When it comes to housing, I feel we’re on the other side of rope that was jerked on one end back in 2007-2008 and felt now 15 years later. We had one kind of crisis, and now we have its flip side, a different kind of crisis, but one connected to the first.
Back during the housing bubble, we had excess construction fueled by shoddy loan practices that were put in place to serve as easy casino money for Wall Street to gamble in risky ways. We should have had so many arrests and convictions — not bonuses — related to the extreme financial manipulations that crashed the economy. So much to say there. Still, the housing “house of cards” inevitably collapsed.
And as the economy stabilized somewhat over the following years, homebuilding didn’t, not really.
“We built fewer homes in the 2010s than any decade going back to the 1960s,” said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, a real estate brokerage that keeps housing statistics.
Fairweather, who was interviewed by Leslie Stahl in a recent 60 Minutes piece about crazy rents and home prices in the U.S., particularly in the Sunbelt states, including Georgia, said the housing shortage in the U.S. is about four million and growing.
This shortage in housing is colliding with a number of other economic forces right now. There are a lot of millennials, a big generation, reaching home-buying age and aiming to purchase their first home. This generation has dealt with the explosion in college tuition over the past couple of decades — a kind of crime in itself if you ask me — that has saddled so many with massive school debts and hampered them as they seek a home loan. Healthcare and insurance costs have inflated to ridiculous levels in that same time period, driven by share-price pressures, not actual health of Americans — another morally criminal thing in my eyes. Meanwhile, our supply-demand balance is off kilter in so many facets of the economy, rippling from one country to the next, and one product to the next.
Basically, there’s huge uncertainty about where this world will go economically over the next few years. That’s always true, but it feels particularly powerful right now. There are pressures building in so many ways: economically, politically, technologically, the climate.
And so, as some people gamble on quick riches and the future viability of cryptocurrency, others want more solid investments in uncertain times. What’s more solid than something you can literally stand on — land, or something you can live in — a house?
Still, there’s only so much land to go around. And housing is clearly a scarce good right now.
So it’s not just new homebuyers who are in the market. It’s investors, too.
Big firms like Goldman Sachs, Blackstone and J.P. Morgan see the opportunity and are throwing hundreds of millions of dollars into firms like Tricon Residential, Invitation Homes and American Homes for Rent, which are buying homes as quickly as possible in Sunbelt states, like ours, where the most growth is occurring, like in northeast Georgia. Those companies then rent single-family homes to people who can’t find a home to buy. The companies come in with cash well over the asking price, which is hard for a seller to turn down. This means that many families are elbowed out of the whole process in areas where they’d like to live.
“Most people our age don’t have $350,000 available in liquid cash,” said a potential homebuyer in Jacksonville interviewed in the 60 Minutes piece.
But the Goldman Sachs-backed home-buying corporations do have the money. They certainly know it’s profitable to hold any good when it’s in short supply, and so rent is a great moneymaker for those corporations and for many others who own property to rent out.
“Our largest portfolio would be in Atlanta, in Charlotte, in Phoenix and Tampa,” said Gary Berman, CEO of Tricon Residential, which owns about 30,000 rental homes and saw profits increase by 67 percent last year. “…We’re expanding, when you think about it, we have an incredible amount of demand for what we do. In any given week, we might have 200-to-300 homes available for renting and we get about 10,000 leasing inquiries a week.”
60 minutes reported that in places like Atlanta, Jacksonville and Charlotte, “investors are buying about 30 percent of the homes that are available for regular homebuyers.”
These investors add to the market pressure, which would be there even without their presence. People want to live in the southern half of the country.
“This is where Americans want to be (the Sunbelt),” said Berman. “We’re finding that Americans are moving from the Northeast, from the Midwest to move to the Sunbelt because taxes are lower. It’s a friendlier business environment. It’s better weather. And so there’s a movement taking place.”
We’re feeling all the pressure of that movement on our doorstep here in Madison County. Even those not in the market to buy or sell are feeling it. If you’re a home or property owner right now in Madison County, you are likely troubled by your tax assessment, which probably went up considerably in your recent notice. County and school leaders say they’ll likely roll back millage rates to help offset that spike in value, because many people, especially those on fixed incomes, will find it difficult to hold onto their property if the taxes grow too much. But the values are growing because of these huge outside forces. They’re growing because the huge downturn in homebuilding for several years after the bubble burst has created a shortage. Whenever there’s a shortage, there’s opportunity for hoarding. In essence, there’s a kind of hoarding at play here — like a high-level toilet paper crisis. If you have money and you can buy a scarce good, you have power. That’s why companies like Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are throwing hundreds of millions into the home-buying market.
All of this is happening as Madison County leaders are trying to determine a path forward for the county in regards to growth. The current moratorium on rezonings and property splits is a chance for the county to assess all of its rules and regulations, while pausing the wave of growth that’s pushing from the Atlanta market into Jackson County and towards us. The county government is in a semi-frenzy state of ordinance and policy revisions. If you regularly attend county commissioners’ meetings, you’ll see that the topics are kind of dizzying related to development and the guidelines being considered. The county is also going through its five-year revision of the county comprehensive land use plan. There’s a lot of attention on this now, because everyone feels the intensity of those outside forces bearing down on us. So, if you are feeling it, too, then get involved. Community planning is as crucial right now as ever. And this community needs to be an actual community in that regard.
Meanwhile, the pressure on people who are just trying to get by and live a decent life — while realizing the American Dream of home ownership — is getting more and more intense as home prices and rent go up. Buying a home is also scary, because this feels like such a bubble market, and if you buy now, you have to worry that you’ll be just like those who ended up underwater when the last housing bubble burst. But then again, for this home-value bubble to burst, it kind of needs more supply to balance demand, doesn’t it? Without supply, how do homes fall underwater in terms of value even as other things fall apart economically? Someone smarter than me might be able to answer this, but I don’t really know how values can tank without a lot more supply or a substantial drop in demand. And neither seems likely at the moment. I think investors see this and that’s why there’s such incentive to purchase properties.
That means there’s huge incentive to sell. And ultimately, the growth wave can’t be stopped unless people hold onto their property. If that’s a goal for Madison County, then leaders must do whatever possible to help make that an enticing choice for property owners.
This is indeed a housing crisis, part two. It’s just one of many perplexing modern issues. And we need good-faith efforts from everyone to tackle our very real dilemmas, which are truly difficult. Our political dysfunction does nothing to fix any of it. What policies do we need and why? Everything else is just for show, just for ego.
Maybe we can rise above all that. But I wouldn’t bet the house on it. Still, shouldn’t we all at least try?
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.