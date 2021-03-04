The plane, which was transparent, like Wonder Woman’s, crash-landed into a lake by my childhood home, which was not in Macon but some cold Northern European setting, like Norway, on an overcast day. I could see the airline passengers putting on lifejackets. The commotion excited a group of killer whales, who were leaping and splashing, more like playful dogs than whales. A small, red helicopter was roaring but unoccupied. And then...
OK, sorry. Who wants to hear about the weirdness of my dream — or yours, for that matter? Have you noticed that people generally don’t want to hear about your dream unless they are the central character in that dream? An extended monologue about a nonsensical brain journey usually gets old really quick to any listener.
But dreams, what the heck are they? Why do we have them and what are they telling us?
Isn’t it strange that we have a nightly cinema within our skulls? I have searched for keys, for the car, for my children, for the surface of the water, for a bathroom (almost nightly), for clothes to cover myself. In dreams, something is always lost. In dreams, the park bench where we sit is suddenly a car zooming down the road. How did it become a car? Many fictions appear as hard facts — tornadoes menacingly chasing you on country roads, the cruel laughter of a crowd, acceptance and an embrace from someone who hurt you long ago — all real, then wiped away, generally forgotten by morning. The experience stays in one world. You go back to the other.
It has been fascinating and joyful to hear, at different times, both my son and daughter as young children laugh in their sleep. Who was entertaining them in dreamland, and what did they say? As a Little Leaguer, I remember waking by suddenly reaching with my left arm to catch a ball that wasn’t there.
In dreams, the living and the dead can be equally present. This can bring a profound comfort or pain. It can be clarifying or confusing. Dreams can be so valuable or simply the mind taking out its trash. Dreams reflect our seriousness and our nonsense. My mother “dreams in British” right now, because her television is always on “The Crown” or some other British show. I talked to her Sunday evening and said I was writing a column on dreams. She said she just dreamed she was hosting Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Philip wanted a diet Dr. Pepper, but the child version of me came and took the last one. So she tried to serve him peach tea and he was displeased. I chuckled at that. I suppose I ruined her royal encounter. Hey, wait a minute, what are you saying about me, mom?
I’m not sure if the “we-only-use-10-percent-of-our-brain” saying stands up scientifically. I’ve always thought of that expression as evidence of our unused potential, which is how it’s intended. But now I’m thinking, what if 90 percent of our brain is using us? Meaning, what if most of our brainpower is outside of our conscious control? Think of how many calculations are happening in your walk to the kitchen. It’s a totally ho-hum act, but even our simplest acts require so much input and processing that may feel natural, but are actually quite complex. Our brains are pattern factories. We’re always making associations and connections, often without even knowing, just methodically accepting if A, then B, then that packet of information is stored and either survives or decays in our memory.
Our inner narrative voice feels like our true self. And that’s a major part of the self, but that’s far from all there is. There is a world of intuition happening in us, too. And gut feelings are a kind of communication the brain has with itself outside of that ongoing conscious voice. The conscious self then has to interpret that other thing happening, those signals from the subconscious. Are they trustworthy? The brain has all this activity outside of what we can immediately grasp. That’s really cool to me, the inner power of you that you don’t readily command.
And the body has its own affect on our brain processing, too. Think of what adrenaline does to you, how your thoughts and actions can totally change with that rush. Or maybe it’s cortisol, a stress hormone. Basically, if you stop and think about it, living requires real effort to control all that is inward, all of these systems within us. It’s a tall task. We all fall short at times.
Then, in sleep, all that fight for control goes away. We spend almost a third of our lives unconscious and traveling through an inner world without a steering wheel. Interestingly, we can still hear in our sleep. Think of how the alarm clock can work into your dream.
It’s all so strange. And it’s a field of study, too. Oneirology is the scientific study of dreaming. But there’s still no consensus on the function of dreams.
We apparently have trillions of neural connections in our minds. And scientists think maybe the neocortex is reviewing those connections while we sleep and discarding unnecessary ones — the hypothesis that dreaming is the brain organizing memories and eliminating junk. We do tend to be more forgetful with a lack of sleep. So that makes some sense, right?
Dreams could be random screen savers we see as our inner tech department does its work in the hardware of our sleeping heads. Dreams could be there to help us emotionally rehearse issues that trouble us, or to take the edge off pain. For some, like me, dreams often hold a lot of anxieties, like a college degree that is actually not completed. What?! I still have a class to do from 1995? I’m not sure the function of my brain tricking me into problems that don’t exist. But it seems to get a kick out of this humorless rerun.
Thankfully, I generally forget all dreams once I’m conscious. I know there can be symbolism in dreams, but I tend to think most of mine, like the one I opened with, are nonsense. Invisible jets, killer whales? What? And why did that one stick with me the next day?
Well, I don’t spend much time analyzing such things. I’m not down with getting overly Freudian on interpreting dreams. Some are just pure foolishness.
But the fact that we dream is itself a wonder of the world, one that science can’t fully answer.
It seems that maintaining conscious control is just too much for a human. We know that the linear chain of inner thought has to be broken regularly to stay sane. The conscious mind just needs a break.
All I know is that the pillow is always nice. And sleep is often a luxury. I know dreams float in and out on a nightly cinema that is many thousands of years old, a thing within me, within you, but exponentially older than all of us, another world that exists alongside the waking one. Goodnight.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
