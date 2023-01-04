This year will mark half a century since the Global Positioning System (GPS) was officially born. That birth happened in the Pentagon on Labor Day weekend 1973. The parking lot was empty. There was no air conditioning. The Air Force engineers ate stale hamburgers from vending machines. That gathering is known as “The Lonely Halls Meeting.”

In that stifling room, Brad Parkinson, “the father of GPS,” and about a dozen other engineers sketched out a detailed design for the modern GPS system. That design came 16 years after the Soviets launched “Sputnik,” which put the world on notice about Russia’s space ambitions.

