flare, by malicious act, by some other means.
And I need to get some maps back into the glove compartment in my car — perhaps cutting the “cord” from Siri more frequently when I go somewhere new. I need to at least try to improve my directional sense. Right?
And maybe I need to buy “The Office” DVDs to get my mind off these kinds of things.
Bears, beets, Battlestar Galactica.
Michael!
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
