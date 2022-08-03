I was in an Uber car in Chicago recently with my daughter, who was up there for a dance program, and I started asking the driver questions about himself. Sometimes I find myself in reporter mode outside of work settings. It entertains me to hear about other people’s lives.
This man was an Ethiopian poultry farmer. He sent much of his Uber earnings back to Ethiopia to his brother who was managing the farm, and he planned to go back and oversee the hatchery in about four years. He said his earnings in the states went a long way in Ethiopia, helping the family. He also told me that Ethiopia doesn’t observe the same calendar as here. It’s actually 2014 there. They observe 13 months. Twelve months have 30 days each and the thirteenth month called Pagume has five or six days depending on the year. Their new year actually starts on Sept. 11, but the Uber driver told me Ethiopians in the states observe it on Sept. 12 out of respect for the U.S. and the tragedy of Sept. 11.
This talk intrigued me. I was glad I struck up a conversation instead of sitting in silence and looking at my phone. We also talked about food, and I plan to go visit an Ethiopian restaurant in Athens soon called Mannaweenta. I’ve long heard that Ethiopian food is good, and I’d like to give it a try. I’m interested in tasting dishes from as many countries as possible.
But I also left that conversation thinking about the dollar and how the difference in currencies affects decision-making across the globe. This man said he dreaded the upcoming Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago and driving many drunk people around the city, but he said it would be good money. And I thought about him listening to loud, rambling talk from drunks while thinking about the family hatchery across the ocean and what the Uber dollars would mean for his business. This is the heart of U.S. immigration in so many ways, the desire of people to earn dollars, which are often much more valuable than a home currency. There are fierce political divides on immigration and whether it is fundamentally good or bad for a country, not just here but in many nations. There’s so much to say, but what I’m thinking about at the moment is simply how the value of one currency versus another affects the pull of people across boundaries. People in many countries leave their home country to work elsewhere to send the more valuable currency home to their families. That’s not something we really give much thought. But it’s a fundamental reality for so many. If our currency were half the value of pesos, we would understand something of what drives immigration in the world. But we don’t have to think about that, because that’s not the case.
I think of the Uber driver as I ponder taking my own journey out of the country to leverage the dollar in a different way. I have some dental issues right now. And I may need more than one implant over the next year. But implants run about $4,000-to-$5,000 here versus about $1,000 in Mexico. And my insurance deductibles are really high.
My wife and I went to Mexico for our honeymoon in 2003. Do I book a Cancun getaway for our 20th anniversary next year — and throw in dental implants at a Cancun dental tourism spot? Ha, that sounds no fun for her and hardly romantic. So I don’t know about that. But you get the point. If you couple our insane (and frankly, often predatory) healthcare costs with how much the U.S. dollar can buy elsewhere, medical tourism looks like an attractive option. And plenty of people are doing exactly that.
I have little experience with any currencies other than the dollar, but I was fortunate to travel in Europe for a month after I graduated college. I remember trying to understand exchange rates and whether I was getting a good or bad deal in lira in Italy, guilder in the Netherlands, drachma in Greece, forint in Hungary, koruna in the Czech Republic, or zloty in Poland. Basically, it’s safe to assume I was getting bad deals, because I struggled with the math and the language barriers. But it was interesting to live briefly with other currencies and economies. I learned going into Poland at the time that trying to exchange zloty for other currencies upon leaving the country would be a real problem. It was. And I ended up carrying some zloty home with me, but less than I might have without knowing the exchange difficulty ahead of time. But I thought about the Polish at the time and what this trouble with the zloty must have meant in their lives — and it opened my eyes to how currency issues create problems for people around the world.
And yes, this nation has currency troubles at times, too. Like right now! The dollar isn’t going as far. Inflation is a mean set of teeth sunk into our skin. It’s a severe misalignment between too much demand and too little supply across a wide range of markets. And it hurts in real ways, very real. We see and feel evidence of the hurt daily. The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates, and we’ll see if this has any effect in coming months. I don’t know. I have doubts in the short term. I’m a pessimist on so many things, but I try not to fill this space constantly with my pessimism, which I could easily do.
But I’ve been thinking a lot about dollars. And then that led me into thinking about currencies in general. And would something ever replace the dollar as the primary global currency? I think that would be the stuff of wars, because it was born of war.
The U.S. dollar got its power after the Second World War in the Bretton Woods Agreement, which defined all currencies in relation to the dollar, meaning the dollar became, in effect, the global currency. This has meant great global demand for dollars. And this has been fundamental to the U.S. superpower status.
I don’t think cryptocurrency will ever knock the dollar off its perch. Currencies are nothing but a shared idea of value, which are backed by a state. But a digital currency is backed by a company’s assurance that their technology is foolproof and unhackable. That seems pretty shaky to base an economy on. And I don’t want to see things go that way.
I can’t imagine another currency taking over the dollar either, unless it was declared the global currency by the victor of a major war. And if that kind of war happens, we have bigger problems.
It’s easy to live without any thought about that big umbrella over our heads, the dominance of the dollar across the globe for eight decades. Of course, that’s a 20th century artifact. And now we’re in a totally different time. Who knows what will happen over the next eight decades? Life feels like it’s coming at all of us quick these days, doesn’t it?
And all of this, honestly, is just a stream-of-consciousness mental journey I started while reflecting on that Uber ride, while also feeling stressed about the economy. I hardly have any answers to anything. But it’s fun to try and think things through.
I hope the ride with me wasn’t too bad.
