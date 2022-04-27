The “Golden Rule” is so simple, and yet so difficult. I’ve made inner excuses many times in my life as I’ve broken this rule. I’m pretty sure that’s true of everyone at times.
“In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you.” Matthew (7:12)
This is a basic Christian principle, but it’s also a simple and powerful moral framework no matter the culture or belief system. Life is precious, and we should remember this beyond just our own lives.
I start this column this way, because the Golden Rule is really on my mind this week.
It was 86 years ago today that Lent Shaw was murdered in this county. This isn’t an easy topic to write or read about. If you speak of lynching, of race, injustice and history, then you’ve entered the cauldron of sorts. The emotions are high. People get defensive. People get angry.
No one wants the labels that others place on them. Public judgment can be swift and painful in our culture, while thoughtful talk in public forums is a rarity these days. In our attention culture, shouting is abundant, while listening is rare. And since no one ever feels truly heard, the main response is to make sure those with differing viewpoints are shut down, not heard. That is the politics of the day — not how to debate, but how to silence others. I see this happening across the political spectrum. It’s a reaction to our informational chaos.
I don’t like this. I think it’s a bad direction for us. We need to find ways to talk about the hardest things, and I find the Golden Rule as the compass for how to do that.
That rule requires every person to flip the situation, to consider how it is to be on the receiving end of any action. I don’t view this as political at all, simply human. In our cynical times, this can be scoffed at, as if it’s childish or naïve to hold this rule as a North Star. But that’s what it is, a guide. It lives both within the Bible and outside of the Bible in other belief systems as a moral truth for humanity — a truth we continually deny.
And when I consider what happened here 86 years ago today, it’s the Golden Rule that strikes me — the most extreme form of breaking it, the ultimate silencing act. The men who murdered Lent Shaw rationalized away the Golden Rule in regards to this man. And then they posed with the evidence of their act. This is a cold-case Madison County murder, though it’s historically not been treated that way. The men who posed wanted to be remembered for what they did. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have posed for the photos. Those photos hold the feel of trophy hunting, of getting the animal.
But Shaw was a farmer, father and husband. He wasn’t an animal. He was a man, worthy of the Golden Rule, just like you, just like all of us. The men in the photo are surely family members of some of you. And these men surely loved their families. There is complexity in looking at those faces. There is a horror in the act, but these men are also humans with all sorts of narratives outside of that moment, many of those stories surely good. But whatever took hold of them can’t be ignored. It’s literally in black and white, voluntarily recorded for history.
In speaking with Shaw’s great grandson, Evan Lewis, I’m struck by how haunted he is and has been all of his life by this event. I’m struck when he tells me of his newborn daughter, wondering what her perspective will be of this family history. This has been heavy on the Shaw family for decades, a knowledge passed down. I’m struck by how Evan went against the wishes of his family, which had fled Madison County and had for decades lived under the rule, “never go to Georgia,” and he came here looking for answers, looking for acknowledgement and evidence of caring from this community. At the core, he wants to counter the extreme inhumanity with as much humanity as he can find.
His family has long wondered, where was he buried? And, of course, they’ve wanted to know, who did this?
So we’re running the pictures this week. If you have information about this photo, then contact lentshawmemorial@gmail.com. Shaw’s body is edited out of the photos. It’s seems too jarring to run images of a murdered man in a weekly newspaper amid photos of children’s recognitions for school achievement. Instead, there is a void at the tree where he was posed.
Again, the Golden Rule: If a white farmer were murdered by a group of black men who posed with the evidence, would you publish the photo of the men no matter how much time passed? Yes. I would consider it a duty. Then why should this be different? I should have published this long ago.
Again, the Golden Rule: Imagine it’s not Shaw in that spot at the tree. It’s your family member, your loved one, you. Put a face you know and love in that spot.
I’m constantly saddened by our societal breakdown of discourse. And so I advocate the position of the Golden Rule in everything. This rule holds true outside of partisan affiliation, outside of race, outside of all differences. It is a constant — so simple and yet terribly difficult given our inherent self interests. When we rationalize that rule away, we may gain something immediate, but we reduce ourselves. When we hold firm to it, everyone is better for it. This is the North Star out of our mess in countless ways.
And if I’m childlike in believing that, then call me a child. I’ll consider it a real compliment. Sometimes children have it right.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.