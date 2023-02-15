All of us are confronted with those times we need to clear up something with a business or government agency, and simple answers can feel so far away as we enter certain bureaucratic twilight zones.

For instance, my father was recently informed by mail that his mother owed taxes on a $5,000 whole life insurance policy taken out by his parents in his name way back in 1964. Yes, 1964! How the heck did this just now come up? Anyway, my dad never received any benefits, but now, 34 years after his father’s passing and 15 years since his mother passed, he was notified that his late mother needs to pay taxes on something from 60 years ago. He tried for quite some time to find a person to talk to, then spoke for over an hour with a woman from a call center overseas. She told him that the benefits had been distributed and when he asked who received the benefits, because he never did, she told him the matter was handled “in-house,” which made me chuckle as he told it. Ah yes, the old “in-house” distribution of benefits.

