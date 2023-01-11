The man pictured here to the left of Kirby Smart officially overtook Herschel Walker Monday as the greatest legend in Georgia football history. That is wild. And what a story!
Stetson Bennett is college football’s biggest tall tale that is actually true: a much-doubted walk-on leading his team to back-to-back national championships, who earned the most valuable player in each of his four games in the playoffs. Completely implausible, yet true.
The guy dreamed of being the Georgia quarterback as a little kid. I picture him as a young Georgia fan, probably juking imaginary tacklers in the living room or throwing a solo touchdown pass to himself in the yard with a Nerf ball on a fall Saturday, the kind of stuff many of us have done in our youth.
But reality tends to set in for most of us. Those storybook childhood dreams generally can’t hold up against the forces we confront. People hit some hard truths and circumstances. They find they’re not fast enough; the arm’s not strong enough; they’re too small.
The world pretty much screamed such things at Stetson Bennett. He wasn’t supposed to do much, not on a big stage. No one outside of his community got excited about this guy joining the Bulldogs as a walk-on. After the highly touted Justin Fields signed with Georgia, Bennett transferred to Jones County Junior College. He then planned to transfer to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. But then Fields left Georgia for Ohio State. The loss of the big-time quarterback to the Buckeyes was a major sore spot for Georgia fans. But when Fields left, Bennett quietly returned to Athens. Fields was supposed to lead the Bulldogs to glory — or someone like him, the highly touted quarterback, not the walk-on. It’s an interesting twist of fate that replacing one of the school’s most heralded recruits with a “no-name” quarterback brought two rain storms of confetti on the the Bulldogs, truly the greatest glory in the program’s history.
If you get on chat boards and read what people say about Bennett, it’s interesting how fiercely a number of people have held on to the belief that he’s an imposter of sorts, that he isn’t the caliber athlete of others.
But the evidence on the field just constantly contradicted all the naysayers. He was the real deal, not an imposter. And he was as clutch under pressure as the sport has seen in its long history. It’s just the truth. The guy led his team to two cardiac stressor wins over Alabama and Ohio State and two blowouts over Michigan and TCU, earning MVP in each game.
Monday’s game was the biggest slam dunk on a college career as anyone can accomplish. His finish can’t be eclipsed, unless perhaps some walk-on leads his team to a three-peat, not a repeat, while earning MVP status in each game, which seems as likely as me joining the NBA next year. He was flawless and precise as he accounted for six total touchdowns in Georgia’s complete obliteration of TCU. It was the worst beat down in college football bowl history, and it came in the national championship game. That’s absolutely nuts.
Obviously, it wasn’t all Bennett. What Kirby Smart has put together in Athens is like a machine that grinds through schedules throughout the calendar year, culminating in January glory. Georgia’s title drought ended in 2021, with the next coming immediately after. It’s quite likely Georgia rolls through its 2023 schedule and earns a three-peat. Kirby Smart is on a Saban-esque pace. Saban is the sport’s all-time great coach. But Smart is in the hunt to catch him.
The Stetson Bennett story will live on. It’s a fairy tale that we witnessed, something iconic that goes beyond mere football: keep giving it your best. Who knows what’s to come?
People in orange may not agree, but man, what fun. The red and black of 2021 and 2022 will be remembered as long as football is played. And so will the tall tale that went from the fiction of one boy’s dreams to the ink of history books and engravings on gold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.