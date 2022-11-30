My grandfather had bad feelings about Dec. 7, not just because of the Japanese attack on the U.S., and his subsequent service in the Pacific, but because the Winecoff Hotel Fire in Atlanta happened on that date in 1946 and claimed the life of his niece. He went with his brother to Atlanta to identify her. I can’t imagine how brutal that day was. The Winecoff had been deemed “fireproof.” Makes me think of the Titanic and how it was considered unsinkable.
So my grandfather didn’t feel good about his first grandson arriving 10 days past his due date on that particularly awful spot on the calendar, the day that would live in infamy in an especially personal way for him. My mom told her father in law that my arrival would give him something good to think about on that rough day.
That was 50 years ago this coming Wednesday. Yeah, I have a milestone birthday ahead. We all have them if we’re lucky. Of course, I’m thinking about my own years whizzing by, but I’m also thinking of my grandparents, who held me, and particularly my grandfather who felt troubled about my birth falling on that date. I’m thinking about how our lives are intertwined with each other. I was born into other people’s narratives. We all are. We have meaning to others before we find any meaning in life for ourselves. We are born within a wide context of other narratives, not just within our families but within time and culture, too.
In 1972, the first scientific hand-held calculator, which could perform trigonometric and exponential functions, was introduced by Hewlett Packard for $395 (the equivalent of $2,559 in 2021). The Dow Jones closed over 1,000 for the first time. The Watergate scandal hit the news pages. And on Dec. 7, a far more momentous event than my own birth happened (at least for the world, not for me): Gene Cernan, Ronald Evans and Harrison Schmitt took off in the Apollo 17, the last manned moon mission to date. They were accompanied by five mice, named Fe, Fi, Fo, Fum and Phooey. It’s true. The mice had been implanted with radiation monitors and were studied upon return to earth.
When my grandparents held me on my first day, they had to wonder what my life would be like when I turned 50. What would the year 2022 look like in America? They knew they wouldn’t be there, but I probably would. Do you spend much time contemplating such conversations with people who passed away quite some time ago?
How would you begin to explain today? I’d tell Granddaddy about what’s happened in his family. I’d gladly tell him that the Braves have won the World Series twice. I’d try to explain smart phones, the internet and how society has changed. Maybe I’d tell him about the end of the Cold War, then the strangeness that has come again with Russia, or I’d tell him about our country’s slide into political dysfunction. Maybe I’d just avoid such topics, telling him that he was right about electric cars — he had a little, yellow, funny-shaped electric car that sat in his back yard in the early 1980s. I remember riding in it in his neighborhood.
I’m thinking about those 50 years that have passed with me riding on this planet. Any birthday before 10 feels momentous, especially that first one. We know what 16 means, then 18 and 21. Our mile markers come by 10s after that. When I hit 30, I sat on a porch while living alone in Athens. I was dating Jana, and I thought, I don’t want to sit on this porch alone for the rest of my life. I proposed shortly after. The three and the zero struck me as a time to get moving with the next phase of life.
I remember being 10 years old riding in the car with my dad and declaring that I was an adult. I felt like I understood plenty already, and if I was smart enough, why couldn’t I be considered an adult? Basically, who are you to tell me I’m not a grown up? Why can’t I decide for myself?
The declaration itself showed I was still a kid, but I remember having that moment of believing adulthood was just a matter of being mature, and if I acted adult like, then that should be enough to be considered one. I felt irritated that someone could hear this and say, “No, you’re not.” I wanted control. Why should time have control? This battle still lives on inside me from a different point in life: Why should time have control? That’s the major conflict in our lives, isn’t it?
We tend to treat 40 as a major turning point in adulthood. But I hardly blinked on that one. I had just been through the best decade of my life when my world went from one to four: I got married and we had two children. My body hadn’t signaled anything particularly noteworthy to my brain about aging. I felt young. I didn’t have any gray.
But over the past decade, I’ve started really feeling the train speed up. The passage of years feels like a slow train leaving the station in our first years, then it accelerates. During my 40s, that train seemed to pass the allowable speed limit. I want to shout, “Slow down!” But where do I lodge these protests? My hair is turning white. I have the random aches that make no sense. They come and stay awhile, cause me to wonder if something serious is going on, then leave, like a body taunting itself. I’m assured by those older than me that all of this will get much better in time. Enter sarcasm symbol: /s.
As I reach 50, I think about myself a lot, just as I always have. It’s natural. How do we avoid being preoccupied with our own limited time on the blue planet?
But when I get too down about the increasing speed of the trip, I try to remind myself that my internal story isn’t all there is. There are countless ways that we are tied into the world with others. The more I focus on that context, the less I focus on my own internal grievance with time.
I know I’m still the child held by others who endured a lot in their own lives. I am a man who held my children on their birthdays, staring at the future not knowing what it holds. And this process is a link across many thousands of years, tied together by extreme sorrows and moments of true joy.
It’s simply time passing. And we have our moments on the ride to make of it what we will, whether it’s completely focused on ourselves, or aimed at making the ride better for others, too. I’m thankful to have entered this life with others focused on making life good for me. I wish every child could be just as fortunate. It’s always heartwarming to see the efforts local people make to ensure it’s true for Madison County kids. That’s a part of December I enjoy more than marking another rapid circle of the sun.
