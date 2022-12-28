When I hear a speech and someone quotes a famous person, it typically doesn’t move me at all. I’m moved by personal anecdote told with conviction, not some words of wisdom from long ago.
But the quotes that hang on for many years typically have some resonance in a way. Otherwise, they wouldn’t remain.
And I do enjoy a good quote with some simple truth in it. For instance, Albert Einstein said, “I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious.” That’s a bit humble coming from Einstein, but it is a good way to think. It shows that he was intent on looking outward at the world and not focused on his own achievement. Even Einstein was hugely ignorant on so many things. He knew this. There is so much knowledge that will always be beyond us, but the pursuit of knowledge and understanding makes us richer people, beyond even money.
Mother Teresa said, “If you judge people, you have no time to love them.” That’s a good, simple sentence to remember, too, isn’t it? Harsh, shallow judgment against other people shows a lack of curiosity and an inability to imagine all the things that the other person has experienced. Every stranger you encounter is so terribly ignorant of all your years and all of your experiences. You have endured some things, right? You have surely lived through tribulations and seen things that shape who you are. Those experiences were real and they profoundly matter to you. People who fail to recognize your worthiness for some fundamental respect are doing you a disservice. But that works two ways. We all are blind to this sometimes. But it doesn’t change the fact.
I’m a big fan of James Baldwin. His writing was so powerful. He was so eloquent and full of heart. If you want to see an interesting debate, look on Youtube at Baldwin debate William F. Buckley in 1965 at Cambridge Union. It is civil, but intense. It feels like the remnant of a time when public debate was not broken down to sharp-tongued sound bites, but was a deeper exploration of perhaps one theme or idea. When I hear that things “were better way back when,” I think both “yes” and “no.” It’s never simple to me. It depends on what specifically you’re talking about. But I do firmly believe that public oratory has been slowly strangled to death in modern society. We are wired to be fast. We are wired for high emotion and we have a societal case of attention deficit disorder. This means we have no patience with one idea explored with heart and thought over an extended period of time. Watch this debate between Baldwin and Buckley and tell me this doesn’t make good TV. I contend it certainly does. It just doesn’t bring profits the way the shallow debates do.
Baldwin was like a volcano of quotes. He said so many things that are worthy of repeating. Here are three famous ones from him:
“Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”
“Love takes off masks that we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within.”
“People are trapped in history and history is trapped in them.”
I love those quotes. They don’t sum things up as much as they launch the reader into introspection.
I am also a fan of Carl Sagan. I watched “Cosmos” as a kid and it exposed me to thinking about the universe as this massive extension of nature. We are part of this huge system that extends almost infinitely beyond us. I love this quote from Sagan: “Science is not only compatible with spirituality; it is a profound source of spirituality.” I find this to be so true. There is transcendence all around us. There is mystery and wonder and evidence of profound designs. Those designs are more and more remarkable, the more they’re studied and understood. I find no threat in pursuing understanding about how things actually work. I find affirmation of transcendence in those pursuits.
Sagan had another quote — or passage — from his book, “The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark,” that feels powerful to me in a current moment.
“I have a foreboding of an America in my children's or grandchildren's time — when the United States is a service and information economy; when nearly all the manufacturing industries have slipped away to other countries; when awesome technological powers are in the hands of a very few, and no one representing the public interest can even grasp the issues; when the people have lost the ability to set their own agendas or knowledgeably question those in authority; when, clutching our crystals and nervously consulting our horoscopes, our critical faculties in decline, unable to distinguish between what feels good and what's true, we slide, almost without noticing, back into superstition and darkness...The dumbing down of America is most evident in the slow decay of substantive content in the enormously influential media, the 30-second sound bites (now down to 10 seconds or less), lowest common denominator programming, credulous presentations on pseudoscience and superstition, but especially a kind of celebration of ignorance.”
I think he saw something truthful there. Do you? We’ve seen such a rise in human capabilities in the past couple of centuries. But humankind is not on some straight slope to improvement, not at all. Things come and go and rise and fall. And when there’s good, it’s followed by bad. And vice versa, there is good that lives on. But right now, I don’t like this slope we’re on. It feels like a slide, not an ascent. I hear of shootings all the time. I hear all this hate. What to do? There’s no simple answer. But I think we all need to look hard at ourselves and our world. We have so much we need to do to make things better for our children and their children. I don’t have a good quote for this. I don’t think one is needed. I feel sure you see it, too. We don’t need Carl Sagan to point it out. We just have to look around.
Here are a few more:
“You are an aperture through which the universe is looking at and exploring itself.” Alan Watts
“The first half of life is devoted to forming a health ego. The second half is going inward and letting go of it.” — Carl Jung.
“Do not complain about growing old. It is a privilege denied to many.” — Mark Twain.
“If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything.”
― Mark Twain
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
