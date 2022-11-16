My nose points to my left (your right), and that’s why I play guitar. Well, in a crooked way, I guess, kind of like my nose. I took an elbow in ninth grade basketball, shattering my nose and requiring surgery. The doctors said it was broken in nine places and that it needed a second surgery. Nope! I wasn’t going through that again. Anyone who has had their nose packed for a week can understand why. My mother cried as she watched them “unpack” my nose. It ranks as one of the worst experiences I’ve had.
Anyway, fearing elbows, I laid out of basketball my tenth grade year. And then by my junior year, I wanted to give it another shot. I went to basketball tryouts at First Presbyterian Day School in Macon. I was also a golfer, far better at that than basketball. There was a club that wasn’t too expensive at the time, and I spent much of my childhood walking the hills of Riverside Country Club, dreaming of a pro career. Coach Mac, who was both the basketball and the golf coach, waited for me outside of the gym one day as I walked up after parking my silver, 1981 Cutlass Supreme with a V-8. I doubt I’ll ever own another car with that sort of power.
“Zach, I got some good news and some bad news; which do you want first?”
Always the bad, right? Always take the bad first. It’s the only point of the conversation, the delivery of something you don’t want to hear. Just get it over with.
“I gotta’ cut you,” he said.
“What’s the good news?” I asked.
“It’s a great day for golf,” he said, with the good news ringing hollow like it always does after the bad news comes first.
The team went on to capture the GISA state championship that year, with my best friend, Dean Bright, playing point guard and absolutely killing it on the court. He was so good. And in all honesty, I probably wasn’t good enough to be on that team. I was only good at basketball when I could be alone on the court shooting threes. I was a decent shot at the time. Nothing else.
Around that time, I really needed a pick me up. My confidence was down. I was getting a sneaking suspicion that I wasn’t going to be battling Greg Norman in the Masters. I figured I’d take a chance. I asked a girl a grade above me to the Homecoming dance. She was out of my league, and I nervously asked her to go with me as I stood by her car window as she sat in her car. She said “yes,” which came as a shock.
I remember buying a sweater for the dance that was simply disastrous. Why did I pick that one? At the dance, it seemed apparent to me that she had just been nice and probably afraid to say “No” and hurt my feelings. Our dances back then sometimes had a live band. We had the Piedmont Cooks playing cover songs of all sorts of hits that night in the school gym. And as we slow-danced to “Knocking on Heavens Door,” as the guitarist soloed on stage, Susan said something about how girls would melt in my arms if I could play like that.
It seems like the cheesiest of scenes now. It makes me chuckle. But it sure did the trick. My crooked nose, my cut basketball season, my waning golf dreams, my misguided belief that a girl may melt in my arms if I could learn the Pentatonic scale — these things collided to give me a new drive. I got a cheap, little Gorilla amplifier, and my parents got me a cheap Epiphone electric guitar, a Les Paul knockoff, that couldn’t stay in tune. And I tormented my little sister and my parents with constant cacophony for nights on end, trying to learn bar chords and the fretboard. I took some lessons. I got together and played with a friend, who was much better on drums than I was at guitar.
Ultimately, I played off and on in bands until my daughter was born when I was 32. And then scheduling became too much between guys with increasing family and work obligations. So we quit getting together.
But I’ve kept making music over the years on my own and sometimes with my friend, Alex. It’s simply a hobby. I have zero desire to play in front of anyone now. I don’t want to do that unless I’m with someone else on stage, and I wouldn’t want to do that unless we had spent an exhaustive amount of time actually making it really good. Basically, I wouldn’t want to show up in front of someone unless I knew it rocked. And well, that’s not easy. Now, I never pick up a guitar in front of others, because I don’t know a bunch of tunes. And it’s not like that for me. I simply like to be alone and compose and record songs.
So I have Logic on my computer. And I can form a full band. I can put artificial drums down, then real base, guitar, vocals, whatever I want. The technology is ridiculously good now. And if you’re not worried with being heard, you can simply be a tinkerer, like me, sort of like someone who just enjoys tinkering with a car, but with me it’s sound.
This is a life-long companion for me, this musical joy. When I get free time, this is where I tend to go.
And when I look in the mirror at my crooked nose, I’m reminded of how it started.
I took an elbow. I took a chance. I didn’t get the girl. I didn’t make the team. But I picked up a guitar, and I made my sister mad. I came to music in a crooked way.
Yes, that’s a man with a break he won’t fix.
OK, that’s not a song, but it sounds kind of like lyrics to me. Maybe I’ll go tinkering.
And if you’re thinking about a new hobby, give it a chance. Sometimes they pay off for years to come, and maybe you won’t have to break your beak to get there.
