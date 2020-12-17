A phrase that once had meaning was “store bought.” Long ago, something that was bought at a store was an exception to the rule. Many things were homemade or homegrown, and “store bought” had some distinction to it. But then that changed, and something made at home was more special. And now “store bought” may actually have new life, considering that online shopping is overwhelming retail.
Here are some other thoughts on words and phrases:
•Why is “fudge” associated with dishonesty, but perhaps not lying to a criminal extent, as in “he fudged his weight?” It would be inappropriate to say Bernie Madoff “fudged the numbers.” He did way more than “fudge,” right? Fudge is a sweet treat as a noun, but an act of truth bending as a verb. It’s also your grandmother’s exasperated disbelief, “Oh fudge! I dropped the fudge!”
•While people refer to “y’all” as the defining word of the South, I can think of another word that’s equally Southern — “fixin’,” such as: “I’m fixin’ to eat supper.” This makes perfect sense to us. “Fixin’” means that you’re getting the idea fixed in your head that you’re about to take some action. “I’m fixin to leave,” as in, I’m thinking of leaving, but I haven’t put my shoes on. Of course, "fix" also means to repair. It can also mean to cheat, as in "the fix was in."
•Growing up in Macon, I had never heard of the car “boot.” But I’ve heard people around here use this word for the car trunk. I remember the first time I heard “put it in the boot,” being really puzzled, wondering what country footwear had to do with a trunk. Likewise, I didn’t realize that people used to call the car accelerator, “the foot feed.” Your foot is getting fed? I don’t get it. But “hit the gas” has always made sense to me for speeding up. Also, why are gloves so important that they get their own compartment in your car? “Old paper receipt compartment” is probably more appropriate for my car.
•Whenever my friends and I would go out on the town during my teenage years, we’d say we were “going off” together. A guy and girl would “go out,” but friends would “go off.” Apparently this was a Macon colloquialism. Now, “going off” sounds dangerous to me. I hope to never “go off,” except perhaps in Macon where “going off” meant sharing some laughs and good times. Not sure if that phrase is still alive there.
•Here’s one phrase I’ve used a lot over the years, particularly when I have a problem with a computer or device or maybe just the Internet in general: “It’s gone haywire.” But what does “haywire” really mean? Well, according to James Rogers’ “Dictionary of Cliches,” this expression comes from Maine logging camps, where workers saved the wire from baled hay and used it for repairing things and for makeshift tools. “A camp that was notoriously poor in its equipment came to be known as a haywire camp; and from this usage it spread to mean broken, busted, sick, crazy, no-good and a score of other things, none of them praiseworthy.”
•When we needed food, our family would say we were “going to the grocery.” We never thought it was strange to omit “store” from the phrase. But it’s been pointed out to me that you wouldn’t say you were “going to the hardware.” But I stand firm on this one. “Going to the grocery” is just fine.
•I’ve always found it peculiar that some people make words plural for no apparent reason, such as “we’re going to Krogers.” That has to mean you are stopping at one Kroger, then another, and perhaps another, right?
•Whenever I used bad grammar as a child, I was always corrected by my parents. But over the years, I’ve noticed, too, that bad grammar is used for dramatic emotional emphasis. For instance, “you best behave” sounds a lot more imposing than “you better behave.” “Best behave” has a hint of crazy, wild eyes.
•Look online and you can find some pretty interesting archaic words. Here are some that I found: “mayhap =perhaps,” “gardyloo=warning cry,” “eyne=eyes,” “fain=happy” “gramercy=expression of gratitude or surprise” and “ruth=pity, remorse or sorrow.” Another word on the “Forthright’s Forsoothery” list of archaic words was “nary,” meaning “not a one or not at all,” but I still hear “nary” from time to time. “Did you see any deer?” “No, nary a one.” Actually, that last sentence is false. Deer are everywhere!
New terms and phrases are always entering our language as others go. Think of the new terms we’ve had related to covid or our political….wait, never mind. Don’t. I don’t want to either.
Of course, if we stayed in exactly the same place, but were transported far enough in time, forward or backward, we’d run into language barriers, because the words and phrases we regularly use are always evolving, even if we don’t really perceive it.
If you stop and think about it, there are all sorts of subtleties in the words we use. And those little peculiarities, those little nuances in speech, can tell us a lot about our time and place.
Send me language thoughts if you feel it. I’d like that a right smart.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
