If I were hooked up to an imaging machine, then different parts of my brain would surely light up when driving in the country versus the city. I’ve been thinking about the vast mental disparity between a trip on I-285 and a drive on any Madison County back road.
Of course, heavy traffic makes me question my sanity, but I think of other things, too, like the odd point of human history that we occupy. Think about it. We are animals cocooned in metal tubes and hurled across the land. Imagine if dogs or cats advanced to such a level, dog houses and cat boxes with motors. Would the animals choose a commute, or would they remain content on all fours, free of our complications and dangers? Such thoughts pop into my mind as I ride with the flow of 80 mph traffic on I-85 bottled up like air in a straw between an 18-wheeler on my right and a concrete construction wall on my left. Would a dog choose this? No, a dog wouldn’t.
But I can’t live the simple life of a dog. Instead, I am a momentary highway elitist. Not really, but I ride with a Peach Pass pasted beneath my rear view mirror and skip the gridlock of the non-Peach common folk. You can pay extra to get this little bar code that is somehow read as you speed by in the far left lane of I-85 in the metro area. The prices for riding in the privileged lane vary based on the traffic density at the moment. I’ve seen it go up to as much as $12 for riding from point A to point B. If you see $12, you know the traffic ahead is monstrous. The price is boosted to keep the lane relatively clear. But sometimes the price is just worth it. There’s something about a traffic jam that works on the soul and the bladder. When I get caught in a traffic jam, one of my first thoughts is about the bathroom. When will I see one again? And bathroom anxiety seems to be a self-fulfilling prophecy. I begin to need one, whether I do or not.
Of course, Atlanta is notorious for its gridlock. And I can’t help but wonder what the city will be like in 20 years. If growth keeps coming, will it reach a breaking point? What could be done to tame the asphalt jungle? Start building the freeways upwards, having a level one and level two? Uh, no. But really, what can be done?
Parts of Atlanta have the feel of a naughty road-engineers-gone-wild show, as if there was alcohol, a bunch of smack talk, then maps unfurled on a bar table with glassy-eyed engineers drawing drunken lines. The intersection of Ashford-Dunwoody and the I-285 entrances is the strangest traffic design I’ve ever seen. The lanes crisscross and if you approach the intersection at night for the first time, it can be truly disorienting amid the darkness and glare of headlights.
I also wonder how long “Spaghetti Junction” will hold up. I think of the highest part of that traffic pasta — the bridge where I-285 exits onto I-85 North. Think of the thousands of tons crossing that bridge every day. Traffic always clogs up on that bridge as people try to get onto I-85. When I sit up high and still on that bridge, the issue of infrastructure health feels very real, not abstract at all.
Meanwhile, some people on I-285 try to avoid waiting on the long line of cars trying to merge. They race down I-285 East and then try to cut in line to get into the overly crowded I-85 entrance. This is infuriating. Imagine being in line at Burger King and people just keep cutting in front of you. That’s how it feels to me. But since those people are shelled inside their metal bubble, they feel freer to be rude. This is when I hit that horn if it’s a metro Atlanta tag. They know what they’re doing. If the tag is out of state, maybe they are actually in a bind and need to be let in.
Getting back to Madison County is indeed a relief. A drive on rural roads in nice weather can be therapeutic. Atlanta driving is never that way. When the route is familiar, I will occasionally forget exactly where I am. For instance, when I visit my parents in Macon — on roads I’ve driven since 1991 — I go through rural areas, and sometimes I think, “Did I actually pass through Shady Dale, yet? I must have, but I have no recollection of it.”
Driving in peaceful, country conditions is like that. There’s an autopilot that kicks in. I can drive and think about all sorts of things. The fight-or-flight part of the brain isn’t engaged like it is in the intense Atlanta traffic.
As I said, the imagery would surely be lit in different spots depending on where I drive. It’s the difference between feeling the wind in your hair with the window down on a country road on a comfortable fall day and pulling your hair out — or frantically scratching the back of your head, like I do when truly irritated. I’m not a John Denver fan, but I understand the sentiment of “country roads, take me home.” The stress of the eight-lane mayhem brings that line back over and over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.