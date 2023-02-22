OK, here’s a dumb thing I did. On a first date in college, I requested the hottest wings Loco’s could make. It was a ludicrously bad, spur-of-the-moment, first-date decision. Honestly, what sort of woman would fall for a man who thinks high-risk, gastric bravado is a good call in a “get-to-know-you” moment? Sweat, tears, violent hiccups, along with shirt stains — yes, she’s got to be into that, right? A high tolerance for hot foods is the sexiest of all traits — said no one. If you order anything on a first date that begs for a bib, numerous napkins, a bathroom and a glass of milk to dull the pain, then don’t be surprised with “check, please” on the relationship.

Anyway, I was just thinking about meat to eat, and this college memory came to mind. At the moment, we have deli meat in the fridge and I’m contemplating lunch. Our two cats know the sound of the deli packaging, sprinting to the kitchen whenever they hear me. I always give them some ham or turkey. They are sort of a mix of cat and dog, enjoying fetch and liking a belly scratch.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.