When it comes to the coronavirus, we just don’t know.
We don’t know how far it will spread, how bad it will be, whether we will be personally affected, whether supply chains will remain in working order or be significantly disrupted. Will this go away when the weather warms up? Will this become a new “flu,” appearing every year? There’s so much we simply don’t know.
We do know that this new illness exists, that it is spreading and that it has people quite scared.
With this in mind, I just want to see reliable information. I don’t care if it’s rosy or bleak. I just want it straight. And as we get any information locally, that’s how we’ll try to present it. I don’t want any part in creating a panic or in covering up some hard truth. As a news consumer, I appreciate any information I receive that seems sober and rooted in solid sourcing. So that’s what I hope to provide as a news reporter.
Yes, there are actual conspiracies in this world. Sometimes people do conspire with each other in malicious ways. But conspiracy theories outnumber actual conspiracies at an exponential level. And there is absolutely nothing I have seen related to this sickness that warrants the spreading of any online conspiratorial misinformation. If you are spreading any such nonsense, please stop. It isn’t helpful, even if you somehow find it emotionally satisfying. This sort of behavior is its own form of viral sickness, something that is every bit as damaging to this nation as a pandemic.
From what medical professionals are saying, this illness is hardest on older people with pre-existing issues. A recent report from China: A “Clinical Course and Outcomes of Critically Ill Patients with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia in Wuhan” study was conducted on the first patients with “COVID-19.” (I’m just sticking with “coronavirus” here, but yes, I understand it’s not officially that.) This study was performed to try and help other communities as the virus spreads. Many details were given on how the patients were treated.
According to the study, by Jan. 26, 710 patients had been admitted to Wuhan Jin Yin-tan hospital with confirmed pneumonia from coronavirus. Fifty-two of those patients were deemed critically ill. Thirty two of the 52 later died. The median age of those who died was 64.5 years old. Only four percent were smokers. But 50 percent of those who died had a chronic medical illness. The median duration of symptoms until the onset of pneumonia was five days. And the median duration of the onset of symptoms until intensive care (ICU) was 9.5 days. Most of those who died passed away within one to two weeks of admission into the ICU.
The study notes that “mechanical ventilation is the main supportive treatment for critically ill patients” and that “the severity of SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia poses great strain to hospital critical care resources, especially if they are not adequately staffed or resourced.”
It seems noteworthy to me that none of the patients in that Chinese study were children. I don’t know how this disease will spread or evolve, but at least so far, the fact that I’m not flooded with childhood mortality rates is giving me a silver lining on a rough story. I sure hope that remains true, but we just don’t know.
But we are living in an age where it’s increasingly hard to gauge risk. We have a fiercely competitive online media market that profits off volume, not reliability. And yes, social media companies are now first on this list of money-before-meaning food chain.
When it comes to the coronavirus, I want to go with science, not any politician, whoever they are. The same goes for me on an airplane. Somebody may declare that they are a naturally gifted pilot without any flying experience. Um, you can get on that plane if you want, but not me. I’ll stick with the trained professional. So I am disappointed to see a truly serious public health matter outweighed by political considerations. We have to act without the anger toward each other and just treat this as a public safety issue — soberly and without panic, but also without political fighting overshadowing life-saving measures, whatever they may be.
I’ll admit, I’m really getting on my wife’s nerves right now. She’s not pleased to be around me. She sees the obvious: news about the coronavirus falls into my anxiety wheelhouse. I enjoy looking at the big picture of things, because it’s my way of dealing with the stress of day-to-day life. Work problems, logistical issues, ego bruises — those are normal problems, and panning out to the big picture is usually my refuge when daily problems arise.
But right now, I’m trying to stay sober, not drunk on fear, which is everywhere. It's hard. I fear the health care system being completely overwhelmed and no hospital beds available. I'm worried about testing not keeping up with the spread. I could make a long list of concerns. I have a lot of anxieties about this.
But I also get weary of letting fear govern me and who I am. I have to find other things to draw from, too, not just that inner voice that wants to scream. I have to do the things I can do, then find the power to let go and let a higher force, a calmer power take the reins. I’ve never held such control like I thought I did. And moments like this are just another reminder.
We just have to do our best to prepare ourselves and not ignore real threats. If we're advised to stay home, then that's what we'll have to do. We have to be truthful, clear-eyed and vigilant, doing all we can, then we have to deal with whatever happens with whatever grace and calm we can find.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
