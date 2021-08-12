I remember being really little and having an angelfish in an aquarium by my bed. Then it died. I wasn’t attached to the fish, which we buried by a tall tree in the back yard, but I remember a real sadness that I couldn’t articulate at the time except through tears, the realization that a thing can be here alive with me, then not be here. What a jolt.
I don’t think the shock of this fact will ever leave me. It’s as fundamental to life as breathing, that inevitable loss of breath, but it can feel like the most alien thing we know. Death is a fact that is both real and imaginary. We don’t know what it feels like, but we can’t help but try and imagine it. We have to live with this imagining, which is hard. We live with another’s presence, and also imagine their absence. Then, one of us, in every deep human connection, has to feel it for real. I think this is the hardest aspect of all.
I’m not meaning to write a religious column or spiritual one or secular one or any of that. I am not meaning to sway anyone in any way toward anything other than care for each other. I feel an obligation to try and persuade people of that notion, of empathy, but outside of that, I don’t care much about trying to persuade you or anyone else of anything. We all think what we think based on our own experiences. I write to help clarify things for myself and to feel like I’m in a good conversation with another person. That’s really all there is to it. If you take nothing else from this, maybe you could try to write out some thoughts, too. That’s more valuable than anything I have to say to you on the subject of death.
Of course, I’m thinking of it in a time of pandemic. I think we all are to some degree. I think we’re bitterly divided, in part, because we’re all wrapped up in our feelings about control and our own mortality. And it’s extremely hard to get to these deeper issues in the middle of heated political talks.
I think of all the jobs where death is so present so much of the time, where there’s some routine in it: the coroners, the medical professionals, hospice, nursing home, EMS, law enforcement, funeral homes, preachers. I am surely leaving out something important from that list. If it’s your profession, I apologize. But I feel appreciation for the people who confront the hardest part of life — the loss of it — on a regular basis. I don’t think I have the fortitude to deal with that. When I have to write about death in this paper, it’s always with heightened anxiety. I know the grieving will read it. This really makes me think. It feels like the hardest task in the job.
As a kid, I had an extreme fear of being orphaned. If I was at a baseball practice and my mom was five minutes late and I heard a siren, I was thinking the worst. I still feel some of that. My mom is going through chemo right now, which is a new, difficult fact of life. She is the most selfless person I’ve known, and that feels true in this experience, too. She’s always focused on us, not herself, even now. My parents are quarantining now due to her situation and the rise in Covid cases. And so, I can’t go see them. These are a few sentences of fact, but there are a lot of feelings underneath all this. Every family has those times.
I was not in a fraternity in college, but it kind of felt like I was. There was a group of about 15 guys that hung out together for several years. And it was really fun. One of those guys, Nathan “Nate” Feder, was diagnosed with melanoma this year and died about three months later. He was more of a friend of a friend these days. I kept up with him through another person I speak with more frequently. But now I wish I had reached out to him over the years. I keep pulling his picture up online and looking at it, just thinking about how weird it is for him not to be here. He was a traveler and a brilliant photographer who had just completed boat-construction school, where his memorial was held. This one pinches me. It feels like, “Wait, that just can’t be. That’s just not right.”
I think of Phil Munro, who passed away last year, and that quiet, stoic presence he had. If you knew him, you know what I mean. His family means a lot to me, and he’s missed.
I think of Chip Chandler, who just passed away this past week. He invited me to come out and visit with him and his wife, Dena, in June. This was a real gift to me, this truly bright, good-hearted guy wanting to spend one of his remaining evenings in my company. And it was a really fun time with a lot of laughs, even as he was in pain. He even left to go answer a fire call as we visited, which was just amazing to me, the commitment to the fire department, to living with all he had, until the end. And his funeral service Sunday was moving, with fellow firemen and public safety personnel lining the road to the Jubilee Partners graveyard.
I think of how inadequate all obituaries are in capturing the real story of a life. We have them each week in this paper. They never suffice, but they stand as a small testament to lives lived.
I’m not writing to be sad. I basically just think, man, we are on a little planet in space for a short time. And as angry as I get about so many things, and as much as I think other people can be wrong or just horribly idiotic at times — don’t we all think that? — I repeatedly come back to the equalizing sameness in us, that brevity. It is just there as a fact to see or ignore, but a fact about every human life. And I think this fact holds a clear compass for us to point our way toward kindness, not hate.
Every child has to come to the most basic realization as they grow, that jolt of understanding. And none of us get to escape that shock to our system — of life that’s here, then not. People are walking past us all the time feeling exactly that, suffering.
In an age of pandemic, in an age of political hate, I think it’s important to look people in the eye and think less about how we’re different and more about how we’re so similar in the most basic way. I wish we could all see that in each other.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
