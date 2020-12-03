The Republican Party is at a major crossroads. And the vilification of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp related to the 2020 Presidential election shows this.
Raffensperger, a Republican, came to Madison County in early 2020 as part of his tour of Georgia counties. I interviewed him when he visited the county elections office. Later, he talked to the county Rotary Club, and I reported on that. My impression of Raffensperger then and now is of a guy who goes by the book. He has been excited to talk of process, of the job itself and how he understands the sanctity of elections, no matter who wins or loses.
So I was not surprised at all that he stands by the process, even though it has led to President Trump’s wrath, death threats and the abandonment of much of his party.
I asked Republican State Sen. Frank Ginn this week about Raffensperger and the political firestorm. He said the Secretary of State implemented a voting system with a paper trail that is more trustworthy than the previous system. He said Raffensperger is being unfairly blamed by some for the outcome of the election.
“I hate that some elected officials want to blame him for the outcome of the election,” he said.
Gov. Kemp has also incurred the rage of President Trump and his supporters, even though he himself has been one of Trump’s true loyalists. Yes, Kemp picked Kelly Loeffler instead of Trump’s choice of Doug Collins to fill the U.S. Senate seat opened by Johnny Isakson’s retirement. By law, it’s a state decision, not a federal one. Or, does that conservative principle get wiped away now in favor of one-man federal rule?
Trump subsequently trashed Kemp for opening Georgia too early after the coronavirus shutdown, before reversing course and supporting the move. Despite Kemp being “thrown under the bus,” he remained loyal to the president. But now, because of Trump’s disappointment in the Georgia presidential election results, the president says of Kemp, “I’m ashamed that I endorsed him.”
It’s interesting to think of Loeffler’s perspective on this. Kemp nominated Loeffler to the Senate against the president’s wishes, but the governor is now vilified by the president who she unquestionably supports. In her shoes, do you show loyalty to Kemp or Trump? She definitely doesn’t support Raffensperger, who she asked to resign without any evidence of wrongdoing.
But step back and think. Does all of this sound healthy? This is where things will really go off the rails for Republican interests in the long run. Of course, I’m not talking about Madison County. I can’t imagine a time when this county is anything but Republican red. It went 3-1 for Trump this year. But at a larger scale, if GOP politics remains completely about loyalty, not process or bigger pictures, then loyalties inevitably fracture. Every loyalist believes they’re immune from being “thrown under the bus” until they’re suddenly staring up at the bus’s muffler.
That’s why there has to be room in any party, in any functional organization to allow for principled, non-partisan, professional approaches. Otherwise, a party turns into a kind of mob that allows subversion of civic-mindedness in greater and greater degrees. Would a proper loyalist cheat? For instance, is it morally correct for a county elections official to add 100 votes to a commissioner’s total if that commissioner is on “the right side?” No, it’s not, no matter the side. And I know our local office would never do such a thing. And you better have provable evidence in the court of law to make me believe Raffensperger would do such a thing either. That evidence has not been produced. I have seen nothing to back me off my earlier impressions that Raffensperger is committed to the sanctity of process no matter his own politics, which is exactly what you want in someone handling elections. Or is it anymore? Is that dead?
There is no doubt that Trumpism, whatever shape that takes, is alive and not going anywhere. There is so much rage in this country, and Trump crystallizes rage for left and right. But where does the Republican Party stand in a post-Trump era? Will it be defined by complete loyalty to a new person in the Trump role, or will it be defined by actual conservatism, which is committed to the sanctity of process and the upholding of institutions, not their demolition?
We are locked in such a paralysis of binary thinking regarding politics. But there are real-world issues that red and blue face alike. I think of health care reform as the truest populist issue. We all have bodies. They all ultimately fail. But the Republican Party has completed punted on this matter to its own long-term detriment. It is a long-term loss for the GOP if it hands this matter over to Democrats as “their issue.”
At a national level, if the GOP wants to cast a broader net in terms of future votes, then it needs to consider that having a government job shouldn’t be the primary safe place for health insurance. That in itself reeks of the unfair government “socialism” the GOP preaches against. Government workers enjoy the economy of scale that no small business can match. Meanwhile, small businesses suffer and can’t offer insurance to their employees because of the constant inflation of premiums. That means private industry workers are at a severe disadvantage to government workers in terms of health care. So, because of fear of “socialism,” government work defeats private-sector work time and again on this huge economic front. I see some irony in that. Do you? Health insurance is also this massive drag on entrepreneurship, which is supposed to be a GOP value.
If the GOP wants to make substantive political gains, it can’t rely on this rage-against-the-enemy politics and maintain its long-term health as a party. It needs to address actual middle and working class economic devastation brought by medical bills and increasingly catastrophic “non-government job” premiums. My own family was looking at a $26,400 premium total to keep the same plan over the next year. That, my friends, is a catastrophe for us. So, we dropped out of insurance and are now going with Medi-share, a cost-share option. I have no idea how effective that will be. We’ll see. But the constant squeeze pushed us out of traditional insurance.
But this sort of real-world middle-class worry for so many, not just my family, seems completely off the charts for the GOP right now, which is hyper-focused on loyalty tests and rage regarding Trump. I want to see big-picture policy proposals from the GOP on helping everyday Americans with real issues like the one I just talked about. Governance cannot collapse to culture war. But that’s where we are. Right?
For Republicans to kick dirt on Raffensperger and Kemp does nothing but prove a party is fracturing. Loyalty tests do nothing but ensure that more loyalists will be betrayed in the future — and somehow they’ll still feel shocked about it.
The Republican Party needs to think long and hard about whether fixing middle class economic problems is less valuable than harnessing rage. That rage has led to real power. Trump is the proof. But rage and conspiracy do not make a stable home life or a stable nation. At some point, you have to put real solutions on the table policy-wise that aren’t geared toward pleasing campaign donors.
I’m wondering where this GOP crossroads will lead. And I think so much more is at stake for the GOP than is evident in the red confines of Madison County. The party must now lay claim to something other than just Trump. What will it be?
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.