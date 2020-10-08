It’s been a tough year for all of us. We need our comforts. And food has been my amigo in 2020.
I’m working out of the house now, and the opportunity to just get a taste of some salted caramel ice cream is a temptation morning, day and night. Actually, we don’t always have ice cream, but there’s always something. It may even be pickles. I might burn through a jar of baby dill pickles in a day. Or, how will this slice of ham taste if I wrap this pickled okra with it, then maybe added a slice of pepperjack cheese on top? Pretty good. How about a second, then third trip to the fridge for that? How about a plate of nacho chips with melted pepperjack and a pile of jalapeños on top?
Let’s face it, I have less human interaction this year, and food has become a kind of stand in for office talk. Each trip to the refrigerator is like a walk I might have made to speak with a co-worker in the past. There’s the cheese drawer in the fridge: “So, what’s up, cheese? Hey Havarti, do anything interesting this weekend?” “Hey, chips, care for a visit in the living room?”
The grocery store trips feel almost normal again. The frantic, wild-eyed toilet paper chaos of March trashed my enjoyment of aisle browsing. I thought I’d never enjoy a trip to the grocery again. But that ultimately passed. I wear a mask, but it feels like it’s joined the mental family of clicking a seatbelt. I don’t think much about it. And I have the same old problem of sticking to a grocery list. The temptations line the aisles. And I sometimes linger in the cookie aisle just imagining all the sweets in my mouth.
I know eating ties into my own psychology so deeply. It’s fundamental to our existence and so we want total control. Maybe the worst lack of control a person can have is food scarcity. It’s important to help the hungry however possible and to focus on maintaining agriculture, as well as a functional society so that our basic needs are met. But beyond big-picture societal issues, we all have a personal relationship with food. Maybe we eat simply for taste and don’t worry about health. Or maybe health is the sole focus. Or maybe food is the enemy in your brain and you avoid it as much as possible. Or maybe all that fluctuates. You’re one thing for awhile, then another. But the issue of food is closely tied to our mental and physical well-being.
I think about this a lot, that old mantra of “you are what you eat.” Last year, a nutritionist told me about the “Minnesota Starvation Experiment.” This WWII-era experiment fascinates me. In 1944, 36 men agreed to take part in a year-long study on the effects of starvation. WWII was raging. People were suffering all over, and many were starving. But what does malnutrition do to the body and mind? Scientists wanted more clarity about happens and how to rehabilitate the starved. The men were conscientious objectors to fighting, but they wanted to do something meaningful during wartime. They signed up to be starvation lab rats.
The men ate a normal diet for three months, a severely restricted diet for six months, in which they would lose 25 percent of their body weight, and then the men had three months of rehabilitation. The experience sounded awful.
“During the semi-starvation phase the changes were dramatic,” wrote Dr. David Baker and Natacha Keramidas in an article published by the American Psychological Association. “Beyond the gaunt appearance of the men, there were significant decreases in their strength and stamina, body temperature, heart rate and sex drive. The psychological effects were significant as well. Hunger made the men obsessed with food. They would dream and fantasize about food, read and talk about food and savor the two meals a day they were given. They reported fatigue, irritability, depression and apathy.”
No surprises there, but other literature on the topic shows the refeeding time was apparently terrible as well. Once they began eating more, their minds didn’t jump back into gear. There were real mental issues for some of them. Likewise, there is a mortal danger associated with nourishing the starved. The malnourished must be re-nourished gradually. WWII saw people die from “refeeding syndrome,” which is a potentially fatal shift in fluids and electrolytes.
All of this reminds me that food can’t be an issue of personal extremism. I eat like I’m in a race. I always have, and I’m not sure why. So I have to tell myself to chew slowly. If I get going on certain sweets, then I am like a drug addict looking for a fix. Sometimes it feels like I can’t stop myself. On the flip side, when my mind hits its wakeup wall, and I want to lose weight, I tend to go extreme. Several years ago, I lost 30 lbs. in about two months by adopting the mentality of “embracing hunger.” It felt nice to see myself lose that weight, but it wasn’t a healthy way to do it. And the weight came back. I then lost 20 lbs. a couple of years ago in a less severe manner, but that came back, too. I haven’t set foot on a scale during the pandemic. When I do, it will be a rude awakening.
I know, I know. It’s all about moderation. Of course, it is. And that is the right goal. It’s all about getting your mind right. You have to find mental strength to make a shift and develop sustainable habits that don’t feel overwhelming.
That’s not been as easy in 2020, when “overwhelming” might be the best theme word for the calendar. This feeling leaves me looking for a kindred spirit, which is too often the fridge.
Man, imagine all the New Year’s resolutions this coming Jan. 1, 2021. I know I’ll be ready to make a few. How about you?
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.