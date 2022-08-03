I was in an Uber car in Chicago recently with my daughter, who was up there for a dance program, and I started asking the driver questions about himself. Sometimes I find myself in reporter mode outside of work settings. It entertains me to hear about other people’s lives.

This man was an Ethiopian poultry farmer. He sent much of his Uber earnings back to Ethiopia to his brother who was managing the farm, and he planned to go back and oversee the hatchery in about four years. He said his earnings in the states went a long way in Ethiopia, helping the family. He also told me that Ethiopia doesn’t observe the same calendar as here. It’s actually 2014 there. They observe 13 months. Twelve months have 30 days each and the thirteenth month called Pagume has five or six days depending on the year. Their new year actually starts on Sept. 11, but the Uber driver told me Ethiopians in the states observe it on Sept. 12 out of respect for the U.S. and the tragedy of Sept. 11.

