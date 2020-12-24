“I’ll be home for Christmas, if only in my dreams,” has a new meaning for many families in a pandemic year.
And even I think of Christmas music a little differently in 2020. Ever since my teenage years working in a Kroger deli in Macon during Christmas, I’ve been a true “bah humbug” kind of guy on Christmas tunes. I’ve long associated Christmas songs with their seeming Pavlovian effect on shoppers: “Buy! Buy! Buy!”
Years ago, I felt trapped in the grocery store for hours at a time with the same songs on repeat. Hearing Paul McCartney’s “Simply having a wonderful Christmas time” for the seventh time in a day made me want to disassemble the meat slicer and sling its metal parts down the chip and soda aisles with the wild-eyed “Here’s Johnny” face of an ax-wielding Jack Nicholson in “The Shining.”
And if I can get through this life never hearing another “pa rump a pum pum” again, I will be just fine. In my mind, the Little Drummer boy needs to pa rump his rump out of here. I’ll pass on the pum pums, thank you. It gets stuck in my head, and I feel like I need to shake my head as if water is stuck in my ear. “Leave, you rump a pum pum!”
I’m also a scrooge when it comes to shopping. My wife buys most of the kids’ gifts. I generally don’t know what to buy for Christmas. And I don’t want anything. So, can we just leave it at that, unless we’re talking about a little one who truly believes in Santa? This is the first thing I think every time Christmas draws near. Then, oh no! I really don’t want to feel like I’ve been a jerk or uncaring. So, how about I run out now and spend too much money on Christmas Hail Mary attempts? Random gift giving feels fun to me, but last-minute Christmas shopping feels like something mandated in a probation order.
But maybe I just need to let up a little this year. Gifts are ultimately gestures. Songs try to capture a feeling. I usually don’t really “feel” it when I hear most Christmas tunes, but maybe I’m just too scrooge-like, right? And I feel a little softer in that regard, not as bah humbug as usual in 2020. It’s been a different kind of year, no doubt.
I heard one Christmas song the other night that actually does affect me: “O Holy Night.” The middle part of that song, when performed well, is truly beautiful. I have gotten chills before listening to that. The melody just hits me sometimes.
So, perhaps if I’m a Scrooge, I’m just a B-rate Scrooge.
I’m thinking this Christmas, too, about empathy. I love seeing the yearly programs to help needy children have a Christmas with toys. It’s nice that over 200 children will laugh and smile Friday morning thanks to the work of the sheriff’s office and the Madison County community.
And I’m thinking about all the people who are suffering now. It’s intense. There’s so much suffering in so many ways. We are so tightly wrapped in our own worries that we often don’t see what’s happening in other lives, even those who are closest to us. It’s easy to look right past them. Sometimes I sort of snap out of an extended selfish period and realize, man, I’ve just been completely locked in my own wants and worries and haven’t really put any effort into actively thinking through things as others see them, not even my wife, not even my kids. I can truly lock myself up in this way.
I don’t want to be locked up like that this week. I want to let go of all the Scrooge in me.
Maybe I’ll put on O’Holy Night on Christmas Eve. Maybe that will do the trick…I know pa rump a sure won’t. Bah humbug!
Merry Christmas.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
