There’s that feeling I’ve gotten in my life on many occasions. Someone’s mouth is moving, and I’ve been lost in other thoughts, not focused on the words but on anything else. It’s a bad feeling when you realize they want a response and all you got is a nod and an “mmmhmm.” As a student, I was often bad about this in class.

Over the years, I’ve had to try and shake that tendency, especially given my line of work. Lots of times I’ll sit scribbling in a meeting, taking lots of notes. It sometimes has to do with the importance of what’s being said, but not always. I’ve often started taking notes simply because I realize I’m starting to lose focus, and I need to bring my attention back to the moment.

