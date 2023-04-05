It’s fun to imagine the unknowable, such as life among dinosaurs, or what the other side of the universe might be like, or how many other civilizations are really out there?

This is the stuff of car rides with my son. He enjoys talking with me about all sorts of hypotheticals, such as what life really would be like for humans on Mars or how things would change if we could grow wings. We also both enjoy imagining creatures no longer with us, like the megalodon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.