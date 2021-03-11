That distinction matters.
Voting was not a right, but a privilege for much of our country’s history, something only available to certain people, initially just white, male property owners. Women have only been able to vote for a century. And Jim Crow laws took people of color out of the election process in a variety of ways until the voting rights legislation of 1965.
Now, voting is, by law, a right, not a privilege. No U.S. citizen over 18 can be denied that right due to racial identity or gender, though you can lose that right through criminal acts.
I think it’s a duty, too. And some countries automatically register their citizens to vote with a few even requiring participation. I feel like we’d be a better country if we looked at citizenship as something more than just inhabiting some space within a boundary line, but being part of something bigger, and not just symbolically, but practically. For instance, if all citizens had to spend a year in public service of some form, whether it’s through the military, through farming and food programs, infrastructure work, basically anything that is not about the self, but the health of the community and country, then we might actually rise above the extreme selfishness that paralyzes our society. Obviously, that will never happen. There’s no will for it. But our national fracture is a result of our inability to see beyond our self interest, which, in the big picture, seriously weakens us and hurts our national self interest.
Yet, voting remains a way to combine self and community interests. When you vote, you are making a decision for yourself and others. You are part of something bigger.
It feels important not to have people mess with your right to do that, right?
I don’t know if people in Madison County realize how good we have it in terms of voting access. We have 12 voting precincts in a county of about 30,000. This is not a county with long wait times on election day. But if we reduced the number of days we could vote, and we reduced the number of precincts to one or two, then I doubt many would see that as a step in the right direction.
If we suddenly had to wait hours, not minutes, to cast our ballot in this county, we would wonder who was messing with us. Thankfully, nobody is aiming to do that to Madison County. And if someone tried to make voting more difficult here because of our demographic or partisan outlook, then that would be really wrong, right?
But the nasty political war in this country comes down to tight elections. And Democrats have an advantage if everyone votes, while Republicans have an advantage if the vote in urban areas is suppressed, or at least made more difficult. This is just a current electoral truth.
Here’s the kicker. It doesn’t have to be the truth. The GOP has two options when confronted with the country’s changing demographic realities. It could win more votes by trying to appeal to more people of different ethnicities with policies that will better their lives. It opts not to focus on this. It goes with option two: securing a rigidly loyal predominately white base that votes in unison, while also working to reduce the party’s election liabilities by suppressing turnout and participation among those not in the base.
That’s a way to win some elections in the short term, but that’s a losing long-term strategy in the nation as demographics change. One alternative is to cast doubt on the election process and claim any loss is “rigged,” while any win is legitimate. Another alternative is to attempt a violent overthrow of results. We just saw both. A third alternative is to shift the playing field in a more favorable way for your team. That has been attempted by both parties through gerrymandering. Now, Republican state legislatures in the country, including ours, are responding to the 2020 losses with legislation to make their chances better.
We need confidence in the system. And the system needs to be fair. I’m not reflexively against all proposed state changes. For instance, I’ve long thought it strange that a voter doesn’t have to show ID in mail-in ballots, but they do in person. This disparity has never made sense, not when absentee voting was seen as a Republican advantage, and not after last year when it was viewed as a Democratic one. I don’t have a problem with the proposed ID requirement on absentee voting. But that sort of requirement should be coupled with much easier access to a valid ID, as well as readily available printing of that ID for voting purposes. Also, requiring a reason for absentee voting is just intrusive. If I want to vote absentee, that should be my choice, so long as I follow the rules.
It seems important to me to think of each election rule or law on its own merits, not on how it plays in a partisan way.
But some current efforts seem straight suppressive. For instance, the state election legislation includes making it a misdemeanor to give food or water to people in election lines. Perhaps this seems like a trivial issue, but it I think it speaks to intent. Long lines aren’t an issue in rural counties. But that’s definitely going to be an issue in urban areas where some people have to spend their entire day waiting to vote. If you have summer elections, like a July or August runoff, and you deny water to people waiting in line for hours, are you really acting in the public interest, or are you trying to dissuade people from voting in urban areas? Well, that one seems pretty clear. Maybe you like that tactic, but at least call a spade a spade. If you’re acting in good faith, and you’re worried about someone influencing voters by handing them a bottled water, then why not establish a provision to provide drinking water through some non-partisan source in precincts with historically hours-long waits? Denying voters water in the heat is extremely bad optics — and just mean. That sort of effort is bound to backfire.
After last year, I’m beginning to wonder if people are going to just say screw it and not believe any results anymore unless they get their way — temper tantrum politics. If Clinton supporters had refused to accept Trump’s victory in 2016 and stormed the Capitol, that would have been ridiculous and wrong. It doesn’t matter who reacts this way; it’s wrong. But I worry we haven’t seen the last of that Jan. 6 mentality.
And if the election system crumbles, then what’s the alternative? Seriously. This is a real question. Many countries have dysfunctional election systems. Many countries tumble into violence and chaos because they can’t agree on a system of determining power.
Unfortunately, I think there are a number of people wanting exactly that. Chaos. Violence.
But that’s not the future I want. And I hope you don’t either. Peace requires a real effort by all leaders to be sober and fair. First, each election law needs to be weighed on its own merits, outside of partisan benefit or detriment. I wish for a day when candidates and policies could be viewed more for their individual merits, not their team aspect. Are we too cynical to even value these things or wish for them anymore? It feels like whatever is on today’s menu of culture war bickering always overshadows the bigger-picture policy talks we need. I’m so sick of that.
Again, is voting an American right for all or a privilege for some? If it’s a right, then what role is there for any suppressive efforts whatsoever by anyone, red or blue? History is filled with this conflict between suppression and inclusion, not just on race, but gender, too. Remember Susan B. Anthony from history class? Voting should be made easy, never more difficult.
It’s our duty to vote. It’s our leaders’ duty to make the system work — for all of us, no matter our specific interest in the outcome. That is an ideal worthy of our allegiance and our hand over the heart.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.