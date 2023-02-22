OK, here’s a dumb thing I did. On a first date in college, I requested the hottest wings Loco’s could make. It was a ludicrously bad, spur-of-the-moment, first-date decision. Honestly, what sort of woman would fall for a man who thinks high-risk, gastric bravado is a good call in a “get-to-know-you” moment? Sweat, tears, violent hiccups, along with shirt stains — yes, she’s got to be into that, right? A high tolerance for hot foods is the sexiest of all traits — said no one. If you order anything on a first date that begs for a bib, numerous napkins, a bathroom and a glass of milk to dull the pain, then don’t be surprised with “check, please” on the relationship.
Anyway, I was just thinking about meat to eat, and this college memory came to mind. At the moment, we have deli meat in the fridge and I’m contemplating lunch. Our two cats know the sound of the deli packaging, sprinting to the kitchen whenever they hear me. I always give them some ham or turkey. They are sort of a mix of cat and dog, enjoying fetch and liking a belly scratch.
I think the best and worst meat I’ve had is venison. I’ve had it when it was so gamey I thought I’d throw up. But I’ve also had a venison back strap that my friend grilled that is still number one for me in terms of best meats I’ve had.
I love a good Philly steak. I cover it with jalapenos. I love fried chicken, but I don’t pick it as clean as one friend, who leaves the bones looking like ants attacked it. I love hot chili, chili dogs, chicken sandwiches, chicken pot pie, chicken burritos, chicken stir fry, sesame chicken, chicken vindaloo, beef with broccoli, barbecue sandwiches doused in hot sauce, pork tenderloins, ribs. Burgers with grilled onions hit the spot.
My wife would forgo all of this for one shrimp. If you are what you eat, then she is morphing into a little sea creature. She might pick shrimp over me. If shrimp’s on the menu, it’s coming to the table. I taunt her about her love for shrimp, as in “what’cha’ gettin’, shrump?” “Yes,” she’ll say. “Shrimp, not shrump.”
But I’m lukewarm on seafood. It can be great, but sometimes I’m put off by the pre-cooked smells. The best fish I’ve ever had was river trout. That was good stuff. I like sushi somewhat. But it’s not as much about the fish as it is the mix of rice, vegetables, ginger and wasabi with sauces. Basically, sushi has to be dressed nice for me, covered in other tastes. I’m not a straight-up, put the naked, uncooked eel down my gullet kind of guy. But I will try new things. I ate a little octopus at a sushi place once as a self dare. And once was enough. The texture was too rubbery. Also, I will ask for a fork at a sushi place, too. I don’t care. If I’m eating a salad, I don’t want to try it with two sticks. I just want a fork. I’m well past worrying about winning cool points in my own dinner decisions. That went away around the time I got sick off the first-date wings in college.
I annoy my wife these days with my addiction to Texas Pete. I find that almost any dish is better with some kick to it. So I’m constantly dousing most of my meals with the red stuff, even the ones she makes. I think it’s the vinegar in it that is so tasty.
Obviously, I’m a carnivore, a meat eater. I would have a hard time being a vegetarian. I think of all the meat in this county produced by farmers. I think of how reliant we are on them. It’s important to protect the food producers we have.
It’s interesting to think about the last century and the incredible technological advancements in agriculture. What advancements will we see in the coming decades, not just in farming but in non-traditional food production?
For instance, meat can be grown in a lab dish these days, and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared lab-grown meat for human consumption. What does this mean for us in years to come?
And how do you feel about eating this? If it’s just as tasty as the real thing, could you do it? Part of me says yes, part of me says no. When the first lab-grown meat hits my plate — and I anticipate that happening in my lifetime — what will I think? What about you?
Maybe that’s when I’ll take on another hot challenge — my wife with her lab “shrump” over rice, me with my lab chicken “wings” doused in ghost pepper sauce — both of us with a bib, napkins and a bathroom nearby.
