Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.