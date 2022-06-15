There were bare hands, fists and teeth at the most basic level, then rocks and pointy objects, then fire, poisons, and slingshots and bows and arrows, metal weaponry, then firearms, explosives, gasses. The evolution toward more efficient killing has always been part of humanity and always will be.
After viewing the fireball reality of what he helped create — an atomic weapon — J. Robert Oppenheimer uttered a famous quote from Hindu scripture that has forever been tied to him: “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.”
He uttered a truth that has always been part of humanity’s makeup, the push for more killing power, whether it’s for protection, personal or territorial gain, ideological dominance or sheer madness. Mankind has grabbed for mortal power with all its might across centuries in every corner of the globe. It continues. Just as know-how has evolved in every facet of life over many years, the imagination in how to take lives has raced ahead, too. Unmanned drones drop bombs from the clouds in today’s warfare. Sometimes I think we believe that we are at the apex moment of human history in terms of killing know-how. I imagine every generation has some feeling like this, but just as the sun rises, so does the killing technology on earth, and there is absolutely nothing to suggest that we are anywhere close to the killing capacity that individuals will have in 30 or 40 years. Think of the robotics, the artificial intelligence, the lasers, the biological innovations, nanotechnology, the list goes on and on.
When I hear the gun debate, it’s this sort of big-picture thing that enters my mind — that human continuum of killing efficiency. Yes, there’s politics, but outside of the political issues, there’s a bigger picture at work, the evolution of weaponry, which will continue to accelerate. We have an earth that is evolving to give individuals more and more opportunity to take out more and more people with efficiency. This is true with guns and beyond. And that’s nothing new. It’s always happened. It always will.
But we need real talk about scale, because scale is increasingly important given the current speed of technological innovation. If technology evolves to provide a hand-device, say some laser gun, that allows me to eliminate thousands of people in a stadium in one finger pull, should I have the freedom to own that? I heard your scoff. I did, or at least I anticipated it. Perhaps it’s well warranted. But there’s something in this question that is vaguely real, because if you give it real thought, you have to concede that our minds will continue to be blown by new killing technologies. And while military-grade consumer rifles are what we battle about now, that won’t be the last of such debates.
My point is that the river of increased killing know-how has flowed for many centuries, and it has roared exponentially faster over the past hundred years. It is still speeding up. And many people believe that the scale of killing capacity that is readily available for purchase by an individual who doesn’t have to prove anything of himself has gone too far for society’s good. Slaughtered children in classrooms are the evidence of this. Others see any impediment to anyone’s purchase of a gun of any killing capacity as wrong, a kind of domino that will eventually knock down basic rights.
But what I’d like to hear is a broader debate about scale itself. This goes beyond guns. Is there a limit to the killing capacity one person can have? Should there be? And if so, what is it? No one ever asks this or answers it. But it’s there, right? What personal scale can I have to eliminate others?
What individual can own a nuke? Well, no one. So a scale exists. And so does innovation beyond our current reality. Imagine if ammo becomes a thing of the past — just as paper has in the digital age — and lasers become the new firearm force of the future, can I have the firepower to vaporize whatever I please? Is that my Second Amendment right? Again, that’s a crazy concept, but technology turns the unreal into reality. A pocket computer was inconceivable. Now it’s ho hum. What would our founding fathers say to the question of: Can I legally buy a weapon that gives me the power to walk into a crowded place and kill dozens of people in seconds? We’ll never know, because they weren’t privy to the future. It’s matter of scale they couldn’t contemplate, just as we can’t truly understand the future killing capacities that will exceed ours.
No doubt, our mass shootings include a wide range of problems. It’s not all one thing. It absolutely isn’t. Our climate of rage killing is fueled by a contagion, a collective psychological sickness that has energy in our country for a range of reasons. There are a lot of social ills that contribute to our ridiculous and tragic ongoing slaughter. And each one of them is worthy of addressing — and desperately needs to be. We have so much that needs our attention. I could talk for days about social media, the media, the moral issues we face, all sorts of things. If you focus on some of these issues in the response to mass killings, you are surely addressing real matters, probably with really good points.
But if you ignore the fact that it’s a truly serious problem when a mentally disturbed 18-year-old can walk into a shop and legally buy a device and immediately go and can kill dozens of kids in seconds, causing destruction as instantly and savagely as any pipe bomb or grenade, then you aren’t looking at what’s happening with truly honest eyes. This is indeed a real problem for society. There is an imbalance of scale at play and the cost is in children’s lives and parents’ grief.
Consider that if I want to drive an 18-wheeler, I need to get a commercial driver’s license. That makes sense, because that’s a lot of truck, and I have no experience with such a vehicle. Before I get behind that driver’s wheel, I need to prove something of myself. I’m not angry about this. I don’t know why anyone would be mad about a commercial driver’s license. You can cause way more damage in a wreck with a big rig than in a Honda Civic. Why is requiring something comparable to a commercial driver’s license a bad idea for arms of a certain scale, the CDL of firearms of a certain sort? Why not tie the ownership of such weapons to participation in safety courses where respect for the gun — and for people — could be preached by certified instructors with extensive safety training? Such measures wouldn’t solve everything, but such a measure would have certainly helped in Uvalde. And this doesn’t seem like some earth-ending requirement to me, though such a suggestion is branded as a form of radicalism. I don’t understand how introducing more individual responsibility into the process of obtaining mass killing power is an infringement on freedom.
I recognize that many will respond by noting that guns are a right and driving is a privilege. I get that.
But it’s actually “arms,” not guns, that are a Constitutional right protected by the Second Amendment. And so we deal with quite a few regulations related to “arms.” Explosives are also “arms,” but if I want to have pipe bombs that will kill dozens of people, just because I like blowing them up on private property, well, that could be a legal problem if discovered.
The Second Amendment includes the phrase “well-regulated” militia. I’d say this has some element of intent in the wording. I’d argue the founders didn’t intend a complete free-for-all regarding “arms.” Otherwise, “well regulated” would not be included.
The notion that people should be free to protect themselves seems very clear in the intent of the Second Amendment. If any non-felon wants a gun or guns in his or her home, then that’s their right.
But the Second Amendment does nothing to acknowledge the constant increase in humanity’s killing capacity. And this is the complex issue at hand — the ever-increasing scale in an individual’s slaughter potential. If technology stayed locked to a fixed point in time, then this could be an easier argument. We are not in the age of muskets, and we have not reached the age of whatever comes next, where humans will have engineered killing capacity that far surpasses today’s, whether it’s lasers or some other mechanism, which will also fall under Second-Amendment discussions.
I simply argue that the evolving scale matters and will continue to matter, and to act as if it doesn’t is to ignore the river of human history, where weaponry evolves to make slaughter easier and easier. It’s just a human truth. It’s what our species does.
The world is changing, and setting some rules that address new realities regarding individual slaughter potential is necessary. And the want for sane response to children’s slaughter through at least some safety checks on access is not insanity. To ignore it all, that’s insanity.
I worry that without civility, thoughtfulness, care, compromise, love, courage and all the better aspects we see in fellow humans, we’ll cave to the darker elements, and rage-driven forces that drive us to kill. We need to be good to each other in a way that starts small, with us, and grows in scale.
I shudder at mankind’s “I am become death, the destroyer of worlds”
I prefer life.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
