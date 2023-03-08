If you’re home when the power goes out, it’s good that you know where the furniture is so you don’t stumble into it. There’s context to everything in your house. You need to know where the fuse box is in your home. You know if the washer and dryer are near collapse. You need a plan of how to replace them. Every little thing in your house has its little story — or big story at times. Right?
This extends beyond your home. Where is growth going in your county? Are the schools functioning well? How about the county government?
Life is contextual. We are always assessing our surroundings, trying to determine what we need in our home, then beyond that, what does this community have and what is lacking?
If you live in Madison County, then we can be a part of that assessment piece for you. I have written about this county for a quarter of a century. And my mindset in that job is simple: Here’s our shared community. Here are some pictures, both in text and in photo form, of how it looks. Let’s see what’s happening here, and appreciate the many good things, while also seeing what we can do to make it better. Simple. That’s the aim. And it fills me with a lot of personal worth to try and hold up that bargain — fail as I may at times.
No matter what is produced, I always know there’s far more that could be in each issue, because we have about 30,000 people here, and so I know whatever we publish is always just a tiny fraction of what’s actually happening.
But it’s personally satisfying to learn about you and try to tell your stories. I know there are articles and photographs about local people that have been cut out and are now yellowing in some drawer or box that someone’s great grandchild will view in 50 years, getting a small window into a life in this community that went before theirs. I love thinking about that.
I’m speaking of context now, and that’s something I spend a lot of time doing, trying to put things in my own context. If I assess myself in that way, then I think I’m a newspaper editor who started pre-internet and has seen my own industry decimated by the past 25 years of digital transformation. The feeling I got at 25 from telling people my job is different than now. A lot of industries have faced this sort of thing.
And if I’m honest with you, I have a lot of bitterness I have to suppress. I feel like every community should have viable news. I believe geography-based journalism — the kind that tells you about your home community — is important to a healthy world, helping guide communities as they navigate life.
And watching so many geography-based news sources collapse in favor of today’s ideological-based infotainment feels like a robbery of part of this country’s soul. That’s just the truth. I feel we’ve all been robbed, whether we recognize it or not. I’m not that interested in assigning blame for it either. What interests me is having people understand what happened and then pushing for a better information economy, because I think the future of our country is largely dependent on creating a better informational environment, one where civic standards hold more weight than profit alone, which rules today.
When it comes to ideological-based infotainment that tries to call itself news, recognize this: Increasingly, we don’t ingest news to be informed anymore. We ingest news to be validated in what we already believe. This is the primary dish on the menu, the best profit recipe. Too many media don’t challenge any viewership or readership with information that goes counter to their ideology for fear of losing them and losing profits. What I wish more people realized is how condescending this is to all of us. It’s the equivalent of telling a child that M&Ms are a good source of nutrition because that’s just what the 7 year old wants to hear, something that makes you unhealthy overall but is satisfying in the moment. This is much of our news environment, big bowls of M&Ms in different rooms.
Also, recognize that big-tech players such as Facebook, Google, YouTube, Twitter are exempt from any liability for what’s trafficked on their sites, unlike this newspaper or any other publisher. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 frees these companies to do whatever they want on their sites. And they do. Big-tech companies gather all the information about us they possibly can, sell that information, then use algorithms to steer us toward whatever behavior will bring the most profit for them and their advertisers based on our data. That’s hardly a neutral utility, is it? No, that’s a hyper-involved publisher. Just imagine a phone company wire-tapping all your conversations, gathering information about you, selling that information about your heartfelt talks with your mom or other loved one to anyone interested in persuading you for commercial or political reasons, then developing a framework to try and steer you toward whatever behavior earns them the most money. Would you be cool with wire taps on all your calls? There’s nothing different here.
Obviously, these tech companies aren’t neutral actors. They are steering behavior in this country, with extremism incentivized because it draws the most eyeballs, thus, the most profits. This extends off the internet into real life, with tragic consequences. Our society is growing more extreme. It’s obvious, and this perverse informational economy is a huge part of that.
Meanwhile, remember that none of the big-tech players have their own news divisions. Does Facebook have a news staff? Twitter? Nope. And yet, these big-tech companies traffic actual news on their sites created by real publishers who have the expense of paying a staff. These tech companies then use their algorithms to advertise to those interested in those news stories, which in turn, kills all the advertising for the actual content producers. This is the demise of community journalism, the flight of geography-based advertising toward data-based, algorithmic advertising with big-tech companies, who use news content they didn’t pay for as the vehicle. It’s a rigged game from our perspective. And it’s infuriating to hear the “poor little newspaper industry” kind of talk when people seem so ignorant or indifferent to the stacked deck gifted to big tech. Of course they were going to win. They were given exemption from publishing responsibilities and chose growth at any cost over civic responsibility, all while acting as publishers.
There needs to be some sort of enforced bargain between big tech and content creators that makes big tech pay for the content they traffic. Of course, that would hurt their shareholder price, so yeah, never gonna’ happen as long as legislators bow to the money.
That’s why we need the public to say to legislators, stand up to these informational monopolies of the modern world, and put in civic-minded restraints on their power. First, eliminate Section 230, which frees big tech companies from the liability laws that bind all publishers. Big tech isn’t acting as utility providers. They are hyper involved in everything we see online. Why a free pass for that publishing behavior? We can’t just publish anything in this paper free of liability. That’s because we’re publishers. How are these companies different? Yes, there would be real disruption on the internet with the elimination of Section 230, but failing to take action is going to lead to far worse disruption for society. We’re on a truly terrible path. And our country is being ripped apart.
We should also reinstitute the Fairness Doctrine, which was law between 1949 and 1987. It required broadcasters to devote some of their airtime to discussing controversial matters of public interest, and to air contrasting views regarding those matters. People don’t want to hear anything that conflicts with their established beliefs, but many kids also don’t like to eat vegetables or anything other than M&Ms. Doesn’t mean vegetables shouldn’t be served, does it?
Most of all, we need to agree that local life matters. We are so hooked on our phones and the culture wars of today that we can easily ignore what’s right beside us — whether it’s noticing others in our home or our local community. All this other stuff is just trying to suck us into the attention machine for profit. If that’s all we do, then we’re just stumbling around in the dark, looking down and primed for a fall. We need the lights on. We need to walk straight ahead into the future with good information. That means we need action. Do what you can.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
