The “Mark” in this week’s front-page story on opiate addiction talked to me quite some time ago, and I let him down. Time kept passing, and I just kept putting off telling some of his story. I hit a real roadblock in my own brain. I’m often at a loss for words in person, finding it hard to summon the right thing to say. I want to edit myself in real time. That’s just me. But I’m a lot more at ease in print, because I can sit and think about it. If I stumble, I can just delete it. However, with “Mark,” that wasn’t the case. I hit a real wall of some sort. I couldn’t find the words to type.

I spent a total of five hours with him in two separate interviews. He rode a motorcycle to meet me at McDonald’s on Hwy. 29, and we sat there talking for several hours, before he got back on his motorcycle and drove away. I haven’t seen him since. The point of the meetings was for me to interview him and give a personal look at opiate addiction through the eyes of a recovering addict. He said it was a struggle to find the will to come talk about it, but he did.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.