My grandfather was one of 11 children. Such large families were common years ago, because it made financial sense for farming families to have many kids to help on the farm.
These days, 11 children would financially cripple all but the yacht-owners among us. So what changed? I think it’s interesting to ponder this.
First off, agricultural innovation brought us today’s world. Think of the tractor. Now think of the pre-tractor days. That’s a much different world. Modern machinery means less human muscle is required to produce a lot of food. This new efficiency was necessary for the United States to become an industrial power. It freed millions to focus on something productive besides their next meal. This had to happen for this country to develop specialized skills and a powerful, world-leading economy.
America’s industrialization led to an exodus from rural areas to the cities. I recently looked at Census data from 1930 to 1950, and Madison County’s population dropped from 14,921 in 1930 to 12,238, an 18 percent decline. These were the Great Depression and WWII years. The county was losing people to the cities, where there was better hope for work in manufacturing.
And when families make that move from farm to city, then having a baseball team’s worth of kids isn’t so financially smart anymore, not when the living quarters are tighter and you can no longer produce your own food. Eleven or 12 kids becomes two or three.
This is a human truth that goes far beyond America. When any nation goes through industrialization, which entails a significant shift from countryside to cities and suburbs, then it will see a reduction in the number of kids per couple. Much of the world has gone through industrialization over the past 80 years, and this demographic truth has some profound effects, which are evident today.
I’ve been reading and listening to Peter Zeihan, who writes about global financial trends. The guy doesn’t focus on our red/blue cultural divide. He looks beyond that at how policy decisions and demographic changes affect markets, which, in turn, affect our lives. It’s often pretty bleak. You can certainly get that vibe from his latest book title: “The End of the World is Just the Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization.” But if you have any interest in big-picture thinking, this is a fascinating read. I’m in the middle of it now.
One point Zeihan makes is that the industrial age and the rise of modern medicine flipped the population norm that was set for millennia. Think of a pyramid, with the base of the pyramid being children, who were always the largest group in society, and the population gradually shrunk as you went up in age brackets, so that the oldest were the smallest population.
But as much of the world industrialized over the past couple of generations, people began having far fewer kids, except in the places that weren’t industrialized. Meanwhile, stable food sources, vaccinations against common killers, better medicine and health care — these things helped the average human lifespan dramatically increase over the pre-industrialized age in developed nations.
According to Worldometer, which tracks populations, the world had an estimated population of 2.6 billion people in 1951, with 30 percent of people living in cities. By 2020, the population was 7.8 billion, with 56 percent of people living in cities. So the human population has tripled on Earth in the past 70 years, with most of that growth occurring in cities.
This population growth has had a lot to do with lifespans increasing. According to Ourworldindata.org, the average life expectancy in the U.S. was 55.4 years in 1920, rising to 78.9 by 2019.
This growth in population fueled by increasing lifespans has been an engine for economic growth in the U.S. and beyond. Capitalism functions best when there’s easy growth. In fact, growth is the primary goal of most all business, especially those with shareholders. I’d argue that too much focus on share price messes up our economy and national health in a variety of ways. But that said, growth comes much easier when there are more and more people, living longer lives. It’s basic math.
On top of that, Zeihan notes that the post WWII world involved the U.S. ensuring the safety of the seas globally. This was a Cold War bargain for many nations. If a country sided with the U.S. over the Soviet Union, America would ensure safe passage for its ships to foreign markets, which was much riskier for businesses prior to this arrangement. The major global population growth, along with the American patrol of the seas for commerce, provided a backbone for globalization, the easy movement of raw materials and products across the world at massive scale. So industrialization spread rapidly, even to places without prior access to raw materials, which could then use those materials to trade in ways they couldn’t before. This industrialization included people moving to cities and having fewer children, a demographic fact that was offset by the rise in life expectancy.
Globalization also meant labor for products could be outsourced to poor countries and goods, then shipped to wealthier nations. This has been bad for those making the cheap goods in sweatshop conditions, while also gutting the American middle class of jobs and financial stability, though it brought fabulous wealth to corporations that could profit off cheap labor abroad and easy transport of goods, and wealth for those invested in those companies. Think of all the towns in America that have been gutted by manufacturing jobs outsourced overseas. It’s all in service of share price. Globalization has brought riches to investors and access to many cheap goods, but it’s come with steep societal costs.
And I think it’s fair to say that many of us in the U.S. on both sides of the political aisle are horribly frustrated with the globalization bargain of American jobs exchanged for a plethora of plastics. There’s definitely a sense that we should focus on our own economy and our national health rather than furthering globalization.
But what would an end to globalization look like?
Zeihan writes that he sees the 80-year rise of globalization basically ending. I don’t know. But his demography argument makes sense. The increase in life expectancy, coupled with the decline in birth rates has led to the population pyramid flipping, with older people accounting for an increasingly greater percentage of the world’s population and children accounting for fewer — a fact that has profound labor-market implications for years to come. He points to Japan and China as examples of populations that are struggling to have enough young people to fill job markets, and he notes that China’s “one-child policy” has proven disastrous for China, with the effects now becoming obvious. He notes that a number of industrialized societies are aging and seeing much of their work force retire without sufficient replacement numbers. This is creating a huge issue for economies that need growth to be healthy.
I hear the stereotype of the young person unwilling to work, wanting to rely on handouts, and I just don’t agree. Yes, there are people in every age category who want handouts. There is always an anecdote to back up such overly broad statements. But demography is pure numbers. And the fact is, we are seeing work force shortages that can’t simply be summed up as “those young folks are lazy.” No, they’re not.
We are at near record lows in unemployment right now, even as we have labor shortages. Part of what we’re seeing is simply a population story that is playing out in industrialized nations across the globe. The larger, older generation is aging out of the work force. And this leaves a vacuum when the younger generation isn’t as big. It leaves gaps. This isn’t the whole story in terms of labor shortages, but it’s a major component.
Zeihan contends that the world of the 21st century is going to be less connected and more about each country fighting to be self reliant. He points out that the U.S. is the most geography-rich nation on the planet, with abundant resources, and the best suited for such a scenario, adding that agriculture is always important but even more so in a more fractured world, where food and goods are made more locally and shipped less.
We live in strange times, and it’s hard to get a full picture on anything, because there’s simply too much to see and contemplate.
But I’m fascinated by the bigger pictures, and always interested in reading or listening to talk about the modern world and how it relates to the past and potentially the future.
The human population explosion of the past couple of generations is a tale still in the making. Where do we go from here?
My grandfather saw vast change in his lifetime. And I’ve seen enormous change since he’s been gone.
I wonder what he would think about this world, which is both connected and disconnected from the one he knew.
I wonder how many of his 10 siblings had grandchildren. I should try to find out.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
