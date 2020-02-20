Don’t take any electronics with you. Just go alone without anything and walk out into the woods, then try to find your own face.
If you shut one eye and look inward, perhaps you can see the tip of your nose. In primitive days, before mirrors, and long before photography, that’s about all you would know of your face, a blurry nose tip. You wouldn’t be able to practice gestures to see what your own disgust looks like or how your smile looks. Did people make some serious errors in facial expressions back then? Or, was it a social blessing never to practice what looks right, so that everyone appeared more genuine than now?
Of course, you might catch your own reflection in a still pond, but imagine how disconcertingly strange that feeling would be, a complete “who is this?” I feel that strange thing even now, having studied myself in the mirror more than I care to admit. I’m still looking and thinking, who is this, and how did he get here? What is with this nose shape? Why this puffiness now under the eyes? What is time doing to me? Do the ears really get bigger on men as they age? Is that happening to me?
We all notice our own appearance. And I don’t even consider myself more preoccupied with my own appearance than the average person. I don’t spend time worrying about men’s fashion. Yes, I like a decent haircut. I don’t like having chipped teeth in the front of my mouth. I pay attention to my waistline. I don’t enjoy feeling like I put on weight. I do enjoy when I feel I’ve lost it. But appearance isn’t where most of my energy is spent. Obviously, I think.
That said, I enjoy imagining long ago days when I wouldn’t even know my own face, because for much of human history, the face was pretty much locked from observing itself. As humans developed intellect, they spent a considerable amount of time only knowing their own torsos, arms, legs and feet. In the distant past, was a first date spent describing each other’s faces? You have a small, cute little button nose. I’m sorry, but yours is a honker.
Also, think about how haunting the very first photos were. The first pictures must have felt like actual ghosts, time literally trapped in some sort of whisper of what is real. If you go down this older, pre-science mental path, it becomes easier to see why some people didn’t want their photos taken for fear of locking away some spirit of themselves in a voodoo way.
I think of the narrative of Adam and Eve, the revelation of something new tied to the awareness of self and sin, and on and on. I’m not intending to address Adam and Eve with any depth here. I know many can do so with much more thoughtfulness than me. But I thought of Adam and Eve when I reviewed the tale of Narcissus in Greek mythology. Narcissus was born to Cephissus and Liriope, who was warned by a soothsayer that Narcissus would live a long life as long as “he never knows himself.” Narcissus by chance sees his own reflection in a pool of water, discovers his own beauty, and falls in love with himself, unable to pull himself away from the water. Both tales remind me of the nature of all humans, men and women, to be completely trapped in their own perception of the all-important self to the exclusion of all else. In the tale of Narcissus, I kind of want to replace “water” with “phone” these days, but maybe that’s too simplistic an analogy, right? Still, that gaze into the phone — mine too! — holds something of Narcissus, doesn’t it? We are consumed with how we present ourselves to the vast digital world.
Complete self-absorption seems like the fundamental common curse of humanity. In a way, it’s the fight of our lives. We are all born as innocent babies, but babies are also born into 100-percent self-absorbed want. They must be taught to see the world outside of themselves. And they must also try to grow, too, not just physically, but beyond their self interest. The best among us manage to consistently separate their selfish want from their actions and to work toward bettering life for others.
I am more of a Narcissist than I want to admit. I am trapped in my own head, consumed in my own wants most of the time. I have to fight really hard to break free from that in any moment. And I typically fail.
But I do recognize that our culture, our technology, our leadership are flying fast in that same Narcissistic direction — self consumed — and this is a sickness in this nation that is deeply ingrained in us now. In fact, narcissism is not fought. No! It’s celebrated at every level! I believe we celebrate the love of self more than the love of others. I feel like this is a deeply American trait right now, virulent Narcissism.
I believe that the fight of modern America is deeply spiritual within each of us. The answer is in our humanity, not our politics. We simply have to be human toward one another in every interaction, every day, like a job. Be decent as best you can to the face in front of you, the one in the mirror and the one on the street. Yeah, that’s tough as anything, right? Yes, it truly is! It is for me, almost impossible. But if we do try, our politics will begin to trend toward the better. If we fail to do that, then yes, our awful social war will continue to trend toward catastrophe. I don’t want this. I don’t think anyone does. So why can’t we all at least personally try?
I think this answer lies more in the actual woods than in our electronic world. It lies more in inner reflection than in the images that glue us to a screen. We have to look away from screens to see these things.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.