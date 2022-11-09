There’s that feeling I’ve gotten in my life on many occasions. Someone’s mouth is moving, and I’ve been lost in other thoughts, not focused on the words but on anything else. It’s a bad feeling when you realize they want a response and all you got is a nod and an “mmmhmm.” As a student, I was often bad about this in class.
Over the years, I’ve had to try and shake that tendency, especially given my line of work. Lots of times I’ll sit scribbling in a meeting, taking lots of notes. It sometimes has to do with the importance of what’s being said, but not always. I’ve often started taking notes simply because I realize I’m starting to lose focus, and I need to bring my attention back to the moment.
Listening is actually a skill, and we tend to undervalue it. People often fail to realize that listening is the first step toward showing respect and getting it back, too. Just as I’ve glazed over when I’ve been listening to someone, I’ve had it done to me. And when you see that far away look in someone’s eyes, it’s easy to feel like they’re not taking you seriously, or don’t care about what you have to offer. I generally don’t take it personally, unless I’m in some kind of distress. The person may just have something on their minds, but failing to focus on what someone is saying is an easy way to annoy or anger them. I’m sure all of us have been on both sides of that scenario at times.
I’ve spent a really long time now as a reporter, and one of the best benefits I’ve gotten from the job is my many hours as a mandated listener. I have to listen to what’s said or I can’t report. I record much of what I do so that I can quote people accurately, and hearing my own voice in a recording is pretty unpleasant. So I realize the less I talk, the better. And the less I interrupt, the better. Often when I listen back to an interview, I’ll realize I should have just shut up and let them keep talking instead of interjecting another question or offering a thought.
But the benefit of the job has been hearing many stories over the years about people’s lives and what they enjoy or what concerns them. I realize whenever someone really opens up about their life to me, it’s interesting. I like this both in the job and outside of it. That’s actually a thing I crave to hear — what’s in another person’s head. This makes the world feel much richer to me.
I’ve gone from a bad to a decent listener over my life. I tend to be more interested in people and their inner lives than I once was, so that makes listening easier.
But I also spend considerable time thinking about the act of listening. And when I look at our world today, I think about how there sure is a lot of talking and not as much listening. The Web seems like this huge cacophony of chatter, with only the most outrageous actually getting attention, which is a dangerous path for society.
People want to be heard, to be seen. It’s a natural thing in us to crave that, and the economy of the internet is set up to entice people into sharing so we can be seen and heard. This natural human desire has been monetized for trillions in online profits.
There’s a chase in us — I think in each of us — to feel significant somehow in life. And we have this tool to pursue that now, this online mechanism pulling us in. It’s a real complicating force in life that’s hard to fully understand. You can speak and speak and never feel truly heard. You can get plenty of likes and still wonder if anyone really cares.
I see the trend toward insanity in our culture as a result of no one ever being heard when they’re sober and measured in their thinking. Instead, only the most outrageous and mean cut through. And that shock knob must continually be turned up to cut through the chaos, which is horrifying for this country in so many ways.
This could be changed. But it won’t be. It would be changed if tech companies decided to cut their profits and set their algorithms against rage baiting. But rage is the most profitable emotion. It’s the easiest feeling to generate in a stranger, so it has tremendous monetary power. And rage is the lifeblood of our modern informational economy, which is a tragedy of epic proportions. I don’t know if enough people fully understand what this is doing to us.
Quite honestly, all of that makes me so stressed and disheartened. I try to get my mind out of that as much as possible. I prefer a good one-on-one talk. I write these columns feeling as if I’m having that with you, the reader. In this space, you’re doing all the listening, which I appreciate.
Basically, I wish for the world to realize the one-on-one, face-to-face care we show each other when we listen to another with our full attention can never replace the fast-pace, wide-reaching, yet often empty machine of the Web where we can say as much as we want without any real set of eyes in front of us.
All of my best moments in life have been in the real world. I can’t think of a single one that exists in the online world. But if you have one to share, I’m listening. I know I still have a lot to learn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.