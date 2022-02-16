There’s tons to feel angry about these days, but I don’t think I can survive too long on a diet of rage and hate. It truly wears me down.
When I’m full of rage, I pretty quickly feel physically unwell. Maybe it’s a blood pressure issue at such times. Not sure, but I remember hearing advice long ago about anger that stuck with me: If you can use anger to motivate you to take some sort of positive action in the world, then do it. If not, let it go, because it will eat you up inside.
I agree with this sentiment, but I also know letting go of anger is easier said than done. There’s constantly something pushing us, something stressing us. Every life holds constant conflict, something not going the way it should, people acting in ways that perplex us.
And then on top of that, we’re bombarded daily with rage-inducing material from a world that seems out of balance. Rage always seems to be a product for sale. And, well, that’s because it truly is a commodity.
One way I escape wallowing too long in my own anger is to actually contemplate the bigger picture of our modern information machinery — and by that, I mean the common profit incentives. It’s profitable in modern punditry and politics to incite rage. That’s just an economic truth. Rage keeps us hooked, keeps us clicking, keeps people contributing to a campaign. If you doubt that anger is the easiest emotion to generate socially, then think about how hard positive emotions are to bring out of others. If you can make large groups of people laugh, then you have a rare and marketable skill. If you can make them truly cry, then you have tapped something deep, which isn’t easy. But making people feel enraged, well, I think even I could do that if pure provocation were the goal. It doesn’t take that much. Rage is where the eyeballs are easiest, and thus where the easiest money is. And if you don’t see that so much of our societal rage is largely fueled by pure profit motive, then you’re totally set up to be emotionally played again and again. In a game of pure attention seeking, rage means money, and peace doesn’t pay. No wonder we live in an outrage culture, right?
Just think about the ferocity of today’s attention game. Everything on a screen, TV, social media platform, radio or page is vying for your attention. Some organizations try to compete with some sense of civic purpose. For instance, I don’t think we hold much business merit at this paper unless we aim to be civic minded in how we present news. I think most small, geography-based news outlets still hold this principle, despite the financial struggles. But some organizations seem to have made a reverse calculation, that being civic minded is a liability in a fiercely competitive information market. The major social media platforms have clearly shown this with their algorithms, which push us toward outrage. And if you abandon civic-mindedness as a principle, well, rage is what sells. It’s the go-to emotion of talk radio, cable news, internet aggregators, many politicians, and many others. If “engagement” takes priority over quality, then anyone producing content faces the pressure of getting clicks and eyeballs. This is seen as an ideological bias, but I see it as a financial decision more than anything.
And the easiest way to induce rage and pull in profits is to define clear categories of “us” versus “them.” Then, you pile it on, putting all virtue on “us” and all evil on “them,” twisting every bit of information to conform to that narrative. This product is addictive like any other substance can be. And it reduces people outside of our “in group” to caricatures, unworthy of empathy or consideration as individuals.
This is dysfunctional for any society. And solutions to our shared problems don’t seem remotely possible in our political environment, where unchecked rage overshadows all practical talk about what to do on real problems affecting millions, like completely illogical pricing in health care.
Instead, all of our sorely needed policy debates on a wide variety of issues are ignored, and we spend all of our energy on fierce fights over identity and symbolism, where rage is easiest to induce and where everybody doubles down on every strong emotion, but never feels really heard.
It’s exhausting. And I wish for better for us all.
So the next time some talking head gets you mad enough to punch a wall, or you go down some online rabbit hole of rage, think for a minute about how our attention economy is built on generating exactly that feeling in you for the sake of profit. And where is this getting us as a country? Where is it getting you?
It doesn’t get me anywhere good. I know that. That’s why I try to step back and see the bigger view without all the feelings involved. I try to see the machinery of rage for what it is. And then I try to steer clear of it. I want my limited energies spent better than that. Hope you do, too.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.