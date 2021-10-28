About 20 years ago, county commissioners essentially surrendered all control of local infrastructure to the industrial authority. They punted on a truly big issue.
And so the two entities have long seemed disconnected, with the BOC sitting in the government complex, voting on county budgets, zoning, roads, public safety matters, etc., and the IDA sitting a few hundred yards away in the old county courthouse, determining where water would flow in this county.
“We do this. They do that.” At least that seemed to be the agreed upon arrangement.
The BOC appointed authority members, but outside of those appointments, the commissioners seemed extremely hands off regarding county infrastructure decisions. And this provided some political cover, too. If people complained about infrastructure decisions, the BOC could say, that’s the IDA, not us.
Meanwhile, the overall mission of the industrial authority and former executive director Marvin White was a game of catch-up. I recall conversations about this with White. He emphasized that Madison County was behind surrounding counties in terms of infrastructure development. He said lines needed to be run to make up for lost time. Without infrastructure in the ground, there couldn’t be needed commercial development. White saw the 80s and 90s as wasted time in terms of county infrastructure development, and so he pushed to get as much pipe in the ground as possible in the early 2000s. When White spoke of county water, he referred frequently to the number of miles of pipe in the ground. More miles indicated progress. The county had been idle on infrastructure. So the IDA would be aggressive. And the group also sought to have water line connections to neighboring counties, since Madison County lacks a major water source.
IDA members seemed agreeable to this. It was a mission to lay the roots of growth as quickly as possible. BOC members also didn’t object. For instance, they didn’t pull anyone off the IDA for supporting that broad mission.
This push for rapid infrastructure development came in a vast county without a major city. Think of the distance from Carlton to Ila or from Harrison to Hull. The county is also cash-strapped. So, there’s the unfortunate combination of big distance and little money, the inverse of Clarke County, with little distance and a lot of money.
That means all county infrastructure decisions began with a bargain hunt, which is good, except that sometimes the bargain seemed to dictate the plan. Is there a grant available or a low-interest loan? If yes, then go for it. As I said, the big goal was catch-up. Where the lines went and how they might tie together seemed secondary to getting more lines in the ground quickly with as much financial assistance as possible from the state and federal government.
These decisions happened separately from the county comprehensive land use plan, overseen by county commissioners. And county commissioners did not step in on proposed infrastructure projects and try to stop them for potentially being out of line with a bigger growth picture. In any appointed board situation, those wanting to see a change can voice dismay and ultimately take action with new appointments if they don’t get the change they seek.
Ultimately, the county infrastructure explosion hit a wall. Debt built up and the customer base didn’t pay back enough to offset costs. The IDA has been largely handcuffed for years due to the aggressive infrastructure push of the early 2000s and the associated debts.
The water lines viewed in total seemed scattershot, disconnected, and not working as a unified system. The current work is to connect those separate systems.
All of this has largely been laid on White, who was removed from his position in 2019, but it’s not as simple as that. White’s goal was clear. Get lines in the ground and catch this county up as fast as possible. Meanwhile, the BOC had punted this issue and remained on the sidelines for many years — a quiet “sounds good.”
Now, the current BOC is coming to terms with the legacy of the 20-year punt. IDA chairman Josh Chandler used a football analogy last week when the two groups finally met together, addressing the two groups’ roles, by suggesting the BOC members are the coaches and the IDA are the players. He’s right. The BOC should set the vision, the policy, the priority. The BOC kicked away that responsibility two decades ago. It’s strange that the BOC has seemed so removed from decision making on the county’s biggest investments, which are also the veins of potential growth.
And credit to the current commissioners for showing interest in reeling in the punt and actually drawing up a solid game plan. But actually accepting that responsibility also comes with some acknowledgment of what came before any current IDA or BOC members were in their seats.
For instance, Chandler pointed out that the IDA has taken on considerable debt to run a water line from Elbert County to Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) in Colbert. GRP generated $2.4 million in tax revenue for the county last year, and the IDA saw just $85,000 of that revenue, while absorbing all of the debt burden that led to that revenue. The rest of the income has gone to the school system and the commissioners, easing budget strains for those groups while the IDA lingers handcuffed by an action that brought money to other boards (and headaches to those living in close proximity to the plant).
Chandler said the IDA needs help in tackling that GRP water line debt that brought a lot of tax revenue, and it’s hard to argue otherwise.
In fact, given the BOC punt on all things infrastructure for so many years, the $11 million in IDA debt for past projects hardly seems just an IDA deal either. If you are looking for responsibility, then, of course, none of the current members of either board were voting members on past actions. But the BOC, as an entity, green-lit every single infrastructure project when it failed to assert any opposition to what was being done by its appointed board. Where was the discussion of how those lines would fit into the land use plan? I don’t recall such talks. And so, the current BOC can’t now put blame entirely on past industrial authority acts. No, all those decisions came under the umbrella of the big BOC decision to punt. Every action followed the root action. All that debt is a combination of IDA action and BOC absence.
It was good to see both groups meet last week and try to hash out the past, present and future when it comes to infrastructure. This stuff takes a lot of dialogue, which was lacking for far too long. This will also take money. The BOC can’t act like the IDA is on an island of its own making. That’s just not what happened. And the BOC needs to work to get the industrial authority out of that debt situation that came with an overly aggressive IDA mentality to get lines in the ground coupled with a laissez faire attitude from the BOC.
If there’s been a common thread to Madison County problems in years past, it’s the tendency of groups to isolate themselves, sometimes working at cross purposes. I think leaders in this county recognize that. And it’s encouraging to see increased interaction and dialogue. That needs to continue, especially as the county comprehensive plan is updated.
When it comes to county planning, it’s not time for another punt. It’s time for a successful drive, with each person pulling their weight.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
