My grandfather had bad feelings about Dec. 7, not just because of the Japanese attack on the U.S., and his subsequent service in the Pacific, but because the Winecoff Hotel Fire in Atlanta happened on that date in 1946 and claimed the life of his niece. He went with his brother to Atlanta to identify her. I can’t imagine how brutal that day was. The Winecoff had been deemed “fireproof.” Makes me think of the Titanic and how it was considered unsinkable.

So my grandfather didn’t feel good about his first grandson arriving 10 days past his due date on that particularly awful spot on the calendar, the day that would live in infamy in an especially personal way for him. My mom told her father in law that my arrival would give him something good to think about on that rough day.

