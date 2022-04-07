Trust no one. That’s a pretty common feeling these days, and I mutter this inwardly, too, at times.
I’m quickly skeptical of people when it comes to the public realm, but a little less so in one-on-one interactions, because for better or worse, I have some trust in my own ability to read people — and, yeah, sometimes that can be for the worse.
But I’ve been thinking a lot about trust these days, because it’s in such short supply in our culture. We tend to think of trust as it relates to faith in God, or belief in the character of certain people we know. But a different realm of trust gets less thought, our acceptance of systems that we all use.
For instance, think about our most basic public trust, our currency. If you have $1,000, then you know approximately what you can buy with that. You know the rough value, and everyone agrees on that value. But money is completely symbolic. In a way, it’s a shared, useful fiction. The paper is worthless without trust. And if that trust is broken, then the whole framework for bargaining in the world is altered. Without agreement on the worth of a dollar, an entirely new exchange system would have to emerge. What would we use? Currency is simply a measure of shared public trust in whatever is backing it.
It won’t shock me if we see public trust in the dollar erode in years to come, especially if we continue down this path of increasing social dysfunction. The cryptocurrency movement is partly tied to the acknowledgement that state-backed currencies could suffer in years to come if states implode on themselves. But cryptocurrencies are completely rooted in the value of public trust, too. And each of those currencies is desperately vying for trust to increase their values. It’s hard for most of the public to put much trust in Bitcoin, Dogecoin or any number of cryptocurrencies at the moment. Which one will have staying power? Who knows? Trust must develop first.
Our systems of shared trust are the fabric of a civilized society. We trust in the food we buy at the grocery store or restaurants being safe. We trust in someone answering when we call 911. We trust in the bank having our money when we want to withdraw it. We trust in airline pilots knowing what they’re doing and not flying drunk. If you drink alcohol, you trust that it’s ethanol, not methanol in the bottle, which will kill you. We trust in countless things without really thinking about it. We couldn’t function in society if all shared trust died. The level of paranoia that would accompany such a complete breakdown would drive us all crazy.
But then again, we seem on a real paranoid path right now, don’t we? Trust in institutions is suffering, because we’ve seen people break that trust time and again. For instance, our sporadic system of sharing information feels incredibly fragmented and untrustworthy these days. I could talk for days on this, but I think it basically boils down to economics. To profit at the national media level, organizations often try to capture a left-leaning or right-leaning audience, instead of serving all. That’s because people are more inclined to tune in to what suits their viewpoints, and it’s no longer profitable to be the objective voice for all. This economic fact destroys credible objectivity for any organization that adheres to this target-market business model. Meanwhile, businesses that try to hold on to the old, “objectively serve everyone” model are dying. Consequently, “the media” is increasingly seen as characters in political fights, not observers. That’s why I adamantly argue that geography-based journalism, that tells the news of a specific area or community, needs support, and national ideological outlets that push commentary, not news, need to be ignored. This is the only way back to some form of public trust when it comes to news — market pressure on media to do the right thing. When you tune in to right-wing or left-wing talking head shows, you’re supporting a broken media system that debases public trust.
Meanwhile, social media platforms aren’t trafficking facts. They’re trafficking emotionalism. This is a recipe for completely untrustworthy information. Whatever gets the blood boiling, that’s what thrives online. Big-tech companies are profiting off American divisiveness, just like national media organizations that always peddle the “us vs. them” narrative.
And we can’t trust legislators to tackle our real issues, because the political system itself has become completely untrustworthy. That also boils down to money. Legislators, as a whole, will rarely, if ever, vote against their own self interest, even when that self interest conflicts with public interest. They can do this as long as we’re divided like we are, failing to see the bigger problem due to partisan squabbles. And because of this, outsiders with money can game the system and get their way, often in ways that hurt the public. Everyone knows this, and we’re all cynical about it. It can feel hopeless.
I fear that this long-term, fatalistic cynicism now extends to the ballot box, where no matter who wins in upcoming elections, we’ll fail to trust the outcomes. That’s because challenging election validity is about to be a widespread tactic, probably not exclusive to one party. And if we can’t agree on an election system being trustworthy, then we’ve stepped completely into the realm of “ends justifies the means” and all sorts of lawlessness. This path will lead to brute force, and the elimination of the rule of law, as power is won with blood, not ballots.
I don’t believe in political saviors. I believe any person you pick can let you down and betray public trust. That’s human nature. And no Democrat or Republican is exempt. But I do want to trust in the rule of law — that no one is above the law, that the law matters. When the law is broken, lawbreakers need to be held to account, whether or not we personally like or dislike them — that should be irrelevant.
Anything less debases public trust.
This isn’t some naive idealism. This is the foundation of a functioning society. It’s not always been upheld. Not by a long shot. That’s obvious. But it can’t die as an American goal.
So instead of sinking further into our cynicism and conspiratorial paranoia, maybe we can look at what we can do to make each community better and build trust from the ground up.
Our country is sliding deeper into a crisis of trust. And I want us to get out of it, but the first step is to realize that our increasing cynicism and paranoia won’t save us. It will only soil us more. Cynicism is a negative energy, when positive energy is what’s needed. Energy needs to be directed toward making life better, not worse — less focus on our perceived villains and more focus on our potential, shared solutions, as well as a cohesive, bipartisan demand from leaders that they put the rule of law above partisanship or personal riches. In doing so, we aren’t red or blue, but red, white and blue. I want to trust that enough people feel this, too, but that’s a work in progress.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
