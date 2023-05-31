I gave a three-month notice earlier this spring that I was leaving the paper, and that notice comes to a close this week. My first issue with this paper was Feb. 4, 1998. And this is my final issue. Our oldest child also graduated from high school this past Friday. So it’s a whirlwind of emotions for me at the moment.
I’m overwhelmed by the kindness I’ve received since I announced I was leaving, and I’ve gotten far more attention than seems warranted. But I'm grateful for it.
I'm reflecting on a lot these days. I’ve written on so many topics over 25 years, including a lot that have been personally unpleasant. I’ve written about recalls, lawsuits, countless contentious elections, sexually related political controversies, embezzlement, numerous zoning controversies, arrests of political figures, financial malfeasance, murders and murder trials, tragic accidents, fires, a tornado, a corporation polluting its neighbors with creosote, another corporation with petroleum spills that tainted well water.
I’ve printed evidence that a person’s proclamations of truth are actually lies. This gotcha’ moment is not as fun as might sound to some. There’s a queasy feeling that comes with it. I’m just glad when it’s over. I’ve seen emotions get the best of people in public meetings and had a few reach out to me panicked afterwards about how it will look in print. And I just have to say, I’m not going to go out of my way to make you look good or bad. I’m just trying to write what I saw.
I’ve developed a pretty thick skin as it relates to politics. I don’t tend to get too distressed over covering local political matters, because people will get mad or they will be happy, and that’s all out of my control. I think of this as free throw shooting. Just focus on the shot. Cancel out the noise.
Instead, the stories that have hurt me the most are the passing of children. A story related to the loss of a child is weighted with so much sadness for the family and friends, and it hurts me to put those words on the page, imagining what they’re feeling. I inevitably wake up panicked on the night such a story is published, worried that something has been mishandled. I feel such massive anxiety in those moments. When there’s a heartbreaking tragedy in the community, I feel it, because I have to document it. And I know the heartbroken will read it. And I live among the heartbroken. I’m not an outsider. I’ll see these same people that I write about in Ingles or at the ball field or at a meeting.
Of course, a lot of the work is just rooted in the rote duty of attendance. I don’t have any idea how many meetings I’ve covered in my life, but it’s a high number. I’ve been to approximately 600 regular business meetings of the county commissioners, along with countless special meetings. I feel like I always have a full calendar of events to cover, particularly these days. This county is hopping with activity, which is great.
I’ve covered years of sporting events, and photographed kids in uniform, and then photographed their kids in uniform.
I’ve had the great pleasure to write a vast number of feel-good stories over the years, tales of people giving of themselves in some profound way for the betterment of others. I’ve written about 100th birthdays, life-saving organ transplants, kids who’ve exceeded their years in ability and innovation.
I’ve gotten to photograph sports championships, buzzer-beating shots, game-winning homers, mid-court celebrations, and then interview the out-of-breath hero of the game.
I’ve gotten to share my own perspectives on a wide range of topics on the editorial page each week. And this is a type of personal journal. It’s interesting to go back to 2003 and see what I was thinking about 20 years ago.
I gave up long ago on trying to persuade people into thinking like me on this or that topic, and instead adopted the attitude of, “Hey, this is me exploring what I think, care to ride along in someone else’s mind for a few minutes?” And in this way, hopefully, a reader finishes that column and takes their own mental journey and explores what they think about a topic.
Basically, I’ve lived a rich life for a quarter of a century with a pen and camera focused on this county. I feel connected to this community, because I have met so many good people in this county. And I’ve gotten to have so many heart-to-heart talks on a wide range of matters over the years, which makes life more meaningful.
I leave this week filled with gratitude.
I’m not a financially rich, but I am a rich man. I’m blessed on so many levels.
I was born to Judson and Jean Mitcham, who have shown me nothing but love for half a century. They are everything a son could want.
I met a wonderful woman, Jana Adams, who is now Jana Mitcham, and we have two children, Addie and Noah, who fill our hearts with love — lots of worry, but lots of love, too.
I live in Madison County, Georgia on a farm that has been in my wife’s family since the 1830s. And I’m so grateful to have terrific in-laws in Ed and Janet Adams, who are world-class grandparents and who have been there for us throughout our marriage — our 20th anniversary is actually today, June 1.
I’m grateful to have a new career path and an opportunity to work with Mark and Anne Lackey with HireSmart, which has both profit and nonprofit sides. So, while I help them make money, I can also help them as they find community needs and address them through their philanthropy.
I’m grateful to the Buffington family for taking a chance on me in 1998. And I’m particularly grateful for all the laughs I’ve shared with so many MainStreet coworkers over the years, both in Danielsville and in Jefferson. There have been some truly good times in that way. Lots of camaraderie. I wish Hannah Barron and Alison Smith and all the MainStreet staff the best moving forward.
I’m also grateful to you for moving your eyes across these words and hearing my voice. This is a relationship I will truly miss. I always imagine a friend, and I enjoy talking one on one to that friend in this space. That is always my feeling in typing this. You are with me in this moment. So I always hope it’s a worthwhile moment for you.
For all of you who have spent those moments with me, thank you so much. I will always appreciate that time with you.
Take care and I wish you all the best. And let’s keep working in our different ways to make this community the best it can be.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal through June 2. He can be reached at zachmitcham@yahoo.com. The new Journal editor, Hannah Barron, can be reached at Hannah@mainstreetnews.com.
