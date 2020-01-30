It’s easy to personalize things in the news. Sometimes I’ll see something that has no actual relation to me and find myself lost in thought about it, then wonder why I’m invested in it.
I suppose that’s why celebrity news holds such power in our culture — way too much power, for sure. There’s so much to say about that, right? Celebrity worship feels like part of our deep cultural sickness, doesn’t it? It sure does to me.
Still, I understand why we’re mesmerized at times. We are drawn to human narrative. And celebrities are like bit actors in our lives, these faces we see on screens repeatedly. We begin to feel as if we know these strangers. Of course, we don’t know them at all, but we can feel as if we do. That’s because they begin to represent something to us, even though the representation may not be tied to who they really are.
In my eyes, Kobe Bryant represented true ferocity and style on a basketball court. I don’t know what he was like as a person, though it sounds as if he was a devoted father, which I think is the first rule to follow on this planet for any man. But I felt content to just know him as a performer in a game I enjoy watching. Whenever I had a chance to watch him play, especially in the playoffs, I was glued to the TV, because it’s fun to see someone move the way he did. Some people in sports just have something graceful that is aesthetically pleasing, like the way Ken Griffey Jr. swung a bat. I don’t think Greg Maddux’s delivery would be described as beautiful by most, but I found it so, the way he dominated without looking like he was ever straining to throw hard. I could watch him pitch all day.
Lebron James might go down as the greatest basketball player of all time. Michael Jordan holds that crown for now. And yes, Jordan was amazing to watch and stylistically thrilling in his own way. But if I could sit courtside and watch anyone in their prime, give me Kobe, and secondly, give me Pistol Pete Maravich, who is without a doubt the greatest collegian the game ever saw and such a performer — who also died tragically young at 40. Actually, I might take Pistol Pete on some days. Those two go hand in hand for me in terms of basketball artistry.
The style was one aspect of Bryant’s game. His moves made me think of Kung fu, some sort of martial arts on a basketball court. The ferocity was the other part. That guy’s willpower carried his team to so many wins and five NBA titles. You could just see games turning as he jutted out his lower jaw and took over all of the momentum. Sports are all about passion and momentum. And it’s so fun to see the truly talented assert their will and take control of big moments. In my lifetime, I’d say only Jordan, who won six titles, matches Bryant’s ability to grab a game’s momentum and bend it toward his will.
It’s exactly what we pay to watch in sports. We want to see transcendence in the game. Sports are competitions, not art, but sometimes the competitors seem artistic. This man did.
While he carried an aura of invincibility on a basketball court, that’s a façade of sorts, too, a lie fans enjoy believing. Maybe that on-court aura is why his sudden death came as such a shock to so many. I am rarely shocked by news these days. Are you? It seems like a never-ending blitz of crazy. But Bryant’s passing was a stunner to me. And the loss of eight other lives, including his daughter — ugh, that’s so awful. All life is fragile. This fact should constantly remind us that kindness toward each other is so important. We are not guaranteed anything. So we must be kind, not hateful. Hate is such a waste of time and energy.
There will be talk for years to come about Kobe Bryant. His death will surely be a focus, but I will remember the joy I had watching the game’s ultimate scoring beauty who was as fierce with the basketball in hand as anyone ever.
That aura of invincibility is a mirage. But if I ever quit looking for this spark in sports, I’ll no longer be a fan. It’s a pleasure when we get to believe in that lie between the buzzers. It can be one of life’s most enjoyable distractions, which is the point of watching sports, right? That fun in seeing something played well and with real heart is the only reason to buy a ticket. And fans sure got their ticket’s worth from that late great.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
