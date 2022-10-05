It’s “Mental Health Awareness Week,” and that makes me think about what constitutes a healthy brain or a sick one.

That’s pretty tough to assess, because we’re complicated creatures. I would argue that we are all experts and dunces wrapped in one. Each person experiences the world in a specific way. I am alone in my skull with my own thoughts. So are you. No one has exactly the same vantage point on the world as you do, or as me. And neither you nor I will ever understand the world in exactly the same way as someone else. I am an expert regarding my own mental camera and what it sees of the world. And I’m fundamentally blind to the experience of others, which I can only imagine, not live.

