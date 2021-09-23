Strange question: If every sporting event could promise flawless officiating by robots, would you be OK with that?
I’m thinking of this because some minor league baseball parks are testing out Automated Ball-Strike technology (ABS) this year. I saw a clip of a ridiculous automated called third strike against a minor league batter, who bent over in disbelief in the batter’s box, totally dejected.
He looked at the umpire, but what could he say? It wasn’t the umpire’s fault. The home plate ump was just relaying technology’s call. The batter knew he was wronged, but the issue was with the computer system. What could the batter do, perhaps gather some dirt from the batter’s box and drive to Silicon Valley, knock on the door of a Zuckerburg look-alike and then kick the dirt on the guy’s bedroom slippers as he stood in his doorway?
The most striking thing about the baseball clip wasn’t the woefully bad call, but the helplessness of both the batter and the umpire in the situation. They had to submit to a higher power — an algorithm. They both just kind of stood there like “what the heck?”
No doubt, umpires and referees can be infuriating to all sports fans, because they make mistakes. But what is “perfect” or “flawless” in the world of sports officiating? So much seems too close to call. The phrase “motivated reasoning” pops into my head constantly these days, particularly in politics. But it’s obvious in sports, too. As fans, we often see what we want to see. And in a highly partisan sporting event, our feelings about calls are tied to our allegiances. In the heat of the moment, we like the ref who makes a bad call in our favor and dislike the one who makes a bad decision against us. That’s a very human part of the game.
But beyond that, a call that appears wrong with an automated umpire would actually seem way worse than with a human official. It would feel rigged in a deeper way than simply a human who seemed biased. And there’s no appeal to the lifeless algorithm. When we have no appeal to something wrong, we’re left feeling robbed of something essential. I like instant replay, because human eyes review what we all see. But give me human subjectivity over artificial intelligence on the playing field. The surrender of human decision making in that way seems like too much.
Of course, I think this goes far beyond sports and gets to a broader question for our modern life: How much human imperfection do we eliminate to receive the perceived “perfection” and efficiency of new technologies?
It’s a mixed bag, right? New technology can be great. We all have conveniences that humans across history couldn’t enjoy. But the aims aren’t always to benefit consumers. Sometimes it’s simply about using tech to secure more profits at the expense of consumers.
For instance, the shift to computerized technology in vehicles seems less like progress than the industry’s attempt to control all repairs. This is marketed as a move to “state-of-the-art” technology, but it if you reduce the number of people who can maintain your product, putting repairs exclusively in your own hands, then you have more market control. But consumers and mechanics are done wrong in the process. Right-to-repair laws make sense given this trend.
Likewise, the move away from human phone services toward automated response systems has certainly been cost effective for businesses and agencies, but not for anyone needing a real person on the other end of the line when you need a problem addressed. This didn’t feel like progress. It felt like a needless barrier to old human interactions. Also, Amazon is convenient, but there’s certainly a lot of lost interaction there with home shopping. Think of all the self pay stations these days compared to years ago. That may not seem like much, but the collective effect of everyone, everywhere going remote and digital is not a very warm, human direction, but a more disconnected society. I expect that trend will continue to accelerate.
We will see more automation in many ways in coming years. Self-driving cars and trucks could alter our lives drastically, with cars essentially driven from satellites in space. That just doesn’t comfort me in the least. I imagine my first moments in a self-driving vehicle, “driving” from our house to Danielsville without touching the steering wheel or the accelerator. No thank you. I think of all the little things. How does it decide where to park? “No Siri, I said back in to the space. But not that space!” How would I communicate all the small decisions? Trying to communicate such things would certainly lead me to simply want control again.
If the goal of technology and automation is to make human work less needed, then what happens when that goal is too successful? Say, all truck drivers are put out of work by automation? True, this hardly seems a worry given our current job market. But since automation often proves far more profitable than people, the elimination of old jobs will likely be a major disruptive force over the next 20 years, with many people surviving changes just fine, but many others not, unless equivalent jobs are created. That may happen, but how fast?
All that said, it seems worthwhile to appreciate humans in all sorts of jobs around us. When I go somewhere I want to talk to a person. When I need something, I need a human, not a machine. When I can’t get a human, I feel less human.
And heck no, I wouldn’t want to pay money to see an automated umpire call a real game. I want a real umpire. The spectacle of a really bad call is part of sports itself, a really human part. There is anger, elation, crowd noise and calculations about the effect of the call on the outcome.
Where does all that go if it’s automated? Toward an algorithm?
When that ump calls strike three, I want to see it with his passion behind it, not with a shrug of his shoulders and an “I don’t get it either.”
That would diminish the game. And we need to think about more than baseball with that in mind.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
