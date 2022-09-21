Everything has its day. For instance, did you know that Oct. 5 is “Left-Handed Ventriloquist Appreciation Day?”
Well, OK. I made that up, but you get the picture. I was thinking of grandparents this week and thought about “Grandparents’ Day.” Isn’t there such a thing? And when is that? Turns out, it was Sept. 11 this year. So sort of overshadowed, right?
But I watched my mother in law blow out candles for her 80th birthday Saturday and thought about how good she and her husband have been to their grandchildren, including my own two children, who are fortunate in the same way I was growing up. My parents, who live in Macon, are also loving grandparents to their four grandchildren. And my parents have always been a go-to for me in times of emotional distress. That has sometimes involved parenting questions in recent years. So they serve their grandchildren in that way, too.
As a kid, it’s hard to appreciate the role of grandparents the way you will as you age. The conversation I would have now with my grandparents is far different than anything I voiced as a teen when I had a chance to know three of them. My mother’s father passed when I was 3.
As a child, I couldn’t see time with any distance to it. Time was more abstract. There was the “out there” of the distant future, and anything of the distant past hardly seemed relevant to me. The days of my grandparents’ youth were just a different world, and I wasn’t particularly curious as a teen about their experiences growing up.
But nowadays, I spend time thinking about some of the facts of their lives, such as how my mom’s mom lost her brother in WWII, then her father to suicide about two months later. I think of that home and what she went through. I think of my mother’s father supporting four kids as a farmer, then trying to make it in used car sales. I try to imagine a day on that lot and what he would have talked like. I think of my father’s parents and how my granddad’s plane was hit by a kamikaze pilot in the Pacific. I think of his incredible penmanship and the letter I have from him to his mother. I think of how he was 17 when his dad, who helped in the construction of the Fox Theatre, died working on the University of Georgia campus. I think of my grandmother, who worked at The Walton Tribune for a time, and the picture of her my grandfather carried in the Pacific. I imagine what her face meant to him at that great distance, how the world must have felt for both of them in the moment.
Most of my memories of my grandparents are separate from the biographical facts. They’re fragments of moments, like all memories. I remember mother’s father, “Papa Tom,” taking me to get gum at a corner store in Campton, and we stopped somewhere else with a strong diesel smell. I remember my Ma Josie, my mom’s mom, and the powerful heater in her living room. I can still hear her calling out to my mom, “Jean!” I remember “Grandma,” my father’s mom, always cooking, always serving others. That’s how I knew her, but now I find myself wondering about her interests and what she thought about the world. I remember “Granddaddy” coming out to the backyard of my childhood home in Macon where I shot baskets for hours, dribbling on hardpan. I threw him a pass and he let it him in the chest and he fell down backwards for laughs. He liked to laugh. He ate cornbread and buttermilk. He worked at a cotton mill for 50 years. He had a strangely shaped, yellow electric car in his backyard. I remember blistering through his neighborhood with him going at least 22 mph, maybe even 24 mph. Whenever we left my grandparents’ house, we would round a curve, and he would be briefly visible again. He always stood there until we had passed. And every time, he had both arms above his head waving to me through that quick glimpse through the trees. “He’s still waving!” I’d say.
As a parent, it’s sort of a futile effort to say to your children: “Get to know your grandparents!” It’s futile, because they haven’t lived enough time to understand anything about how years stretch out, which is only felt through experience.
As the decades stack up, time seems both more real and more befuddling. Thirty years is both long and short. As you age, you begin to see a landscape of sorts to the generations, and each generation has its new circumstances that create new realities. How can a child know much about the oddness of time and what it does to a life? I don’t think a young person really can. And it’s not their fault. It only comes with living for decades.
That said, I want my children to give their grandparents as many hugs as possible.
That’s not a thing reserved for “Grandparents’ Day” or “Left-Handed Ventriloquist Appreciation Day,” which is just around the corner.
Every visit needs a hug. And if you’re lucky, a grandfather waving through the break in the trees.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
