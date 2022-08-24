If I were hooked up to an imaging machine, then different parts of my brain would surely light up when driving in the country versus the city. I’ve been thinking about the vast mental disparity between a trip on I-285 and a drive on any Madison County back road.

Of course, heavy traffic makes me question my sanity, but I think of other things, too, like the odd point of human history that we occupy. Think about it. We are animals cocooned in metal tubes and hurled across the land. Imagine if dogs or cats advanced to such a level, dog houses and cat boxes with motors. Would the animals choose a commute, or would they remain content on all fours, free of our complications and dangers? Such thoughts pop into my mind as I ride with the flow of 80 mph traffic on I-85 bottled up like air in a straw between an 18-wheeler on my right and a concrete construction wall on my left. Would a dog choose this? No, a dog wouldn’t.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.