It’s “Mental Health Awareness Week,” and that makes me think about what constitutes a healthy brain or a sick one.
That’s pretty tough to assess, because we’re complicated creatures. I would argue that we are all experts and dunces wrapped in one. Each person experiences the world in a specific way. I am alone in my skull with my own thoughts. So are you. No one has exactly the same vantage point on the world as you do, or as me. And neither you nor I will ever understand the world in exactly the same way as someone else. I am an expert regarding my own mental camera and what it sees of the world. And I’m fundamentally blind to the experience of others, which I can only imagine, not live.
There’s an essay called “On a Certain Blindness” by William James, who is considered “the Father of American Psychology,” that holds a lot for me.
“Each is bound to feel intensely the importance of his own duties and the significance of the situations that call these forth,” wrote James. “But this feeling is in each of us a vital secret, for sympathy with which we vainly look to others. The others are too much absorbed in their own vital secrets to take an interest in ours. Hence the stupidity and injustice of our opinions, so far as they deal with the significance of alien lives.”
James says this is the “great cloud-bank of ancestral blindness weighing down upon us.”
I really like that phrase — a “great cloud-bank of ancestral blindness weighing down upon us.” I feel like this says something really true. We are blind by our nature, and we are also often blind to that fact.
Think about how frustrating it is to feel that others are blind to what we are enduring. I think about this a lot, and I feel that frustration, too. I want to matter. I want to feel loved, to feel important, to feel all sorts of things. When I’m down, I can feel like no one sees me, and they actually can’t in the way I sometimes wish. Because they can’t be with me in my thoughts and see or feel things in quite the same way I do.
But there comes a point, where I just have to accept such a thing, because all the wants of the ego will never be filled by others. There will never be a point in which external validation will be enough to make me feel whole inside.
This is a type of internal struggle, how to feel whole inside. I’m pretty convinced I’m not just speaking of me, but of humans. How do you get there? Or better yet, can you get there?
This conflict is real in each of us, whether we acknowledge it or not. I’m not powerful or qualified enough to give you an answer on any of that. I believe that’s every person’s personal journey.
But I have my own feeling about the matter. I think actual love is the enduring effort to fight against the blindness that we naturally have regarding others’ experience. It’s a troubling thing for any of us to do, because it’s a failing effort. No matter how hard we try, we’re blind to others in some way.
But there are people among us with a great capacity for caring. There are those we admire because they show care in quiet, unassuming ways. Perhaps they visit every day because they don’t want you to feel alone. Perhaps you recognize, in their expression, a genuine “pleased to see you,” when you know deep down, you’ve done nothing worthy of that fondness. There is a real dignity to certain people. And most often, that dignity is because they’re less blind to others than the rest of us. It shines through them.
I am fortunate to have a mother who is this example to me. And I can pull on that example when down. Not everyone has that.
If I’m in a funk, I tend to focus on how I feel invisible in some way, insignificant. But I think everybody deals with those feelings at times. I think it’s part of our condition to struggle with this. And I think it’s important to forgive myself for those moments and to find it inside to look outward rather than inward.
A person — that person is often me — who only looks inward is accepting the natural blindness that is part of their humanity. A person who looks outward is fighting against blindness and aiming to see. Mental health is incredibly complicated. People endure all kinds of troubles in this world. And I can’t understand what’s in many people’s heads. But I do know that the key to my own inner health is to look beyond my own feelings and to imagine what those around me are experiencing and what can be said or done in a helpful way. I definitely fail to do this as much as I should. In fact, I often fail spectacularly. But I know one very solid truth: if I can help someone feel less alone in the world, then I feel far less alone in the world. And I think being less alone in the world is the key to mental health. It’s this awareness I feel like we all need.
Anyway, this is one person’s brain navigating the topic of mental health. Hope you take your own journey on what it means.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.