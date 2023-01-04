This year will mark half a century since the Global Positioning System (GPS) was officially born. That birth happened in the Pentagon on Labor Day weekend 1973. The parking lot was empty. There was no air conditioning. The Air Force engineers ate stale hamburgers from vending machines. That gathering is known as “The Lonely Halls Meeting.”
In that stifling room, Brad Parkinson, “the father of GPS,” and about a dozen other engineers sketched out a detailed design for the modern GPS system. That design came 16 years after the Soviets launched “Sputnik,” which put the world on notice about Russia’s space ambitions.
The fear of the Soviets drove so much U.S. action back then, not just in politics, but in science, too. The “space race” had quite a lot to do with developing uses for satellites. And the U.S. took the lead in that way.
The simple pinging sound of Sputnik sparked the U.S. satellite advances. Think of how a train sounds as it approaches, then changes as it passes by and moves into the distance. This change in sound is the Doppler effect. In 1957, George Weiffenbach and his research colleague, William H. Guier, demonstrated that the Doppler signals received from Sputnik provided all the information required to determine the satellite’s orbit. That same math could be used inversely to determine locations on earth.
But taking this discovery and then transforming it into a system for tracking specific locations on earth from space satellites was a huge scientific undertaking, with failed efforts along the way.
Brad Parkinson isn’t a name that comes up when we mention great inventors, like Thomas Edison, the Wright brothers or Alexander Graham Bell. But Parkinson and his assisting engineers finally settled on a system, which revolutionized the world.
It’s easy to overlook GPS and its impact on world, but so many aspects of the modern economy are tied to the ability to precisely track locations. Think of any navigation without GPS. We can locate our exact position at any time. Others can locate us, too, which can be life-saving in a disaster — or a source for constant marketing to us (ugh!). It has changed warfare, meaning bombs are far more precise than they once were, while hiding isn’t so easy under satellite technology. Also, think of how difficult precise navigation was for WWII pilots compared to pilots today. Think of finding the aircraft carrier in the deep sea without help from satellite technology as your fuel tank nears empty.
GPS has altered our road trips, replacing our maps. Companies can track packages, vehicles and employees. Lost people can be found. Criminals can be tracked down. In a globalized economy, GPS is a crucial tool in countless ways. Even if we don’t like all it provides — I could do without a lot of the location-based advertising, and I’m not enamored with the idea of carrying a constant tracking device in my pocket — I recognize the power of the tool. It’s crazy to think it all extends from the beeping of Sputnik. The Soviets surely had no idea what a win Sputnik would ultimately be for the U.S.
The power of GPS will surely expand in coming years. Some of it will be good, some not. Think about how satellite imagery is getting better and better. With high-definition cameras from satellites aimed on the world, think of all the money made, all the information available to individuals, businesses or governments. This will only expand.
Now, think of the race to bring driverless vehicles to the market. Let’s hope that doesn’t succeed in full, because the replacement of human drivers with “driverless cars” won’t be progress.
Yes, there are a lot of reckless drivers on the road. And yes, I’ll even grant that traffic deaths might actually go down if you could eliminate most driver errors with computer decision-making, which could perhaps be less prone to mistakes. I wouldn’t concede that just yet, but it’s distinctly possible. And if driverless cars are deemed safer than humans, they could become the choice of insurers. It could become cost-prohibitive to pay the premiums to drive yourself to the store. And if the market wipes out manual cars, finding one could eventually be a problem.
Here’s the problem: If we eliminate human driving from every day life, we’ve made too great a gamble on satellite safety. Imagine going a generation without any actual human drivers. Everyone is relying on GPS-led driverless vehicles. Now, imagine the satellites going down or being attacked. A whole generation of vehicles will have been produced without manual operation. A generation of potential drivers won’t have the skills to drive. A completely driverless system would set us up for a time of total transportation paralysis.
And satellite safety is no guarantee. Our orbit is getting pretty cluttered. According to aerospace.org, there are currently “about 25,000 space debris objects are large enough to be tracked and cataloged.”
“But when accounting for the miniscule pieces — lens covers, peeling insulation, or the fragments and shards produced from ‘breakup events’ like colliding objects or explosions — that number rises to the millions,” reads a release on space debris by aerospace.org. “When factoring the velocity of orbit, almost all debris within the space environment can pose as a threat to currently healthy and operating space systems.”
There’s also the issue of who controls space. We talk a lot about politics, but how about “astropolitics?” Do you know about the Outer Space Treaty of 1967? It prohibits nuclear weapons in space. And it declares that no country can claim sovereignty over space. But what happens to treaties? They get broken.
In a world with nations competing for resources, space can become another battleground. And old rules can be wiped away. It’s completely conceivable that satellites could become targets in a conflict between nations. And once one is attacked, you can pretty well expect open game on satellites from all sides of such a battle.
Beyond nations, there are private interests in space, too. Think of all the minerals that could be mined from asteroids. Think of all the private satellites in orbit. Think of the competition in such endeavors and how acrimonious that could be when things go wrong.
We’ve seen the world revolutionized by GPS. But it could all come crashing down, perhaps literally in some instances. We should appreciate the efforts of modern-day pioneers like Brad Parkinson and his fellow innovators in “The Lonely Halls Meeting.” GPS provides us with so much.
But it takes away some things, too, like maps and the necessity of following one.
Maybe you don’t think the paper version of a map has value. It seems old-fashioned and unnecessary.
Now take the satellites away. Imagine finding your way. Maps would be gold.
It’s an unpleasant thought, but mankind must imagine how to cope with such realities.
This imagination is a navigational tool we must also use. Without it, we could be truly lost.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
