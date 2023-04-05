It’s fun to imagine the unknowable, such as life among dinosaurs, or what the other side of the universe might be like, or how many other civilizations are really out there?
This is the stuff of car rides with my son. He enjoys talking with me about all sorts of hypotheticals, such as what life really would be like for humans on Mars or how things would change if we could grow wings. We also both enjoy imagining creatures no longer with us, like the megalodon.
If you’re like us, then you may enjoy looking up, “The Day the Dinosaurs Died,” by Douglas Preston, which was published in the New Yorker a few years back. It’s a long article — approximately 10,000 words — but it’s worth the read.
Preston opens by trying to provide imagery of the day the fateful asteroid smashed into earth 66 million years ago. He talks about a computers used by scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory to model the effects of the impact of the asteroid hitting earth at 45,000 mph. The following sentences hooked me.
“Within two minutes of slamming into Earth, the asteroid, which was at least six miles wide, had gouged a crater about 18 miles deep and lofted 25 trillion metric tons of debris into the atmosphere,” wrote Preston. “Picture the splash of a pebble falling into pond water, but on a planetary scale. When Earth’s crust rebounded, a peak higher than Mt. Everest briefly rose up. The energy released was more than that of a billion Hiroshima bombs, but the blast looked nothing like a nuclear explosion, with its signature mushroom cloud. Instead, the initial blowout formed a ‘rooster tail,’ a gigantic jet of molten material, which exited the atmosphere, some of it fanning out over North America. Much of the material was several times hotter than the surface of the sun, and it set fire to everything within a thousand miles. In addition, an inverted cone of liquefied, superheated rock rose, spread outward as countless red-hot blobs of glass, called tektites, and blanketed the Western Hemisphere. Some of the ejecta escaped Earth’s gravitational pull and went into irregular orbits around the sun. Over millions of years, bits of it found their way to other planets and moons in the solar system. Mars was eventually strewn with the debris — just as pieces of Mars, knocked aloft by ancient asteroid impacts, have been found on Earth.”
Preston’s piece is about the amazing archaeological find related to that impact — a site with well-preserved fossils from the catastrophic event, an unearthing of “the day the dinosaurs died.”
“If one looks at the Earth as a kind of living organism, as many biologists do, you could say that it was shot by a bullet and almost died,” wrote Preston.
The layer of debris, ash and soot from the asteroid strike — about the thickness of a notebook — is known as the “KT boundary,” and Preston writes that almost no dinosaur remains have been found in a century and a half of searching within three meters of the KT boundary. There were no dinosaurs after the asteroid, but were the dinosaurs wiped out by the cataclysm or were they killed off earlier from volcanic eruptions and climate change? Ultimately, what killed the dinosaurs?
Enter a “scientific nobody,” as Preston describes him, Robert DePalma, a graduate student who goes for the Indiana Jones look, blasts the theme to Raiders of the Lost Ark in his Toyota 4Runner and spends much of his life scraping through dirt looking for ancient gold (rare dinosaur finds). He “holds the unpaid position of curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Palm Beach Museum of Natural History, a nascent and struggling museum with no exhibition space.”
“I was never into sports,” said DePalma. “They tried to get me to do that so I would get along with the other kids. But I was digging up the baseball field looking for bones.”
But DePalma’s obsession made the world take notice.
Preston writes that “DePalma’s find was in the Hell Creek geological formation, which outcrops in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming, and contains some of the most storied dinosaur beds in the world.”
This find is different because it is not just any fossil site where creatures met their demise. The site is littered not just with dinosaur remains, but with glass tektite, which was fallout from the asteroid impact.
“As he (Depalma) continued excavating, he found another crater with a tektite at the bottom, and another, and another.
“When I saw that, I knew this wasn’t just any flood deposit,” DePalma said. “We weren’t just near the KT boundary — this whole site is the KT boundary!”
Preston described the remains this way: “All of it was quickly entombed and preserved in the muck: dying and dead creatures, both marine and freshwater; plants, seeds, tree trunks, roots, cones, pine needles, flowers, and pollen; shells, bones, teeth, and eggs; tektites, shocked minerals, tiny diamonds, iridium-laden dust, ash, charcoal, and amber-smeared wood. As the sediments settled, blobs of glass rained into the mud, the largest first, then finer and finer bits, until grains sifted down like snow.”
Other paleontologists recognized the significance of DePalma’s find.
“It solves the question of whether dinosaurs went extinct at exactly that level or whether they declined before,” said paleontologist Jan Smith. “And this is the first time we see direct victims.”
DePalma worked in secrecy for five years with his huge find before sharing it with the world.
I find this tale fascinating, not just the science aspect, but the unknown Indiana Jones aficionado stumbling upon a true “holy grail” of the natural world.
I also love that there are still so many things yet to discover and that there are people who spend their hours digging in the dirt with childlike thrill trying to unearth big mysteries. Honestly, this book report of a column doesn’t do that story justice. If this topic interests you at all, I’d recommend upgrading to the actual story online: “The Day the Dinosaurs Died,” by Douglas Preston. It’s worth your time.
Just think, this is history preserved from one day 66 million years ago when the earth took its worst punch, and the old life forms eventually gave way to new ones, like us.
I think this is good material for talks on car rides with my boy, who loves imagining other worlds, other times.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.