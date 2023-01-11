Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett is pictured with Kirby Smart years ago.

The man pictured here to the left of Kirby Smart officially overtook Herschel Walker Monday as the greatest legend in Georgia football history. That is wild. And what a story!

Stetson Bennett is college football’s biggest tall tale that is actually true: a much-doubted walk-on leading his team to back-to-back national championships, who earned the most valuable player in each of his four games in the playoffs. Completely implausible, yet true.

