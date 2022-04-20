Imagine a foreign leader sending missiles and troops here in order to take over this nation. It would feel like Armageddon at the door. And that’s what Ukrainians are surely feeling in such cruel chaos — a fight against the end times — and it truly is the end for many of them.
I can’t shake that thought, but I’m also wondering how this war is going to affect nations not directly involved. So I’ve been listening to and reading a lot of analysis about the ramifications of the war and thinking about it every day. And what does this mean in a big-picture way for the rest of the world and for us?
For instance, much of the world relies on Russian and Ukrainian wheat, which are the third and eighth largest wheat suppliers in the world, according to Atlas Big, with the U.S. ranked fourth and China in first. It seems inevitable that the war will have a cataclysmic effect on the global food supply chain in the months to come as wheat harvests don’t materialize in Ukraine and probably aren’t exported from Russia due to sanctions and the need to feed their own people amid economic hardship. This will have a ripple effect, a kind of wave across the food-supply chain, with many millions facing real shortages, and prices here likely affected, too.
But beyond wheat, Russia is also a major exporter of material used in fertilizer. The war sanctions will have major effect on the fertilizer market and hinder agricultural production that relies on those fertilizer inputs from Russia. Food scarcity could be a real issue in parts of the globe in months to come due to this disruption.
This war highlights the fact that our domestic agriculture is a matter of national security. We have to have the land, workers, fertilizer, equipment and supply chain to be self-sustaining. We take for granted that this will always be there. But it will only be there if we treat it as a matter of national health. And agriculture needs to be robust enough to supply more than we need here, so that we can export enough to help people elsewhere avoid famine.
Beyond agriculture, it seems we now have an abrupt reconsideration of our 30-year globalization mindset. After WWII, there were two global spheres of influence, the U.S. and the Soviet Union. When the Iron Curtain fell and the Soviet empire collapsed, capitalism pushed its way into new places, drawing the American dollar into many new markets. Manufacturing left the U.S. and found cheaper labor elsewhere. And trade became globalized. Nations aren’t just reliant on themselves these days; they’re reliant (and we’re reliant) on these globalized trade routes. There’s product availability at low cost due to this, but there’s also been a catastrophic loss of manufacturing here due to the cheap labor elsewhere, which boosts corporate profits at the expense of the middle-class paycheck. So, we’ve seen the capital market explode over the past 30 years, with Wall Street soaring, but with stagnation in wages and rising costs, which has hurt many here trying to just live a modest middle-class life, which has gotten significantly harder for a large percentage of people.
Now, Putin’s war exposes the fragility of the global network. There must be cooperation among the major players for globalism to work. And if any nation is too reliant on a bad actor — look at Germany’s reliance on Russian fuel — then they realize they are truly vulnerable, as Germany now is. Likewise, if you have a world power turn into a rabid dog with land grabs in a globalized age, then that is a huge disruptor in countless ways, and also a cause for Europe to once again arm itself to the teeth. Remember, Europe blew itself up twice in the 20th century and basically disarmed under U.S. security promises, and we benefited financially from the dollar essentially ruling the world in exchange for our security assurances.
All that seems up in the air now.
In the short term, Putin has made NATO, which was created in response to Europe’s fears of a Stalin takeover post WWII, relevant again. NATO began to seem outdated and unnecessary in the 30 years of a post-Soviet globalized world. But with Putin on a killing spree and threatening nukes during his murderous temper tantrum, every European nation will now realize that long-term it needs its own defense, not just U.S. backing, and in the short term, NATO sees it needs unity against Russian aggression. The real question will be what happens if Russia moves on Poland or another NATO country, which seems truly possible. This will be the world’s greatest nuclear crisis to date.
Beyond that, in a more tumultuous world, nations with resources and with the means for self-sufficiency are more likely to shut themselves off from the world and do more “in-house.” The U.S. needs its manufacturing, and with huge energy costs and instability in the world, this is truly a time for that to come back. But this is complicated by the fact that the biggest population boom in American history, the “Baby Boomers,” a generation born out of the last true global conflict, WWII, are now at retirement age, and this demographic cliff is a significant factor in labor shortages, which will be more clear as we aim to produce more. That fact won’t get better anytime soon. On top of that, we need more health workers to help take care of these older citizens. And the coronavirus showed us how short-staffed we are in the health care industry.
Of course, shareholder profits are the driving force in the U.S., but for a healthy economy, and healthy U.S., we need strength in the entire economy, not just capital. How do we increase our workforce? How do we improve it? These aren’t partisan matters. They’re matters of national interest for all of us.
Overall, the U.S. is vast and has so many resources and our nation should be as capable economically as any in managing a de-globalized world, if that’s where we’re headed this century.
But our political dysfunction threatens that. We need to work well enough together in this country to address the very real issues that affect us all. The world is rough and very complicated. And there are real problems that need answers that won’t be solved by wallowing in mutual disdain. But we just can’t get beyond that, can we? Not right now. It seems much of the nation is addicted to hate as much as it is to screens. And this scares me more than anything. This will be our undoing unless we rise above that.
A self-reliant nation can’t be at each other’s throats. We’ve got too much at stake to let pettiness and hate be the true victors in our future. That’s the kind of future Putin is pushing in Ukraine. We see the results in bodies, flames and rubble. We can’t be that. We have to be better. If not, we could see exactly the same — and for what? I look at Putin’s war. What is the point? Well, it’s ego — the source of profound human suffering across millennia. No, our nation must be better, each of us.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.