All of us are confronted with those times we need to clear up something with a business or government agency, and simple answers can feel so far away as we enter certain bureaucratic twilight zones.
For instance, my father was recently informed by mail that his mother owed taxes on a $5,000 whole life insurance policy taken out by his parents in his name way back in 1964. Yes, 1964! How the heck did this just now come up? Anyway, my dad never received any benefits, but now, 34 years after his father’s passing and 15 years since his mother passed, he was notified that his late mother needs to pay taxes on something from 60 years ago. He tried for quite some time to find a person to talk to, then spoke for over an hour with a woman from a call center overseas. She told him that the benefits had been distributed and when he asked who received the benefits, because he never did, she told him the matter was handled “in-house,” which made me chuckle as he told it. Ah yes, the old “in-house” distribution of benefits.
I doubt you’ve had this particular oddball problem, but headaches like this are familiar, right? In life, we are always trying to navigate systems to conduct our business, and sometimes we run into absurdities that are outside of the norm that seem nearly impossible to remedy.
In such times, we just want a human to help us. Thankfully, my dad at least found someone to talk to with the strange insurance issue. That’s not always the case. In fact, it’s becoming less so.
My wife scheduled a trip to take our son to Harry Potter World later this week — just the two of them. She paid for airline tickets and took the cheapest option, Frontier, because there was certainly nothing cheap about any of the flights. She paid, then never got any verification, not an email, not a text, no tickets, nothing. She wondered, do we have tickets or not? There was no simple answer for such a simple question. She couldn’t get a person on the phone. She was desperate just to talk to someone. The chat function for the airline wasn’t helpful. Several days after her queries began, she finally got an email notifying her that, yes, she did have tickets. In the meantime, she was really annoyed by the whole thing and wondering how to deal with the trip if the tickets weren’t secured. Getting a refund would have been a separate ordeal.
I’m thinking of these things because there’s been such a shift over the years away from personalized customer service in so many industries. I have mixed feelings about that. I definitely like handling some things myself. No valet parking for me please! Of course, that’s not really ever a problem, considering my lack of luxury travel. But I remember service stations that had attendants pump the gas for you. It was part of the service. I just wanted to pump my own gas without the pressure of leaving a tip, and I was glad when this went away. I’m also not opposed to self checkout lines either. I don’t mind scanning my stuff and paying. But if there’s an issue, a real person certainly needs to be there to help out. And no store should totally do away with the cashier at the checkout line. Customers ought to have the option to deal with a person when paying — especially if we’re scanning a bunch of produce.
Of course, we live in a time of incredible convenience. We can have so much delivered to our door through online purchases. And that can be nice in its way. But there’s a big tradeoff, too. Along with the removal of people from our purchasing interactions, we’re also removed from human interaction when something goes wrong. We sometimes feel left in “no man’s land” as we try to navigate a vast corporate corn maze for a little help. And this stinks!
There’s a bigger picture behind this bad smell. Corporations usually aren’t born as remote behemoths without a person you can reach. They first start out doing something really well that greatly pleases consumers. This allows them to scale up their production or service. If the business succeeds to the point of being a publicly traded company, then the “please-the-customer” motivation of the company has to compete with the “please-the-shareholder” push. Too often, it seems the interests of shareholders begin to push the interests of consumers to the side. Over time, products don’t seem as durable. New fees on consumers are created. I’m an Apple user. That’s all I’ve ever used. I don’t like PCs, but I’m not at all blind to the company’s need for shareholder growth and how that translates into the regular creation of a new adapter for this device or that. If they can’t force you off an older product to a newer one, their growth stalls. That creates company incentives to work against the consumer in certain ways. That’s true in so many businesses, not just Apple.
When this mentality takes root, customer service is no longer a top priority. That’s why we saw a massive shift to offshore call centers where costs could be reduced. And now, a number of companies are doing away with that, switching to chat options online, sometimes with an actual person at a keyboard, sometimes with an automated response. I expect that’s going to keep happening, particularly as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes better at communicating.
Doesn’t this just sound awful? Don’t you want to talk to someone who can recognize your humanity? That’s not going to happen from the increasingly robotic responders. It’s just not possible.
My hope is that all of this will really drive home what a blessing local businesses are.
When you go somewhere in Madison County and do business, you’re in touch with actual neighbors who have an investment in your shared home place. I think “MADICO-MADE” is a great slogan from the Chamber of Commerce. It reminds of us what’s made all around us, all the work that’s going on to make life better in our immediate vicinity.
As our corporate world continues its push toward more and more impersonal customer service options, I hope people will push back, opting for the local businesses wherever possible. The benefits are many. You develop relationships. You keep tax revenues in the county, which boosts local services and keeps taxes lower on property owners.
I appreciate the warmth of a real voice. The value of the human interaction has been ignored by businesses seeking to cut costs. But I think the consumer value of personal human assistance when facing problems remains high. Automated customer services don’t feel so “state of the art” these days. They feel like the cheap way out, a dodge of responsibility. Businesses who abandon that human touch also abandon their consumers, who will look for the first out they can find.
My dad’s ordeal got me thinking about how we need someone to speak with when when we hit a snag. And, of course, I hope your snags don’t come floating your way from 1964, like some bizarre tax-related “message in a bottle” arriving at your shore from the ocean of time. Hard to find anyone on the phone to help with that.
