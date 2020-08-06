I’m sitting on the front porch, and I broke my own rule: I brought my phone out here. When I sit outside in the evening, I know a phone shouldn’t be a part of that. It kind of defeats the purpose, but here I am, thumb-typing a column.
The sun has gone down and the cicadas are singing in the trees. There’s a planet, I believe, directly over the bright moon. I texted a friend and asked if he knows whether it’s a star or planet over the moon tonight. He has no idea. I started to search the Web, then stopped, content to just think “maybe it’s Jupiter,” which is the answer that would most interest me, that huge, weird world with a red, evil eye, a hurricane straight out of Hades. I wish we could drop our mightiest GoPro on Jupiter and put a permanent live feed on Youtube. I’d spend hours watching the solar system’s most severe storm from this rural quiet.
I’m thinking about mental health, not just mine, but everyone’s. Forget politics for a second. This moment in our national history is weird and difficult no matter who you are. This year is hopefully the worst of it. I hope it gets better for all of us.
I spend a lot of time contemplating all this hate. Hatred is our own battle with an inner prison. I don’t want to be in my own jail of hate. I feel sure that isn’t my way out of inner difficulty. No, it’s a high dive directly into misery. It’s solitary confinement in a room with a shrill, blaring speaker. I feel like this can’t be said enough: hatred isn’t a path to anything but more hatred. And it’s always a boomerang after it’s hurled. Love is ultimately the only healing force.
I know it’s naive, but I’ll be the little kid on that point. I believe it’s true. If that’s not true, then I don’t see much point in things. Argue with me. It’s OK, but do you really want me to be wrong?
Inside each of us are multiple people. I’m not talking about multi-personality disorders, but maybe all of us have a hint of that in us, too. What I mean is there’s who we used to be, who we are, who we will be. There’s also who we wish to be. There’s who people see. And there’s the part of us that no one can ever see. The last one is the hardest, because ultimately, that’s our truest company on earth. It’s with us on the pillow in the dark. There’s a voice, that inner dialogue. This inner talk makes us who we are. There’s a voice that sort of just happens, as if it comes out of a deep inner self that has no choice but to blurt out the words, the inner Tourette’s if you will. And then there’s the inner self that listens to this voice and tries to interpret and manage what it says. If the inner listener has no power, a person acts compulsively, without much thought. If the inner listener has too much power, a person can be too stifled to do much of anything. These two forces compete within us, emotion and reason.
I’m honestly talking more to me than you. Face it. I’m sitting on my porch. I have an IPA and I’m looking at the moon (and maybe Jupiter) for goodness sake.
This is about me, not you. But maybe you, too. Perhaps? The world is off kilter. Right? How do we stay sane?
One way is to remember that any goodness now holds a little extra poignancy and will have some added power in the long-term memory. My daughter is stir crazy, and every evening she comes to me: “Can we go somewhere?” She recently got her learner’s permit. And so we go backroads with her hands on the wheel. She is hyper vigilant and super aware of others seeing her behind the wheel. It is a powerful experience for me, trying to teach my daughter to drive, trying to give her all the details and corrections she needs without killing her confidence. We drive for a bit, then go walk around a park or downtown Athens or anywhere that she wishes. I will always remember this time with her. I would have without a pandemic and social strife, but since there’s so much bringing me down these days, I recognize that this time with my child carries extra meaning for me. It’s a gift. My son and I sit in the living room and watch “The Office,” and he laughs so hard. There’s no better sound than him busting out laughing.
Honestly, if I have an “agenda” in column writing it’s this: when you feel sure that your hatred is right and that hurting your “enemy” is justified — whoever you are, whatever your politics — can you step back for one minute, just one minute, take a deep breath and think about your own inner health and what hatred can do to a person, even you? And then maybe ask: who is in charge here? Is it me or darkness?
Maybe put the phone down and sit a little while on a porch or another pleasant place and think about the bigger picture — the moon, the planets and all those things that move on in the sky with or without us.
This is just me thinking tonight on a porch in a pandemic. As I said, I’m talking more to me than you. But if it reaches you, too, then that’s a nice thought and perhaps worth the time it took to thumb type this.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
