Some people seem to get everything they want and are still really unhappy. Others suffer one tough break after another, yet still seem relatively good-spirited.
There are many ways to talk about these differences in people. For many, it’s explained through spirituality. And religion serves as a way to address our own definitions of “happiness” and “sadness.” But you can also look at our inner conflicts in psychological terms. And these are truly interesting matters, too.
For instance, have you ever given much thought to the fact that most all of us have a “negativity bias?” I know I’m biased in that way. Simply put, it’s way easier to focus on the bad than the good. If someone says something good about me, I’ll respond kindly and be appreciative, then the words fade pretty quickly from my thoughts.
But if I’m on the receiving end of ugliness, it’s an entirely different process, because it’s the introduction of a type of inner conflict, which requires more mental action. I have to think harder about the words and assess their merits. If I’m called an “idiot,” then what did I do to deserve it? Could they be right? Meanwhile, I’m forced to make a judgment on the person saying the negative things. What are their motives? I feel a real desire to snuff out the hurtful thing in my head, which might lead to a broad judgment about the person who said the thing. If I render them a “nut,” then I might reduce the hurt in my head. But if I voice this judgment back to them, then a fight will likely ensue, because they’ll go through this same inner process to dismiss me.
All that said, negative words resonate, because they introduce conflict in us. And we are forced to deal with it.
We can go negative in all kinds of settings, even going out for a good time. For instance, if you go out for a meal at a nice restaurant, isn’t it easier to focus on a mistake the server made than the good bread they brought to the table? If the wait for the food grows too long, doesn’t that inconvenience become more memorable than the tenderness of the steak?
We go into a restaurant with expectations of temporary happiness and anything that interrupts our expected joy is a potential trigger for anger. That’s why so many people get so ugly to servers. I can get ticked in such settings too, but I can avoid getting overly upset in restaurants. I guess it’s because I don’t put a whole lot of value in one meal. If the meal doesn’t go completely as expected, oh well, maybe I won’t go back there again. I’ll ask to get my problem resolved. But I don’t want any emotion involved in the process — not from me or the server.
So, when I’ve witnessed pure outrage in such settings, I’ve often thought of the way we all are as young kids. I pitched fits about simple things, like brushing my teeth at a young age. And I was on the receiving end of such tirades when my kids were toddlers. Then you learn that brushing teeth and going to bed isn’t that big of a deal. You gradually grow up emotionally.
But sometimes I think this growth in assessing what’s worth your anger is stunted. In fact, some people grow up to thrive on the adrenaline that comes with being “wronged” and so they’ll make a fuss out of inconsequential things. They are hard-wired with a “negativity bias” and they can’t even see it. If you point this out to them and they’ll surely feel “wronged” again and make you the focus of their rage.
That said, it’s easy to have a “negativity bias” toward all the people we actually love. It’s way easier to focus on the irritating things people do in our family than the efforts they make to improve our lives. This is the source of countless conflicts in homes. Most all of us are infected with this bias on a day-to-day basis. When I’m in a bad mood, it’s pretty likely I’m hyper focused on something bad and ignoring a number of better things that could also have my attention, but don’t. I’m pretty convinced that it’s a kind of default setting in humans. The bad is in clear focus; the good is blurred. When it comes to assessing ourselves in relation to others, often the opposite is true.
I think there’s some power in simply recognizing our own inner leanings toward the negative and in making a genuine effort to rally against it. That doesn’t mean you have to assume the role of the falsely happy person. It means simply observing how quickly we tend to run to the bad without even acknowledging any good. I think some happiness can come in just participating in this inner fight.
I think this is why some people can’t seem to enjoy much of anything and others seem pretty good-spirited even in bad times.
