The “Mark” in this week’s front-page story on opiate addiction talked to me quite some time ago, and I let him down. Time kept passing, and I just kept putting off telling some of his story. I hit a real roadblock in my own brain. I’m often at a loss for words in person, finding it hard to summon the right thing to say. I want to edit myself in real time. That’s just me. But I’m a lot more at ease in print, because I can sit and think about it. If I stumble, I can just delete it. However, with “Mark,” that wasn’t the case. I hit a real wall of some sort. I couldn’t find the words to type.
I spent a total of five hours with him in two separate interviews. He rode a motorcycle to meet me at McDonald’s on Hwy. 29, and we sat there talking for several hours, before he got back on his motorcycle and drove away. I haven’t seen him since. The point of the meetings was for me to interview him and give a personal look at opiate addiction through the eyes of a recovering addict. He said it was a struggle to find the will to come talk about it, but he did.
“Mark” isn’t his name, but he is a very real person, and he was willing to talk with such honesty that I began to feel a huge pressure. I wanted to tell it right. And that wouldn’t be easy, because I wanted people to really feel what I heard and saw. There was this pain in him that got to me. He was fighting for a sense of self worth. It seemed like he had been stripped of any pretense of being a “good person.” He didn’t think he could be. Too many experiences weighed on him.
Mark had been molested as a child. He felt like any other kid would have fought back, wouldn’t have allowed it to happen to him, wouldn’t have been a “wimp.” God, that’s tough. No kid should have that sort of feeling. No kid should grow into adulthood with that sort of emotional turmoil, but it happens far too often.
Mark went into military service and was in an episode where he was grievously injured and someone else died. He hesitated in talking about this event but eventually opened up about it. In the incident, he “tried to yell and nothing was coming out.” Later, he was on a plane being transported after dealing with treatment for his wounds. He had tubes in his chest. The nurse saw his pain. She gave him a Ginger Ale and three Percosets.
“I was sitting there and I could feel normal me coming in, all that shame, guilt, fear, pain, mental crap, if it was PTSD, it went away,” he said. “I was flirting with the stewardess lady. I was me. I was back to feeling normal, even though I was hurting. But after that couple of minutes of realizing it, I said, ‘I’m an addict.’ I knew, ‘Oh my God, this is not an option anymore. I need that.’”
Mark said filling that need took over his life. It became work. It became the underlying motivation of his interactions with others.
“I had people lined up,” he said. “I’m going to go hit Jimmy and if Jimmy doesn’t have it I can go hit Adam. I know Adam will have something, but I might have to bring him something back later at lunch, because I took his drugs. I remember a lot of nice people and I would become their friend, so I could steal their drugs and make them believe, ‘Oh, he’s helping me.’ Meanwhile, you’re getting a bunch of fake tablets or the morphine is clear. I’d refill it with saline or water and they would think that it’s all morphine. It’s sad.”
Mark said if he scored enough drugs for a week, “it wouldn’t last two days.” He said he “put a mask on” for his wife and kids. But he couldn’t keep it up. He left his wife and children to take the opiates away from them.
“My addiction kind of tricked me into getting a divorce,” he said. “Even though I knew I needed help, my addiction said, if you get divorced, you make good money, you can get any drug any time you want.”
He could hold a job, and felt he could manage things at a certain level. But he couldn’t. One day, he wrecked his truck in a pond. He managed to get out but left his truck. His daughter arrived at his house looking for him, thinking his body might be in the pond.
He managed to get off the drugs, then relapsed, struggling with the voice in his head that justified taking them again: “I’ll just be careful. I’ll really think it out.” That voice was the addiction.
When I talked to Mark, he’d been clean for two years. And it was clear to me that he only showed up to talk to me because of his relationship with guilt. He knew he would feel guilty with letting me down after making a promise. He had lived much of his life with that feeling of letting people down and he was tired of it. The guilt hurt him so deeply. The guilt was so intense. It was so much a part of him.
And the guilt in not writing about him has weighed on me. I’ve let him down too long. I’m sorry. I couldn’t muster the words. I truly don’t know if he’ll ever see this. I don’t have his email address now. It’s not in the Word file I saved. But “Mark” struck me as a kind-hearted and tortured soul. He had been captured by a force that put its claws in his body. And he struggled to free himself from its grip.
This is a common war. We’re all addicted to something. We all have our habits, our obsessions. Some are healthy. Some are horrible. And sometimes people fall into the worst kinds of addiction, and can’t get free. Mark managed to get out. I hope he’s stayed out. His story isn’t adequately told here. It’s just not. There is much more about this person that can’t be spelled out in a newspaper. That’s true of each of us. I think about that every time I write. And I think about that with every obituary I read, how much narrative there is to each of us that just can’t be summed up.
And thinking of Mark, I just want to say this to anyone whose eyes happen upon this, who may also struggle with an opiate addiction, or another life-threatening addiction. You are worth it. Just like Mark. You may feel the claws of that thing and they may be deep in you. But your life is very valuable no matter your current feeling. If you are resistant to getting help, I hope you’ll realize that there’s value in you and that there’s no shame in reaching out for a hand. There’s absolutely not.
And Mark, if you read this, I hope you’re good, my friend. And take care of yourself.
