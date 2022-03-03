If you threaten to burn the house down if you don’t get your way, you’re not exactly a rational roommate. And if you reach that state of mind, then you need to be kicked out of the house.
Vladimir Putin keeps bringing up nuclear arms as he tries to take control of Ukraine, threatening to unleash horror like the world has never seen if anyone intervenes in his land grab. We’re all on this earth together, and we all know that Putin can incinerate the planet if he so chooses. But it seems important to note that threatening nuclear disaster is not a show of strength, but a profound display of human weakness.
If I have to terrorize you with the threat of burning the house down with all of us inside, what is guiding me, strength or insanity and lack of care? I’m sorry, but this is the tactic of madmen, not leaders. This is a ruinous road for anyone, but how many people will be dragged along? That’s the question.
In book interviews when Putin first came to power, he told the story of when he and other kids tormented rats in their St. Petersburg neighborhood and how one cornered rat came after him in a fury, chasing him.
With this situation in Ukraine, you have to think, who’s cornered in this? Well, Putin has clearly put the Ukrainian people in a corner, and they are responding as such, full of outrage and fight. I saw a clip of a man crying as he said goodbye to his young daughter, who was leaving Ukraine with her mother. The man was staying to fight. You don’t think this man is going to fight with pure rage and with everything he’s got? Put yourself in that position. Now, multiple that by many thousands. All these Russian troops are walking into a rare kind of blinding rage thrown at them.
On the other side you have lots of Russian troops who, like the Russian people, have been kept in the dark and lied to about what’s going on through their state-run media. Are Russian troops really motivated to go into a neighboring land and slaughter its people? For what? What is the purpose? To unify them? To secure more riches for Putin and his yes-men?
The Russian citizens have been told that the Ukrainians, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, are genocidal Nazis. If you haven’t done so, watch Zelenskyy’s address to Russian citizens prior to the conflict. Look at the risk Zelenskyy has taken in fighting with his countrymen when he could have easily fled. This Jewish comedian turned president is a genocidal Nazi? That’s so weak.
The world has come down hard on Putin. He is now a pariah across most of the globe. And Russia is facing financial ruin. Putin has overseen a mob state for more than two decades, where he is the head mafia figure over all the oligarchs who offer complete allegiance to him in exchange for riches and protection. Meanwhile, the country suffers, because its economy serves Putin and his inner circle, not the people.
So, Ukraine doesn’t want to be a part of that. That sounds like quite a bad deal to them. They want to determine how to live their own lives, not have Putin determine their future. They’ve made that completely clear. Russians have suffered casualties, and a number of troops have surrendered.
If Russia does take control, then what? How do you rule over a land that doesn’t want you there? We’ve seen how difficult this is. Occupation of a hostile territory is brutal on all involved. If Putin has a puppet government in Kyiv, he’ll have to keep sending new leaders, because if the Russians take out Zelenskyy, who is a kind of global hero in the moment, then you better believe the Ukranians will be gunning for any Russian leaders imposed on them in their homeland.
All of this is a huge humiliation for Putin. He seems increasingly backed into a corner. This massive gamble seems to have been a losing hand. Even if he wins militarily, what has he gained? If he stays in power, he has severely undermined his position in the world, and Russia’s.
I seriously doubt he will back down now, though I hope I’m wrong. I think this man is a cornered animal, in a cage of his own making. And that’s a scary prospect. He can’t accept that he screwed up. It’s going to be someone else’s fault. Always is. His bruised ego, his rage and paranoia, his isolation, his lack of objective counter opinions to provide clear-eyed assessments — he’s surrounded by yes-men — his remembrance of an empire collapsed, while America remained a superpower, his own mortality creeping in — this guy’s in a bad way right now. The world is putting the financial hammer down on this man and all his cronies. He’s earned it. He is acting as if his own want is the only one in the world that matters.
And he is being cheered by some in our own country. That’s absolutely appalling.
To cheer this man shows exactly how twisted and jaded we are now in our own country. It’s evidence of the effectiveness of this man’s propaganda campaign.
Vladimir Putin is no strong man. He’ll be remembered as a weak man when it comes to world history. He is showing that now as he risks everything to get his way.
This arsonist belongs in the incident reports, not on the world stage.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.