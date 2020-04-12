I got my first group laugh in a time of quarantine last week, but it wasn’t on purpose. My wife and I walked with our two children and cat into the pasture by our house to eat sandwiches and sit in the sun.
It was a parentally forced occasion, but an occasion nonetheless. We are not going places. And yeah, that is getting to us. So, what can we do?
As a family, we are so often divided into our little compartments, focusing on whatever interests us, and not on each other. I’m terrible about this. I get tied up in my own newspaper work, my own preoccupations, reading material, daydreams, music, whatever, and I often don’t do enough to engage with my children. It’s hard to be a parent and feel like I’ve ever really done an ideal job. I guess I’ll never escape the feeling of “winging it.” And I get tired, too. I sometimes just want to be alone.
But there’s the inner voice that tells me to fight that, too. My wife is the same way. Our children seem like us, too, often OK with just entertaining themselves. So, we realize that sometimes we need to focus on the same thing at once, whatever it is.
That day, we went out for a picnic. I realized that this was not just a moment for sandwiches, but a sort of personal historical moment, a family picnic in 2020 during the strangest time I’ve ever seen. So I pulled out my phone to take the obligatory group selfie. As I tried to position myself, I fought with gravity. I had my balance, then I didn’t. I started into a slow-motion backwards roll. My daughter dove out of the way and my head slammed into my son’s Coke as I rolled in the grass. We had found a patch of grass that didn’t have cow patties from my father-in-law’s cows. Thankfully, I had didn’t have to endure the indignation of a cow pattie, too. But the roll made them laugh. It was first-rate physical awkwardness. I gathered myself and laughed, too, then took a selfie that showed nothing of the ridiculous moment before, which would have been photo worthy in a different way.
Our cat, Oreo, was nearby wrestling with a dead bird. My son walked down to the creek and slung limbs and rocks around, then stepped into some serious muck. He couldn’t get his rain boots out, which he had fashionably worn with shorts. He walked back to us in muddy socks and asked if I could get his boots. I walked down to the mud and felt this moment had disaster written all over it. But I managed to lean over and break the suction in the deep wet, dirt to retrieve the footwear.
We went back inside. And my teenage daughter went back to her room. Of the four of us, she is more stir crazy than the rest of us. She wants her regular routines, and she wants them bad. She loves dancing, and it’s hard to do that now, though she still takes online classes. This week’s spring break is no “break” for her. She would gladly go to class and take test after test if it would get her out of the house. I know she is not alone in feeling that way. This school year is unlike any other, and I hope we never see anything like this again.
I try to talk with her about bigger perspectives on things. I try to talk with my son, too. But mostly, right now, I’m trying to make sense of things for myself as I sit outside in the evenings alone. This whole ordeal sends me into a lot of thought about this world. I’m sure that’s true for most people.
But I do know that maintaining our wits during this strange time is heavily reliant on family. We can’t just be four individuals. We need to be a kind of unit, too. We have to be able to see the same things at times and laugh. We need our shared memories — even if I have to take a fall.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
