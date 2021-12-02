z-column
Madison County through the wide-angle lens
It’s fun to take pictures with a wide-angle lens, because the perspective feels different. I also try to think very broadly about life and time — and about this county, too.
Basically, what’s the view of Madison County from the cirrus clouds?
We’re in the third decade of this new century. It feels like most of the transformations we’ve witnessed locally the past couple of decades are from the outside. I’m thinking primarily of the internet and what it’s meant for communities everywhere. But the county hasn’t fundamentally changed that much in terms of population or its overall feel.
What about the next 20 years? That’s impossible to say, but huge change seems like a real possibility. The bubble of growth from Atlanta is swelling, which is so evident in neighboring Jackson County, which is rapidly changing. And housing, well, wow. The market is crazy and there is a lot to make Madison County quite attractive to outsiders right now.
Still, I have a growing sense of déjà vu. Do you? The last time the housing market was completely off-kilter, many Madison County residents were also feeling anxieties about growth and what it might mean. Then, the bubble inevitably burst, and the worries of growth came to a crashing halt, lasting for years. Growth seemed non-existent around here for a long time.
Are we in the middle of another huge bubble that will inevitably burst? There are tons of debates to have over this, but I won’t pose any right now. I just won’t be at all surprised if current expectations of Madison County growth are severely curtailed in the next few years, just like they were back in 2008.
So, it seems smart for planners to consider two possibilities, a robust growth economy that puts strains on services due to increased demand, or a stagnated economy that puts strains on services with more stable demand but less revenue. We know either could happen. The 2008 crash was an example of the latter. Our neighbors have been experiencing the former.
If Madison County does, in fact, grow substantially in the next 20 years, it will test a lot of services. I’m thinking at the moment about schools, public safety and infrastructure, but pick most any facet of life here and it could be affected if growth is substantial. The comprehensive land use plan, which is due for an update, will be an attempt to address a multitude of issues related to growth. And while planning is necessary, there is the aspect of market pressure that can transcend the carefully laid-out hypotheticals. In a high-growth environment, there can be the sudden wildcard that seems to shift everything. Oh, but this manufacturer will bring X number of jobs and they want to be here, which isn’t exactly where we would want them. Do you say no? Do you amend your plan? That’s the kind of question that follows planning. What value prevails?
The school system is an obvious concern if the county grows rapidly. A massive influx of students would create demand for more teachers, more space, more buses, more services, more money for all of it. So, school leaders are constantly monitoring enrollment figures to have an idea of where they stand in that regard.
Madison County enjoys a good setup in terms of its school structuring. Consider that there are five elementary schools spread across the county that have a community feel and that families across generations have enjoyed. What if you consolidated the five into three? Would that make for a better education experience for young kids? Well, no. That would be very detrimental to the kids, even though you could have two fewer cafeterias, media centers, perhaps some staff reductions and other lesser expenses. There would be savings, but it would come at the expense of the children. You need young kids to have a smaller, more intimate and caring environment. That helps them tremendously.
On the flip side, you can’t financially carry that same ideal through grades six through 12. The county school system can’t pay for five middle schools and five high schools. It’s just not doable. Likewise, none of those schools would be able to have all the options available for students that are currently enjoyed at the middle school and high school. For instance, this county couldn’t field varsity sports teams at five high schools.
This seven-school structure makes sense, but rapid growth could test that structure. For instance, what if there’s some huge development and you suddenly have massive growth at two elementary schools, but not at the other three? Do you have the money to expand quickly enough, both in terms of facilities and staff? What if you don’t? How do you balance this population disparity? What if the middle or high school are substantially strained? At what point would the county have to look at second schools at that level?
This is the wide-angle lens that the school system’s leaders are always looking through. And this is what the wild-card of growth always holds. Just remember that in other areas of the state and country, leaders are dealing with the opposite issue, severe contraction of population. That seems like a depressing sort of outlook.
That’s not the case here. People are coming to this county. That means public safety must continue to expand to meet increased demand: more officers, paramedics, dispatchers, patrol cars, ambulances, radios, and that’s not even mentioning the volunteer firefighters, who cover a vast geographic area and must be equipped with the right gear and trucks to do their jobs effectively. Think about the coroner’s office, which serves over 30,000 people with a part-time coroner and deputy coroners. And while the need for public safety expansion will likely continue, whether with growth or with economic stagnation, the call to public safety service doesn’t seem to be enough to fill the need. The jobs are terribly difficult indeed. And fewer people seem willing to take them. Meanwhile, surrounding counties continue to boost public safety pay. So, Madison County must keep up or expect severe shortages in personnel. Raises have been given over the past couple of years, but that won’t be a one-time fix.
And no growth can happen without water. Madison County’s industrial authority was heavily criticized in the early part of the 2000s for running lines rapidly without a seeming overarching plan, other than to get lines in the ground. However, connecting the county to our neighbors was needed, since this county has no real water source other than the unknown beneath us. More recently, the IDA has focused on connecting what exists into a cohesive unit instead of separate systems. That’s a worthwhile goal. But where will future lines go, and how will they be paid for? Can the IDA actually run water when it’s needed considering the debt load it carries? The IDA’s infrastructure debt has recently generated substantial revenues for the schools and the county, while the authority languishes without significant revenue from Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), which is serviced by the IDA water line. This will mean that the IDA won’t have anything available to do what’s needed if tax-generating businesses want to locate here. Beyond that, what’s a good tax-generating business and what’s not? Who pays the unseen costs and what can be done to protect them both physically and financially?
These are all big-picture, wide-angle lens questions that don’t always hold easy answers, but citizens need to think about them, too, not just leaders. This is why screaming and fighting seems pointless. There’s too much at stake. There’s too much serious discussion that needs to happen.
That should apply here and beyond, shouldn’t it?
Now I have to go. I have to be somewhere with my camera. There’s a lot to cover in this county.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
