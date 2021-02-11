Many of us accumulate evidence of our lives in a stockpile of stuff — not just the things that fill the fridge or closet, but the personal momentos.
My wife and I were married in June 2003 and our wedding day is on a VHS tape that has sat in a storage box for years. I also have an old video camera with tapes of our two children at play when they were little. I just paid a company to transfer those tapes to digital files, and I’ll send those off in box they sent me shortly. It’s a little scary to send that off.
We have a few photo albums, but our photos are far more on devices these days than in print. I’m bothered by how much I have procrastinated in getting more prints done. I need to get on that. I want things both in digital and print form.
I have cassette tapes of old recordings of bands I was in. I have some other recordings that interest me. For instance, back when Georgia and Auburn played in that historic 2002 game, I recorded Larry Munson’s entire radio broadcast that afternoon. I didn’t know it would be such a classic, but I guess I had a feeling it might be. I just found that tape again a few weeks ago. I thought it was lost for good. I need to give it a listen. Munson’s voice narrated a lot of my childhood, not just on Saturdays in the 80s. I could imagine Munson when I scored in touch football, or simply caught an over-the-shoulder bomb I tossed alone to myself in the yard. The gravelly voiced man couldn’t believe how clutch I was with no one watching.
I have boxes of old cards and personal notes from family and friends, mostly from my wife over the years. I have old newspaper clippings of personal importance, a few that I wrote, a few that I didn’t. I have old baseball cards, a few old high school yearbooks that I can’t bear to look at because of the accompanying sneezing fits.
I have an eight-terabyte external hard drive with thousands of photos of our kids. It has my old poems, fiction attempts, personal writings, such as correspondence with friends and family, including some talks with my dad about writing. I’ve also detailed some of my conversations with family over the years so that the talks wouldn’t be lost. For instance, I interviewed my father in law and transcribed it, learning about his childhood on the family farm. The hard drive has all of my musical attempts over the past five years since I’ve worked a lot on home recordings in that time. It has a large file of stories I’ve found interesting and copied and pasted to keep and read later, which can serve as column fodder. Apart from the hard drive, I also have family photos saved in two places online so that some home catastrophe wouldn’t wipe out all memories.
I don’t have any video of myself as a kid. The oldest video of me is from 1993. I don’t know of any video of my parents when they were young, or my sister, though I can watch an online video of my father giving a talk in 1985. That was neat to discover several years ago. I can see how he was when I was 12. I wish I had that of my mom and sister, too.
Most material possessions — outside of photos, videos and writings — aren’t too sentimental for me. There’s no old hat that holds personal weight, no clothes, no chair or furniture, no watch, no childhood trophy.
But I certainly do find myself stockpiling images, recordings and writings as I age.
Do you do this?
And if so, do you also find it hard to look at these things most of the time? I have to be in a certain mood. Our relationship with time is complicated, isn’t it? I think the documenting of moments is kind of dual in nature. It feels important, but it can be a painful, too. If you scroll through an album of your child at 1 year old just one month after the pictures were taken, that’s one feeling. If you look at that same album when your child is old enough to sit in the driver’s seat, it’s a different feeling.
Photos give us the representation of a personal past, but they don’t give us the time back, a hard fact that is such a part of the viewing. Photos can draw out old feelings and summon memories that might have otherwise been lost. These things can be so rich and irreplaceable. They are also really heavy at times.
I suppose this desire of mine to document time passing in my family makes some sense. I am, in fact, in the business of documenting time passing in a community. This past week marked my 23rd anniversary as editor of this paper. And in that time, I’ve seen so many people grow up, so many people pass away. It’s easier for me to look through old news pages of this county than it is my own photo files. But there’s also some wistfulness in that, too, that feeling of, “Man, that happened 18 years ago? Wow!” or “This person was just a kid back then.” Or, “She was a good person. It’s hard to believe she’s been gone that long.”
When it comes to hoarding, I guess collecting photos, writings and memories is a healthier variety than other forms. It’s nice to know the documentation of our lives is there, even if it requires a painful confrontation with time to make use of it. It beats not having it. Right?
I guess my thinking is: Film some, snap some, write a lot and store it all.
You never know how it will come back to you in time — or what it might mean to someone else.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
