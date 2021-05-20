I presented my friend this question Monday: Would you rather me sucker punch you in the gut or sneak a spoonful of mayonnaise into some of your food?
(As an aside, “would you rather” is pretty fun, especially on long car rides.)
His mayo hate is famous among his cohorts. And even posing this question to him is a kind of offense, because it involves hearing the name, which makes his face reflexively contort as if he has taken a punch to the stomach, thus the question. For him, there’s no other four-letter word that brings such disgust like “mayo.”
“I think we know the answer to that,” he answered. “The sucker punch has a better taste and texture.”
Haha! For a fellow journalist who takes quotes for a living, my friend is pretty quotable himself. (I’m leaving his name out, because I don’t want the mayo torture to get out of hand. He truly hates the stuff, not just as a joke, but I mean really seriously. I feel almost bad tormenting him, but also, not. It’s kind of fun, too.)
Mayo doesn’t offend me, though my friend is far from alone in his aversion to it. The condiment seems to be pretty hated by some.
I don’t really have a comparable food villain. Do you? I almost wish I did, something to take my hatreds, some evil Joker of condiment or carbs. I have some strong preferences, but nothing that would be worse than a sucker punch to the gut. The texture of raw oysters — I just can’t do it, too slimy. Also, you can keep croutons to yourself. Don’t put them on my salad. And cantaloupe. Nope, not a fan. Honeydew melons, either. Chives are the worst. Why would anyone ruin a potato with that? Beets are gross, but I’m hardly alone with that opinion.
These are the first things that come to mind when I think of dislikes. What pops in your head?
Of course, these are just regular foods I don’t like, but the worst food experiences are typically related to some abnormal occurrence. For instance, there was the shard of glass in my rice dish at a restaurant years ago. There was the food poisoning from prawns, these giant shrimp that still had eyes on them. I remember joking about “an eye for an eye” as I ate them. That was more prophetic than I realized as they turned the joke on me. Some of the best dining experiences in my life have been fish meals, some of the worst, too. While chicken seems pretty stable in not ever being too terrible, fish has a huge variance. Delicious, or extremely fishy and gross. Right?
I’m thinking of all this, because I read an article that interested me this past week in The New Yorker about the Disgusting Food Museum in Sweden. Those who dare enter that museum are provided with barf bags for the taste tests. Yikes! And yet, I can kind of see the draw. We are oddly drawn to catastrophe. If there’s an explosion, how do you keep from watching? If there’s drama among strangers in your near vicinity, it’s hard not to be a spectator. A disgusting food museum is like a collective culinary catastrophe.
The idea was to bring “disgusting” foods from around the world for a sampling experience. But then again, what constitutes “disgusting?” That’s all relative in a sense. My taste varies from yours. And “our” tastes vary from other parts of the world. Taste is largely cultural.
I laughed at some of the food descriptions in the article, such one man’s summary of Icelandic shark dish, harkal, like “gnawing on three-week old cheese from the garbage that had been pissed on by every dog in the neighborhood,” or his description of the Southeast Asia custard-like fruit, durian, that “smelled like socks at the bottom of a gym locker, drizzled with paint thinner.”
The article detailed foods that sound strikingly gross to me, like balut, the “the Filipino egg-fetus snack that is eaten straight from the shell — feathers, beak, blood and all.” There’s also kungu cake (a dessert made from crushed flies), “mouse wine,” frog juice and grasshoppers. The U.S. was represented with Spam, Twinkies and Pop Tarts.
The author, Jiayang Fan, wrote of her first flight to the U.S., when she was served something extremely revolting that “festered in my thoughts” for weeks, “goading my gag reflex.” She later learned that she had eaten cheese ravioli.
“To be a new immigrant is to be trapped in a disgusting-food museum, confused by the unfamiliar and unsettled by the familiar-looking,” wrote Fan. “The firm, crumbly white blocks that you mistake for tofu are called feta. The vanilla icing that tastes spoiled is served on top of potatoes and is called sour cream.”
I think of my dine-alone experience at a Korean restaurant in Atlanta prior to the pandemic. There were several side dishes, and I had no idea based on appearance how they would taste. Some surprised me in good ways, some in bad. I like trying unfamiliar foods. I imagine any move abroad would involve a period of adopting new tastes, while holding on to some old ones.
Cultures do that, too, slowly over time.
My father made me laugh when he talked about being in the National Guard and he and some of his buddies crossed the border into Mexico and one friend who swore he saw a woman eating a napkin. No, it was a flour tortilla, but he hadn’t seen one before.
Mexican food seemed strange to many here decades ago. But it’s delicious and a common staple of many of our diets now. While there are some “disgusting” foods out there in the world, there are so many delicious meals to be had if we break out of comfort zones and try new things. I’d venture to say that “delicious” probably outweighs “disgusting.”
But I like some of those old familiars in my life, too.
Like a banana sandwich. In fact, we have some bananas. And it’s about lunch time. I think I’ll take some wheat bread, spread mayo on it, cut up the fruit and enjoy.
Sorry, friend. I know that’s a fist to your gut.
But it feels good in mine.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.