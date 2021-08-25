There are so many numbers to consider with covid. It can be kind of numbing.
But one figure last week was eye-catching. The student covid cases in the Madison County system doubled in four days from 30 on Monday to 60 on Thursday. That’s jarring. The highest reported student case total at any point last school year was 36 on Jan. 13. By Friday, the number of Madison County students with covid was 64.
That 34-case increase between Monday and Friday of last week shows the crazy transmissibility of the Delta variant in our own community among kids. To see numbers double in a matter of days shows the possibility for an exponential covid outbreak in the schools, which is straight disturbing. This number isn’t some opinion, but a really hard fact. So the school system opted to go online at the high school and middle school for this week, where the cases are the highest, in hopes of slowing the spread. And they opted to reinstate masks at the elementary schools, which remain in person this week, as well as other mitigation measures.
All of us desire to live life normally, without any thought of this virus. But we’re not given that option these days when there’s such a surge in our community.
This is maddening, for sure. This is our third school year dealing with this awful virus, which shut down the final months of the 2019-2020 year. I don’t know how a person can avoid a deep exhaustion with it all, and I understand the emotional relief in saying, “Screw it, if I get it, I get it; if I don’t, I don’t.” I understand the inner appeal in completely negating the worry. I’m struggling with this mess inwardly, too. It gets to me. I’m more tired of it all than I can express.
But feelings don’t change the hard, relentless fact: covid is not done with us. This is the painful truth. And when you get down to the lives of local children, then you are striking at the heart of a community. What do you do? How do you strike the right balance between carrying on with life and protecting children and the community? Schools across America are the front lines of this debate. I’d put health workers at the top of the hardest pandemic professions right now, but those making the decisions on education and safety for kids are also in a truly unenviable position, with epidemiological and social pressures creating a harsh collective storm of risks and emotions.
I stood on the sideline Friday with the stands packed for the football opener thinking not only about the game, but about our strange modern reality, where balancing safety and our way of life are so strained and at odds. We live with constant cognitive dissonance. I know that people are full of anger and judgment one way or another. I’ve felt plenty of it myself, though right now I feel mostly sad and tired with all this. We want people to do as we see fit. No matter our politics, no matter our feelings about covid, we wish people would understand our own reality and act similarly. This is why tribe holds such appeal.
But nature simply doesn’t care about any of our ideological conflicts, about tribe. Disease can’t hear us. It doesn’t exist in the realm of thought. And so, no matter what you think politically, it’s the hospitals we have to watch, the place where fiction can’t beat reality. Whether you are a Republican or Democrat, you want to be able to be treated when you need it. And when hospitals are overrun, then society enters a different, truly scary place.
I don’t know what’s about to happen, but I won’t be shocked if this surge soon holds more than our health system can bear and people are lined up outside our hospitals unable to be admitted. I’m alarmed by how easily this bug passes between people. The case numbers also don’t do justice to the stories about real people being affected. For instance, I’m thinking of a man I’ve known for 25 years on a ventilator with covid right now, remembering his smile and how many laughs we’ve shared. His condition is unreal and sad to me. Thank goodness, the virus isn’t generally as hard on kids. But there are unfortunate exceptions to that. And the more infected kids we have, the greater the grim possibilities. It’s just a mathematical truth that has to weigh on our leaders. Those leaders who aren’t troubled by this and willing to act aren’t real leaders.
It feels like we are fighting over identity at every turn. Masks are about identity. Vaccines are about identity. Neither should be about that. I have plenty of feelings over this. We all do. I desperately wish vaccination didn’t turn into a culture war issue, too. If that rate was near 100 percent, I think we’d have a good chance to beat this, just like polio, small pox and various other diseases eradicated by vaccinations. However, that’s not our reality right now.
But whatever your view on vaccines, the doubling of student cases last week is a public safety fact that can’t be ignored, especially by the schools. As much as I hate online school, I was glad to see it instituted this week at the high school and middle school after that shocking rise in cases. The number of student cases in this community is a sort of North Star in the night sky of covid stats, which is vast and full of flickering.
That number has to be taken seriously. It can’t be treated as fake news. No, it’s all too real. And we can never grow numb to it. It’s way more than a number. It’s our kids.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
