I met the pretty Wicked Witch of the West on my first day at Mainstreet Newspapers on Halloween 1996. We married seven years later.
And my last day with MainStreet will be June 2. In my final edition, Jana and I will celebrate 20 years of marriage, our daughter will turn 18, and I’ll be on the field with Addie, covering her graduation from Madison County High School. There will be no cap and gown for me, but I’ll feel like I’m graduating, too, in a way.
These factors feel symmetrical to me, making the moment seem right for a new challenge. I became editor at 25. I’m 50 now. So there were 25 years before The Journal, 25 years with the paper, and hopefully another quarter of a century being active and doing different things.
A significant part of me wants to be the editor of this paper for the rest of my life, because it feels like a truly solid purpose to a career — throwing my energy into telling stories to this community about itself. I honestly love that purpose very much. And it’s been quite a ride.
I remember when MainStreet Newspapers bought The Journal back in 1997 from Pat Graham and John Scoggins, who owned it after the late Frank Gillispie, who founded The Journal. Bert Brantley, who later went on to be Gov. Sonny Perdue’s press secretary, had the editor’s job for a few months before me.
I was 25. I had just quit smoking cigarettes, which involved patches on my arm, lots of irritability and considerable snacking and weight gain. I didn’t feel my time at MainStreet would be long. I was initially inclined not to take the role, because I was primarily covering sports at that time for The Commerce News, the same year Monte Williams started his historic high school career as a gravity-defying running back, and that had been really fun. What did I know about Madison County? Not much. I knew Jake Westbrook was from the county and that it was rural and had a fair in the fall. I knew of Jere Ayers and Zeb’s Barbecue.
I rode the 25 miles from MainStreet’s Jefferson office to my first meeting in the green-roofed government complex, a former elementary school, to sit for nearly five hours in a windowless room with people who clearly didn’t like each other, who were talking about a lot of things with plenty of backstory I didn’t know. We printed on Wednesday then, and the BOC met on Tuesday. So, I had to drive back to Jefferson after the marathon first meeting, type up my stories, then lay them out on the page. I drove home to Athens, where I lived until getting married in 2003, some time after 5 a.m., slept for less than two hours, then returned around 8 a.m. to correct the pages I had left on the proofreader’s desk.
I’m not going to say there were literal tears. OK, maybe there were literal tears that week, the water pooling in the eyes while alone in the car kind of tears. I remember looking hard in the classifieds. What else could I do? This was too much! I felt pressure like I had never felt. I couldn’t do this! I was so tired, and had I gotten the facts straight? Had I clearly articulated what both sides argued? During those first few months, I reported on the BOC doubling their pay and three ensuing recall efforts. I had a couple of people say things to me in that super tense first year that were straight-up threats. Honestly, when I look back, that sort of talk got me going. I was silent in response to what was said, but it was hugely motivating, actually a gift of sorts psychologically. And that year of my life made me realize that I had to decide how I was going to be in this new place carrying this new title. I came in and felt sort of hated by a few people, and that was probably the best thing that could have happened to me in that moment. It was a baptism of sorts. In any public role, you can’t avoid some people not liking you. You have to accept this and get over it, or you have to get out. You have no control over such things. You just don’t.
I came to believe that any job in public needs to be treated like free-throw shooting in a loud gym. You just have to shoot your shot with as much focus as you can, no matter whether it’s in silence or with hostility surrounding you. It was in those first few months of this job when I felt out of place and terribly unsure of myself that I found some direction as an adult. I honestly think this job turned me into an adult, because I had to quickly make decisions about my own course of action during tense times.
And while I’ve had to report on quite a few hard things in this county over the years, nothing has seemed as difficult as those first months when I had to figure out who I was going to be.
Over time, my views on local government have changed considerably. Yes, local government has its flaws, but it’s in these local buildings where you find democracy. Citizens speak up. Partisanship is less important than the particular issue at hand. There have been exceptions, but by and large, local elected officials are serving because they care about their home community and want to make it better, even if they have different ideas on what that means. Local government needs your attention way more than our festering culture war. Pay attention to your home community first, not last.
I have met so many people over the years in this place and feel like I’m rich with friendships tied to the job, both with former co-workers and people in the community. There are far too many people to name to get started. But I do have to mention Margie Richards, who was my closest companion in covering this county for many years. She is special. Ben Munro has been my other weekly go-to person. If I’m feeling stressed, he’s likely to get a call or text. I apologize, there are so many other people I want to name right here, but I’ll spare readers from a long list.
Anyway, I knew for a while now that this year might be my last, because I began to perceive a juncture of sorts. Commit to the long haul the rest of the way or find something new? Honestly, the work has gotten much tougher since covid, as our staff has dwindled in size. I’ve felt an increasing need for a change.
Since the fall, I’ve been doing some side work for Madison County residents Mark and Anne Lackey of HireSmart Virtual Employees, and I’ve been really impressed with how they do things. They link U.S. businesses with online employees in the Philippines, while also donating significant money to help kids in the U.S. and the Philippines through their nonprofit, HireSmart Cares. They are interested in being a positive force for others, and when I decided to make a change, I asked them first about the possibility of working full-time before looking elsewhere. They took me up on the offer, and that job will start this summer. I’m grateful and really excited to work for people with a desire to help others. The position will also allow me to stay in Madison County, rather than work elsewhere.
I also feel a great desire for this paper to find a good replacement for my role. It’s a challenging position, but it’s all about getting to know a community and telling stories. And in that way, it’s such a rich life. I want to help whoever is next in this position however I can, and hopefully, they can find great reward in it, too.
I appreciate the Buffington family taking a chance on me when I was 25. I appreciate the ensuing 25 years, and I look forward to chatting with many of you in my remaining days on the job.
Thanks for reading, both now and over the years.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
