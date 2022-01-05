If you favor Trump, you likely see Jan. 6 as some sort of 1776 moment. If you don’t, then you probably see it as the complete antithesis of that.
Personally, I was absolutely disgusted by what I saw, just viscerally sickened, just as I would have been in 2016 if the Capitol had been stormed by Hillary Clinton supporters over Russian interference claims. It’s the failure to see any shared national virtues above partisanship that dooms us all. This is the problem, our biggest problem, the way we reduce ourselves to us vs. them, with no more allowance for “we,” as in all.
This nation was provided with a framework for settling political differences in peaceful fashion, but that system is a house with rot and a fallen tree on a collapsed roof. Moving new occupants into the house doesn’t fix the structure, no matter if you like the occupants or hate them. Any damaged home needs a sober fix, not a drunken one. Hatred is drunkenness. It fixes nothing. It only flails about, never using tools, never doing actual work. And hatred feels like our most abundant natural resource in today’s America. That absolutely must change, or the hatred will continue to change us like some hard whiskey guzzled daily, rotting our insides. This is the crux of the matter — the spiritual, moral, practical crisis at hand. Hatred can’t be our fuel in life, not in our politics either.
And politically, let’s cut to the chase. Are we still committed to having elections? I ask this because elections require an element of trust, and much of this country has little, if any, left. Unless you can personally count every single vote in America by hand, you have to submit to a level of trust for elections to function.
But trust also comes with a secondary requirement: acceptance. For an election system to function, there must be some trust and acceptance. You trust that the count was done in good faith and accept the result, no matter if it makes you happy or sad. If you have real doubts, then you appeal to the courts and present your evidence. If you can’t prove it there, then you let it go. This is basic civics, a base-level requirement to maintain the rule of law. This needs to be true for any election system to hold up, whether it’s Republicans or Democrats screaming “no fair.” Beyond this, what’s our alternative? If we give up on elections as a valid means of determining power, what happens then?
Jan. 6 represented a clear divorce from that way of thinking. We are something different now. A precedent is set. It doesn’t feel like a substantial portion of the country is ready to accept results unless their side wins. And I certainly won’t be surprised if that’s true when it goes the other way. That feels inevitable, too, given what’s happened.
Likewise, you only have to look at the prevalence of gerrymandering historically among both parties to see why any person would distrust election reform efforts engineered by the opposing party. Even worse, cries of election fraud are now not just rooted in concerns but in strategy. If I lose, then wait, did I actually lose? No, I didn’t. They cheated. It was rigged! Imagine every sports game ending this way. It would be exhausting. Well, put on your chinstrap, we’re now in 2022. Sowing doubt over the results is the new election end game.
Such strategies happen on fertile soil now. Our cynicism is at crisis level, its own pandemic of sorts. We readily favor conspiracies over other explanations, because conspiracy theories provide easy villains and answers.
But I don’t see conspiracy; I see long-time Congressional failure taking its terrible toll. We have been in a long slide toward complete executive rule, toward a king, which predates Trump. And Jan. 6 was the firmest evidence yet of this movement, a violent thrust for it. This slide is due to the fact that the legislative branch of our federal government is completely broken, and so it increasingly seems that only a president can actually do anything of substance. The legislative branch is increasingly just a sucker fish on the underside of the executive branch, without any shared aim, except in one regard: preserving the money system — their shared path to personal riches.
Oh yes, that!
It should anger both Republicans and Democrats that getting elected to Congress is such a meal ticket to riches. No, Congress members are not all the same. There are those with good intentions. But the system is straight corrupt and has been for far too long.
Government jobs shouldn’t bring you millions. If they do, then something ain’t right. Imagine this at the BOC table. So and so is suddenly a multi-millionaire after two years at the commissioners’ table in Danielsville. Um, no. So why is this OK at the federal level?
Put down your R or D for a moment and ponder this: Have you ever thought about how convenient our rabid partisanship is for Congressional members in that regard? If we continue to fight among ourselves in this endless culture war, then we ignore the fact that both Democrats and Republicans in Congress get rich off the market, with insider trading, which they allow for themselves as rulemakers, while also taking actions that affect the markets to their benefit, while also taking bribes from companies to do their bidding. Legislators remain free to endlessly play this money game so long as they keep the bribers happy and the public distracted. This is only OK because they say it is — not because we say it is.
In doing so, they’ve abdicated their function as an effective branch of government in favor of system that secures personal wealth for them as government employees. This has been to the profound detriment of the United States of America. Red and blue may hate each other in Congress, but as a body, they’re united in this key way, preserving the money game. This is blasphemous. How can we trust any actions of Congress while it embraces such perverse incentive structures? This isn’t a matter of red or blue to me. It transcends that. And it is the issue of the day in my eyes, the poison in the system, infecting every branch of the river.
We don’t need violence. We need real Congressional reform. We need term limits. We need laws in the interest of the public, not the lawmakers. We need for this long-held system of sanctioned bribery to be an overturned table like Jesus and the money changers. This has to come through Congress itself, not from some president, some king. It has to be a nation demanding better of its representatives.
We will never fix our rotting house unless we force Congress to fix their awful money racket. This should honestly be political priority number one for any civic-minded American, regardless of party. We need Congress to shape up and recognize that actual patriotism — not fakery — comes with the institution of a system that works for us, not for their checkbook. We need this to be a joint message from Republicans and Democrats from across the country.
And why is this so impossible? Why should this be the naive take? Why can’t there actually be a group of Republicans and Democrats united and pushing for systemic change that we truly need for the health of the nation? We’re being played in this way, yet we’re too bitter about our red and blue differences to even see the actual “swamp” is simply a license Congress gave to itself for its own corrupt behavior, and it cripples our whole political system. We must revoke that license and demand something better.
Instead, we seem to think some savior is going to come from the White House one day to rescue the country from its self-inflicted wounds. I don’t see that. I just don’t. In fact, this false hope is a huge danger, too. Our four-year panic fest over a red or blue savior is pushing us into complete looney-ville as a nation. We’re venturing into total cuckoo-land over presidencies, never to return, unless we put our feet down and push ourselves back to shore and do some actual civic work as a people from the ground up, locally to the state to the federal level, not in the spirit of partisanship, but in a bipartisan push for a system that actually functions for the whole. I only see one true way out. It’s from hatred being put aside and civic principles pushed from the public, red and blue, on all who represent them in that Capitol. It shouldn’t be a partisan thing, but an American one. This is what I wish Americans would shout from outside that Capitol to those within, united in that cause, not violent, but forcefully clear. And if we do have some real revolution, I wish it to be over this American principle, not over party or person, but something bigger.
This is what I think about today, Jan. 6. I wish you would, too, whatever your political affiliation. I’m tired of despair. I want better. Don’t you?
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
