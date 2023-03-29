I have a globe that I can spin and watch the continents race by super fast, as if days and nights turn to fractions of seconds. I imagine the inhabitants of that globe feeling disoriented and trying to hold onto the dirt to keep from being flung off of earth.
That spinning globe comes to mind when I consider how fast our world is changing and how we’re all sort of holding on. For thousands of years, technological innovations were incremental. Then about 200 years ago, innovation turned exponential. Imagine handing an iPhone to Abraham Lincoln. It would seem like a sorcerer’s gift, a magical gadget. I think we’ll be just as astonished by what comes in the next 15-to-20 years — shoot, maybe five. Change has been accelerating, and it’s only getting faster.
Human kind isn’t wired for this speed of mental disruption. There’s too much of everything and it’s coming too quick. Too much change, too much information, too much cost.
I think this creates within us a deep want for simplicity to calm our minds. The complexity of the rapidly changing world is far beyond any single human mind to take in. There’s too much to know, so we have to determine what’s important and what’s not.
We look for ways to simplify the world into digestible bites to consume. This is completely understandable and true for all of us. It’s all too much to assess alone. Right? But this need also makes us vulnerable to those who want to tell us simple stories to serve their own needs without regard for any truth.
For instance, we read or hear about “those bad people” all the time from those with a financial interest in telling us what we want to hear about “the others.” It takes effort to say, “Wait a minute, maybe I need to examine what’s happening here in my head. Is this actually true or is this just me wanting it to be true because I already feel ticked off?” Because there is a huge distinction there! Maybe I should check multiple sources.
So while seeking simplicity in getting our information, we’re also engaged in a kind of psychological test that we may not even recognize in ourselves. How much critical thinking are we willing to do? How much capacity do we have to entertain the idea that “those people” are individual humans, too, and not some faceless mob of evil incarnate?
I would argue that we have very little capacity at the moment as a country, because considering the humanity of others throws us out of the simple realm of judgment and back into the complex realm of real life lived in other skulls. It’s easy to love your family and friends. It’s extremely difficult to love your enemies as Jesus Christ preached. Right now, hatred is winning too many battles within us.
And because we want it simple, and hatred is easy, we act with the simple spirit of: “I hate you. Shut up!”
This is the energy underneath our nation right now, like something transported by pipeline that could erupt at any moment. Do you feel it flowing? I sure do.
No, I don’t think everything is equal in the blame game. I have plenty of opinions on who’s at fault and why. And those opinions hold absolutely zero value in this climate of “I hate you. Shut up!” I might as well speak in tongues. Your opinions are the same, so long as the ocean in which we all swim is called, “I hate you. Shut up!”
Facts, logic, good arguments, appeals to moral goodness, whatever…it all fails to move people when “I hate you. Shut up!” rules the day. The art of debating in good faith — the idea that we’re all on the same team, just with different policy beliefs — seems to have met its end through foul play.
“I hate you. Shut up!” has replaced it.
So this means silencing opposition is the name of the game in modern America. I don’t like “both sides-ism,” the idea that there’s no distinction between good and bad in terms of what is being presented. There are distinctions. But I feel done with trying to argue with anyone about why I believe they’re wrong and should change. It’s futile and a waste of breath. I want to talk about what we can find to agree on and what we can do to make good things happen. There are systemic problems that need to be addressed that affect everyone and pull us all down. This needs more attention than our emotionally charged bickering over culture-war matters. And I also wish for people to question some of the bigger pictures. And the big picture right now is the looming danger of, “I hate you. Shut up!” I believe this is the root of our culture war.
Neither side is immune to this disease. When I think of “cancel culture” and the online scorn to certain people that seemed disproportionate to the actual sin or sometimes just the perceived political sin of misspeaking in some public way, I think of the message: “I hate you. Shut up!”
Yes, I get it. Sometimes people need to be called out for what they do. That’s obvious. But there’s also a glee in tearing down others that can grow out of control when mobs, in person or online, are energized.
So much of the hyper-sensitivity on the left about language in the past few years strikes me as less about actually caring for others than about asserting control over the informational environment and shutting down viewpoints that cause discomfort. I think there’s been such resentment and reactionary energy to this from the right, because they perceive an “I hate you. Shut up!” in the efforts. And I don’t think they’re wrong. That does feel like the real message, but dressed as care, not disdain. Too often, these linguistic scoldings feel disingenuous.
But the reaction to this form of “cancel culture” has been met by a different “cancel culture” on the other side. Book bannings? Good grief. First off, is there any better way to promote a book than to ban it? If an adult told the kid version of me that I can’t read a book, then that’s the first thing I want to do so I can see for myself what they fear. That’s called “Being a Child: 101.” A book banning is, in effect, a massive book promotional event. I just can’t believe we’re in a new age of book banning when it’s an accomplishment to get kids off screens and into the pages of any printed book. This is societal regression, not advancement.
And the classroom is now such a culture-war setting that straight talk about the Trail of Tears or slavery is in jeopardy in history classes. Terrible. Millions in this country have actually lived through some truly tough times. We should be able to talk about any and all of that with sincerity and without fear. Anything less screams, “I hate you. Shut up!” The way people groups are being targeted now by some on the right is simply horrifying and exhibits a gleeful disdain that fails to take into account the humanity of others.
We need a climate where good-faith debate matters again. We all want the same thing, a good life, but we all have different backgrounds and experiences. This leads to different opinions. When we can’t listen to each other, then we can’t be heard either. This frustration leads to attempts to suppress the other (we are here on the timeline). When suppression efforts inevitably fail, violence is the next method of silencing. (We don’t need to find that place on the timeline, but we’re quickly headed there.)
And all of this is happening on a globe that feels like it’s spinning faster by the day. It strikes me as such a waste of energy to fixate on the differences in people and ignore all the similarities. I’d much rather sit and talk with you than try to silence you. I think that’s how we truly hold on during all this spinning. And doesn’t that sound like a lot better time all around? How do we scale that? Well, first we have to try.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
