F. Scott Fitzgerald’s story, “The Diamond as Big as the Ritz,” is a fictional tale of a family with unsurveyed land in Montana that includes a mountain made of a massive diamond as big as the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. The family enjoys fabulous wealth off their secret stash. They also know that if outsiders discovered their mountain, then the market would be flooded with diamonds and their wealth would evaporate. So, the family goes to extreme lengths to keep the secret. They shoot down airmen who stray into the area and keep them in a dungeon. People who visit are killed and their parents are told that they got sick and died while there. Ultimately, the family meets a terrible end trying to cling to their secret.
This story is far-fetched. There is not a mountain-sized diamond. But the tale has a familiar ring. We know what we feel when our money and our security are threatened. How far are we willing to go to protect what we have? What are we willing to see others endure to maintain our own position? Think of the hypothetical, would you take the diamond mountain as a possession if it meant securing it by immoral means?
This interests me. It’s fundamental to our inner identity. What matters more, our moral backbone or our comfort? That’s the stuff of life. The answer can be one way in theory and quite another in practice, right? It’s hard to actually know an answer without a specific test in our lives. These tests, these inner conflicts are the basis for countless narratives, both real and fictional.
Obviously, you need a certain amount of money to survive in this world. And that’s harder and harder to do these days for most of us. The reasons are vast, and many thousands of words could address that.
But how much money is sufficient in life is also determined by the mindset a person adopts. Is status important to me? Does it matter to me what people think about my wealth or lack thereof? Do I mostly care about money in the immediate sense and being able to gratify all my current wants, or am I more interested in building something for longer term security and giving up immediate pleasures and status? Is my money just for me or do I want to use it to do things for others, too?
The dollar has its own value, but the way we use it is all about our personal values.
And because life is tough, it’s easy to dismiss non-monetary values and fall completely into the rat race, simply thinking about survival and nothing else, because money is power and control in this world in so many ways. I think of it primarily as a means to breathe easier, a way to get your way. It can make life feel better in so many ways. But it’s also not quite the thing, right? It can’t guarantee peace within a mind. We are all mortal. Money doesn’t change that. It can’t begin to touch certain higher matters within us.
So, what do you want in life that has nothing to do with currency? Lots of things, I’m sure. Most of mine revolve around people I know and care about. Perspective feels important, too. I want to live with some way to navigate each day inwardly. A few million dollars would be great, but I wouldn’t take that money if the required deal was giving up all inward perspective.
That’s why it feels important to try and talk to kids about what money is and what it can and can’t do. I think any schooling a child gets about how money works and what makes a good practice versus a bad one is great, whether it’s in the home or in school. I hope I can help my children have some perspective on that before they move out into the world.
I also look at the world they’ll enter and feel really sad about how the dollar crushes so many non-monetary values. I could write column after column about specific things I see, about how greed corrupts society. But you know the picture. You don’t need me to tell you about that old story right now, do you?
But that Fitzgerald story about the diamond mountain makes me think of our society and what we face, that powerful force of greed, which grabs and clinches everything with as tight a fist as possible, often letting go of moral principles in the effort to do so.
As long as there is human life, there will be this struggle in people.
But I find it worth thinking about. How do I fit into that narrative? How do you?
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.