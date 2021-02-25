Here’s a grab bag column of various thoughts on a rainy Monday morning:
•COUNTY’S OLD BUILDINGS: New District 2 county commissioner Terry Chandler recently said the BOC needs to figure out what it wants to do with the county’s three historic structures in disrepair: the old county courthouse in the center of Danielsville, the Strickland house on Hwy. 98 and the Presbyterian church on Hwy. 29 in front of the government complex.
He’s right. A discussion is long overdue, particularly regarding the courthouse. Can that building be functional again? If so, how could it be used? And at what cost? Essentially, the board ought to more clearly define what’s feasible and what isn’t. The county needs a professional assessment of the courthouse, which now has a new roof, but is unoccupied now due to a mold issue. Exactly how bad is the mold? What would it cost to remedy that and make the ground floor usable again? How much would it cost to make the upstairs functional? If the building is a losing proposition for the county, could it be used commercially or in some other manner? It would be a shame to see the old county courthouse sit abandoned for years to come. It feels symbolically off to have the most notable structure in the county sitting as an empty shell.
•WATER WARS: The Bulldogs vs. the Gators is not the only Georgia/Florida fight. And this other fight is in its eighth overtime. It’s been going on for years. Supreme Court justices are hearing a clash between the states this week regarding water use. Florida maintains Georgia destroyed its oyster industry in the Apalachicola Bay by withdrawing too much water from the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river basin that begins in the North Georgia mountains and feeds the Apalachicola River. Florida says Georgia’s water use has disturbed the balance of fresh and salt water the oysters need to survive. But Georgia doesn’t want to back off on water use. The basin is the main source of drinking water for approximately 70 percent of metro Atlanta and is an irrigation source for southwest Georgia farms. If I had to bet, I’d say Georgia will win this one in court, but if the state is forced to cut back significantly on water usage, that will be a huge blow financially for the Peach state. This story is perhaps a yawner for those not impacted but of massive importance to those dependent on the water, as well as the state economy. If we hit drought times again, this issue will become even more heated. I believe we’ll be more and more acquainted with “water wars” in the years ahead.
•DRIVING INTO PROTESTORS? There were significant public protests in 2020, and some of those included groups blocking roadways. I can understand legal repercussions for those who block highways and refuse to leave. Any protestor of any political persuasion must understand this might be a personal consequence of such a tactic. However, it makes no sense to suggest drivers who plow into protestors might be let off for such an act. There’s legislation in several states to give legal immunity to those who harm or kill protestors with their vehicles so long as they didn’t intend to. But intent is tricky territory. If a motorist is suddenly surrounded by a group acting violently toward him, then tries to drive slowly out of that crowd, that’s an understandable reaction to an immediate threat. But we’ve seen quite the opposite, too, vehicles increasingly used as high-speed weapons against protestors. I hate to think there could be more leniency for those like James Alex Fields, who drove into protestors in Charllotesville in 2017 and killed Heather Heyer. Some assailants will surely claim they didn’t intend to hurt anyone, when, in fact, that was the whole point. Prosecuting them shouldn’t be made more difficult by legislators reacting to the emotions of 2020.
•THE TEXAS NIGHTMARE: I remember the March snow of 2009 and the three-and-a-half days we spent without electricity at our house. Those days eliminated my love of snow. Now, when I hear snow in the forecast, I immediately think of that time and feel no disappointment when it fails to fall. I know the memories of last week will linger for millions in Texas. And some now live with intense grief as they lost loved ones due to the severe weather and power failures. Our lives are so dependent on electricity. Electricity is one of our biggest vulnerabilities in this country — and not just from severe weather events. I was shocked at how little coverage there was of the news from U.S. Homeland Security in 2018 that Russia was conducting a massive hacking campaign into our electrical grid. That report stated that the attacks “affected multiple organizations in the energy, nuclear, water, aviation, construction, and critical manufacturing sectors.” Our country is deeply threatened by bad actors online, including other countries. We hear about massive national defense spending on weapons systems, but our cyber security should forevermore be near the top of the list. Maintaining and improving our infrastructure — our electricity, our roads and bridges, airlines, trains, food, our online networks — needs to be at the front of our thinking, not an afterthought. The Texas fiasco shows a breakdown in planning. Our partisanship should never be an impediment to our response to bipartisan problems. Unfortunately, it is. That needs to change.
•THIS MARCH: I am ready for this March, and I’m ready to forget last March. It was Friday the 13th when when we all went to Surrealville last year. I’ve never given much thought to those Fridays of 13. I’m not superstitious. But every Friday the 13th moving forward will remind me of toilet paper shortages, not hockey-masked Jason with an ax. He’s not as frightening. I know many don’t think much of the virus, but there are others whose lives have been profoundly altered or lost. I think about that a lot. I hope this current drop in positive cases sticks with us as more vaccines are administered. I hope to get one soon, too….Mostly, I hope we can all have a better March, a better spring, a better time ahead. And hey, sunshine and warmth! I’m ready for more of that. It’s a promise March always holds, a gateway to longer days and beauty in bloom.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.