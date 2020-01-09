President Trump gained some of his first real support as a politician when he stood on the Republican debate stage and went after George W. Bush and the Republican establishment for the war in Iraq. It was a cathartic moment for many, because Iraq was indeed a terrible move. Trump was right to criticize the decision making in the Iraq war. This was Trump’s declaration in a policy sense that he wouldn’t stand with the old Republican norms. I was pleased in that moment that he had the guts to say what needed to be said about Iraq.
Trump has also signaled that perhaps he is ready to remove troops from Afghanistan. I would absolutely support him in that. The war has gone on way too long. What is the point of remaining there? Truly. Help me understand. Why remain? We’re two decades in. What’s left to do? American sons and daughters are still dying there. Why?
On these two points, do you understand that I am concerned with policy, not person? The issues we face are bigger than any of us, even Trump. But we have reduced all politics to a yes/no question: are you on the Trump train or not? What a disservice to all thought. What a terrible mental state we have collectively entered. Policy is policy. Can we still consider the argument itself: what makes sense versus what doesn’t? Is it purely the jersey now? Do we have any capacity to consider policy matters outside of the emotional, rah rah college football atmosphere of partisan warfare? Is all thought lost, all ability to recognize that sometimes even your own team is wrong on big matters? I’m afraid you and I both know the answer. Hatred leaves us with no ability to consider the bigger picture of any matter that is of crucial importance to every one of us in the United States. For instance, what are we actually going to do about a broken health care system where prices are a constant lesson in absurdity? Aren't we all flabbergasted by the perverted prices? Why can't we address this with some sense?
Also, what are we doing in the Middle East? That's a matter that transcends party. I honestly have no idea what we want. Do you? Is it to protect oil, to promote democracy, to punish bad guys? Is it to promote American business interests? Is it all of this? If so, how much is enough? What scale is appropriate? What do you think? Do you think of this?
We can sink trillions of taxpayer dollars into wars and nation-building projects. We already have. We can seek “regime change” and kill leaders in other nations. We already have. We’ve spent many years trying to shape this troubled region into something we want it to be. Thousands of Americans have lost their lives in this cause in the 2000s. But a "cause" is hard to define outside of the initial reaction to 9/11, which was certainly justified as a police action, but what about the years of nation building? For instance, were the billions sunk into a corrupt Afghani government also justified as needed projects at home had no funding? Is this what we want yet again?
I liked Trump’s early proclamations about not engaging in disastrous, bloody, money pits in the Middle East, where hatreds have foamed in mouths for many, many years, leading to the deepest sorrows for untold millions. Yes, let’s withdraw from such awfulness. If this was the heart of “America First,” I could get behind that.
But he is standing on the opposite side of that ocean now. We are on the precipice of massive conflict. The drone-strike killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last week is a huge escalation of troubling global tensions.
If Iran or any nation, hit one of our generals with a drone strike, how would we respond? Soleimani was terrible. Absolutely. But the context matters, too. Every military action we take requires the willingness to imagine our own reaction to a similar act. You aren’t being smart as a nation if you can’t do this. It’s the same as trying to play defense in a football game without imagining the mindset of an opposing offense. You're not going to be very effective if you don't do this.
Meanwhile, we live in a bubble of comfort. That’s just the truth. We all do. Life as civilization has progressed so far. We have many nice things. We can waste time on endless trivialities. We are flooded with escapist options: TV, Facebook, video games, novels, college football, foods, whatever. It’s all so nice. We’re all so fortunate to live in a cocoon of sorts. If you can’t see this, you are blind.
Earth will not continue in this way forever. It just won’t. The comforts won’t always be there. We all know this. We are mortal as individuals, but also as a collective — all of us, liberal or conservative.
Global war is probably the biggest threat to human existence, and the path to war is not a logical one. It’s an emotional one. What was the cause of WWI? Right, it’s so hard to say. There were escalating tensions among nations, and the assassination of Franz Ferdinand was a trigger event on global war, which could have been avoided if humans of the time kept their wits about them. The difference between then and now is this: full-on global war won’t last years. It will last minutes.
The killing of Soleimani most likely won’t be the Ferdinand incident of our time, but we are indeed gambling on the good sense of others not to escalate violence against us, (like they just did), just as they are gambling on us not to escalate, which we will.
That’s why I go back to this: What is our aim? What is our policy? What do we want in the Middle East? Are we so partisan that all we can think about is our neighbor as our enemy, our punch-in-the-Tweet counterpart online? Foreign policy is a bigger deal than this, but whatever your jersey, you have to admit, our president, love him or hate him, is an impulsive punch-in-the-Tweet man with real bombs in an incendiary age.
When it comes to the Middle East, Trump has been two opposite things: an isolationist and an instigator. I prefer the isolationist Trump in this regard, because he called a spade a spade with Iraq, once showing the courage to voice common sense against the power of the time. I do not like the instigator, because I don’t think he has clear strategy for the country beyond his reactionary anger. And beyond that, how much are other nations willing to gamble with us when they are filled with intense rage? Rage has a tendency to override logic. Check the crime page of this paper any week of the year for confirmation of that human fact. This condition is true for leaders, too. They are all too human and subject to rash, terrible decisions once rage is in play.
In the nuclear age, pride-versus-pride battles between leaders are so risky. Fire is fire. You may think you can start one and contain it, but sometimes conditions are too windy and dry and the fire spreads in unexpected ways. That’s the state of the world now. The earth is parched. And no, I am not at peace inside with the prudence of the man with the codes. I’m just not. No amount of partisan pressure will budge me off that feeling, which is as real as my heartbeat. We need more than rage to guide us now in this increasingly hateful world. We need so much more than that.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
